Learning Japanese is hard enough without the characters actively conspiring against you.

In NumeNume, a new online multiplayer game, players face one deceptively simple question: can you tell the difference between the hiragana characters nu (ぬ) and me (め)?

It’s essentially hide-and-seek, except everyone is hiding in a crowd of nearly identical squiggles. Before long, your eyes are giving up and you’re no longer sure you can read.

The game is ideal for anyone who enjoys squinting at their screen, questioning their eyesight and getting gaslit by the Japanese writing system.

Indie game developer Phuriko released the game on Steam, iOS and Android on October 17, giving players a new way to test their hiragana skills, along with their sanity.

NumeNume: Hiders Vs. Seekers

Every match divides players into two opposing teams: Hiders (め), who try to blend into the crowd, and Seekers (ぬ), who must root them out.

Hiders have to survive by mimicking the behavior of computer-controlled characters. With hundreds of ぬ characters wandering around the map, they must keep moving to avoid standing out. Move too much, however, and they risk drawing the Seekers’ attention.

Seekers, meanwhile, scan the crowd for real human players hiding among the digital clones. They’ll need to spot differences in movement and behavior that give the Hiders away.

Accusing the wrong character can cost them precious time, giving the Hiders the upper hand. They’ll have to look closely, because in a crowd of near-identical squiggles, even the smallest mistake can be costly.

The Ultimate Test of Hiragana Skills

The game’s unusual premise has drawn positive reactions online, with commenters praising the idea of hiding and catching players by exploiting the similarities between characters. Others have pointed to the potential for chaotic multiplayer matches, with up to 24 players taking part.

For anyone learning Japanese, it might be the ultimate test of hiragana skills. For everyone else, it’s a chance to discover just how quickly two little squiggles can destroy their confidence in their own eyesight.

Where To Download NumeNume

NumeNume is available on PC and mobile, and matches are cross-platform, so players on Steam, iPhone, iPad and Android can join the same room of up to 24 players.

Platform Price Notes Steam (Windows) ¥500; ¥400 through October 30 Windows 10 (64-bit) or later; no ads or in-app purchases; solo play against the computer available App Store (iPhone, iPad) Free with ads; in-app purchases Full Version removes ads and unlocks additional features; requires iOS 15 or later Google Play (Android) Free with ads; in-app purchases Check the listing for the Full Version price in your region

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