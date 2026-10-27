November is one of my favorite months in Japan — and not just because it marks the beginning of Sagittarius season. It’s the crisp, breathtaking peak of autumn, with golden ginkgo trees and auburn leaves blasting otherwise run-of-the-mill streets and mountain trails with wild bursts of color. The evening air turns wonderfully cool, making us hold our breath like we’re at the precipice of an exhilarating adventure. The cosmic energy of November 2026 mirrors this exact energy: We begin in the quiet, reflective waters of Scorpio season, wading through their emotional depths before surfacing into the bright, festive warmth of Sagittarius season.

The month starts under the introspective Scorpio-season sky, with us all still knee-deep in a Mercury and Venus retrograde. On November 4, a revealing Sun-Mercury cazimi will illuminate hidden truths, possibly bringing sudden clarity to dialogues that felt inconclusive during October. Shortly after, the new moon in Scorpio on November 9 offers a potent emotional blank slate; this is your moment to plant seeds around personal empowerment, shedding whatever emotional baggage you’re ready to leave behind.

Mid-month brings the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the ultimate cosmic green light. On November 14, both Mercury and Venus station direct. The double-retrograde fog that defined the past several weeks will finally lift, clearing up miscommunications, bringing ease to financial negotiations and smoothing out relationship dynamics. Just two days later, on November 16, a fiery Mars-Jupiter conjunction injects a massive surge of confidence and passion into our collective drive. The second half of the month is officially giving us the go-ahead to take on our most ambitious projects head-on.

The atmosphere brightens even more on November 22 as the sun enters adventurous Sagittarius, ushering in Sag season and an immediate upward swing in our collective mood. Everything will feel even brighter still on November 24, thanks to a full moon in social Gemini, which will light up our calendars and inspire us to gather, exchange ideas and celebrate how far we’ve come.

We wrap up the month on November 26 with action-oriented Mars entering pragmatic Virgo, helping us ground our sudden wild enthusiasm into practical plans and organized daily routines.

November is a story of powerful transformation and joyful emergence. We’ve done the quiet inner work, and now we get to step into the light with open arms and a renewed sense of purpose.

Keep reading for your November horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Scorpio November Horoscope

Happy birthday, Scorpio! This month is all about your personal magic, and it’ll bring a sense of emotional rebirth. The new moon in your sign on November 9 is your personal New Year — use it to set bold intentions around your identity and self-worth. The real celebration happens on November 14, when both Venus and Mercury turn direct in your sign, lifting any recent interpersonal confusion and bringing back your signature scorpion allure. When Sag season starts on November 22, your focus will shift to your 2nd house, ushering in financial abundance and encouraging you to claim your value.

Sagittarius November Horoscope

Rest up early in the month, Sag, because your season is about to take off. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 falls in your 12th house of healing and closure, providing an ideal opportunity for pause and reflection. Once Mercury and Venus go direct on November 14, old anxieties will clear away — just in time for the main event: your solar return, which begins on November 22. You’ll feel an immediate surge of vitality, optimism and momentum, further amplified by the electric Gemini full moon on November 24, which will light up your partnership sector. Go and bask in your season with your favorite people, archer.

Capricorn November Horoscope

Your social life and long-term dreams will get a major reset this month, Cap. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 illuminates your 11th house of community, making this a powerful time to join forces with like-minded collaborators. Any recent friction you might have had with friends or professional networks is likely to dissolve on its own when Mercury and Venus both go direct on November 14. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, highlighting your 12th house of healing and closure. This is a great time to slow down, protect your peace and recharge. If you manage to find a nice balance between your social life and personal life, you’re set for a wonderful solar return in December.

Aquarius November Horoscope

Your career trajectory takes a powerful upward turn this month, Aqua. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 lights up your 10th house of ambition and public reputation — plant seeds for new professional ventures. Career negotiations and public image matters will also clear up effortlessly during this time, when Mercury and Venus turn direct on November 14. When friendly Sag season begins on November 22, your social calendar will explode with festive invitations; on top of that, a bright, playful full moon in fellow air sign Gemini on November 24 will activate your sector of romance and creative expression. Say yes to dates, whether they be platonic or romantic.

