Traversing across Tokyo’s railroad tracks, you’ll find various memorable icons to mark your destination. From local craft goods to cute mascots and station stamps, Japan’s train stations are everyday attractions in themselves.

JR East, though, has gone a step further. It has combined the excitement of railroads, idol culture and handsome anime “husbandos” to give us Station Idol Latch.

JR’s Ekimen

While Japan’s public transportation is renowned worldwide for its punctuality and convenience, commuting to school and work can be a monotonous daily routine. JR’s solution: Station Idols.

In 2021, the East Japan Railway Company teamed up with major advertising company AOI Pro., talent agency Amuse and media broadcaster Origamix Partners (that was acquired by Sony’s Aniplex two years ago) for a unique and unprecedented project introducing 30 idol characters. Each one represents the 30 train stations of the JR Yamanote Line’s iconic green loop servicing the Tokyo central metropolis.

Instead of ikemen, meaning handsome, these ethereal idols are cleverly nicknamed ekimen (combining the Japanese word for station, eki).

Not only do the characters provide a memorable face for each train station, they come complete with sightseeing recommendations, music and radio programs and merchandise. You can also learn about their personalities, birthdays and blood types.

A Star-Studded Train of Characters

The story goes that the idols work as station attendants by day and then perform at night. Their mission is to enliven their respective neighborhoods and cheer on commuters as they start and end their busy schedules. Their fans are the “passengers.”

The station idols are:

Tokyo: Rion Shoji

Kanda: Rihito Kayama

Akihabara: Yusei Raiden

Okachimachi: Mario Takara

Ueno: Yo Ameyama

Usuisudani: Yuta Negishi

Nippori: Ryo Tonari

Nishi-Nippori: Miharu Suwa

Tabata: Hayate Kita

Komagome: Satsuki Hanabusa

Sugami: Daichi Takaiwa

Otsuka: Rui Utsusemi

Ikebukuro: Mikado Aobazuku

Mejiro: Rei Soma

Takadanobaba: Yuya Taketsune

Shin-Okubo: Shio Momose

Shinjuku: Yuki Shindo

Yoyogi: Aoi Momino

Harajuku: Kyuto Takeshita

Shibuya: Kosei Hachiya

Ebisu: Tsumugi Aeba

Meguro: Miyabi Fudo

Gotanda: Akira Godai

Osaki: Shinichi Osaki

Shinagawa: Hazime Ichijo

Takanawa Gateway: Allen Izumi Orchid

Tamachi: Toshisato Haburi

Hamamatsucho: Wataru Minato

Shimbashi: Testumichi Udaka

Yurakucho: Yuri Takanashi

Reflecting anime protagonist tradition, you may have noticed that the idols’ names are packed with puns and allusions to their representative locales. Harajuku’s Kyuto Takeshita is a play on “cute” and the famous fashion-filled Takeshita Street. Shibuya’s Kosei Hachiya, meanwhile, is a clear tribute to the city’s legendary loyal dog Hachiko, whose bronze memorial statue serves as a popular meeting spot.

The cast of Station Idol Latch also features anime veterans. The face and leader of the idol group, Rion Shoji of Tokyo Station, is voiced by Kensho Ono of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Kuroko’s Basketball fame. Other notable voice talents include Nobunaga Shimazaki from Free! Iwatobi Swim Club and Fruits Basket as Ikebukuro’s Mikado Aobazuku, Atsushi Tamaru from Haikyuu! and The Asterisk War as Shinjuku’s Yuki Shindo, and Kazuhiko Inoue from Demon Slayer and the Naruto series as Shimbashi’s Testumichi Udaka.

Celebrating its first anniversary, Latch hosted its first live show at Tokyo’s Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa with an in-theme title, “All Aboard!!” in 2022. The group currently has 22 singles in its discography.

For the latest news on Station Idol Latch’s upcoming events and to join the official fanclub, check out the official website.