Pisces November Horoscope

November expands your worldview and fires up your ambition, Pisces. The new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio on November 9 highlights your 9th house of travel and higher learning, making this a great time to take a trip or crack open that book you’ve been meaning to read. After that, Mercury and Venus both station direct on November 14, bringing a lot of clarity to your big-picture vision of the future. When the sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, your career sector will light up, putting your talents in the spotlight.

Aries November Horoscope

Working on your inner world will lead you to freedom this month, Aries. Scorpio season may have asked you to reevaluate your feelings around intimacy and emotional trust. Thankfully, financial or emotional stagnation will clear on November 14 when Venus and Mercury both station direct. You’ll feel fully in your element when fellow fire sign Sagittarius takes over on November 22, firing up your desire for adventure, study and travel. The Gemini full moon on November 24 sparks brilliant ideas and inspiring connections, making this a fantastic time for a spontaneous trip or heartfelt conversation with a stranger.

Taurus November Horoscope

Interpersonal relationships are your main focus early this month, Taurus. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 lands directly in your partnership sector, offering a sweet blank slate for romance or business collaborations. And if you’ve had any relationship misunderstandings recently, they’re likely to clear up when your planetary ruler, Venus, turns direct alongside Mercury on November 14. Sag season starting November 22 will bring your attention to financial planning, while the Gemini full moon on November 24 lights up your 2nd house of work and finances, bringing a gratifying and grounded period of self-worth around your career.

Gemini November Horoscope

You’re on the path for an incredible finish to the month, Gemini. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 will help you organize your daily work and wellness routines, simplifying chaotic schedules. Your usual ease with communication returns on November 14 as your ruler, Mercury, goes direct alongside Venus. Social Sag season begins November 22, turning your focus toward one-on-one relationships, but the ultimate highlight arrives on November 24 with a powerful full moon in your own sign. Take this time to step into the spotlight and celebrate all the personal growth you’ve been doing.

Cancer November Horoscope

Your joy and creative spark are returning to you in a big way this month, Cancer. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 lights up your 5th house of passion and self-expression — making this a beautiful day to initiate artistic endeavors or open your heart. Romantic or creative blocks will dissolve when Mercury and Venus go direct in fellow water sign Scorpio on November 14. As Sag season arrives on November 22, you’ll feel motivated to build healthier daily routines, while the Gemini full moon on November 24 offers a sacred, restful moment to recharge your spiritual batteries.

Leo November Horoscope

Your home life will get a soothing reset before your social life takes center stage this month, Leo. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 illuminates your 4th house; this will be an ideal day for spending time with family or adjusting your relationship with your home. Your home life will also start to feel much less complicated once Mercury and Venus go direct on November 14. The real excitement begins when the sun enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on November 22, injecting romance, play and joy into your daily life. Spend the second half of the month wholeheartedly taking on creative projects and saying yes to whimsy and romance.

Virgo November Horoscope

Clear communication and forging connections are important themes for you this month, Virgo. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 will inspire you to write, learn something new or join some neighborhood projects. Any recent travel delays or miscommunications will dissipate on November 14 when your ruler, Mercury, stations direct alongside Venus. Sag season starts November 22, bringing warm, cozy vibes and encouraging you to focus on your home and family base. The month closes on a high note with a Gemini full moon on November 24 that highlights your career sector, bringing a major work project to a successful conclusion.

Libra November Horoscope

Your finances, self-worth and curiosity for life are getting a much-deserved boost this month, Libra. The Scorpio new moon on November 9 will give you a fresh start around your income and personal values. Any money delays or budget confusion will resolve as your ruler, Venus, stations direct on November 14 alongside Mercury. This is just in time for Sag season to kick off on November 22, skyrocketing your curiosity and social energy. The full moon in fellow air sign Gemini on November 24 will light up your 9th house of travel and wisdom, inspiring you to book a trip or engage in fascinating conversations that let you see the world in a new light.

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