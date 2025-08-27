Nintendo’s beloved pink puffball is taking over railways in the Kansai region. Last Friday, Hankyu Railway launched a special Kirby-themed train that transforms commuters’ daily journeys into a colorful, star-powered ride. Running until March 17, 2026, the collaboration spans the Kobe, Takarazuka and Kyoto lines, blending classic Japanese train culture with one of the country’s most adorable video game characters.

A Train Straight from Kirby’s Home Planet

Each train is fully decorated with playful Kirby designs, from the exterior to interior seat stickers. Passengers will find exclusive illustrations unique to each route, giving fans a reason to try more than one line. A Kirby plush also joins as a companion in the crew cabin.

Adding to the experience, select stations and shopping facilities along the lines are playing Kirby music arrangements, including a specially arranged train-style theme. From September to November, riders can also take part in a stamp rally, collecting stamps at different stations and redeeming them for limited-edition goods like rubber magnets and Kirby acrylic clocks.

Star-powered Tickets and Merchandise

To make the ride even sweeter, Hankyu has released special one-day passes decorated with Kirby artwork, valid across the Hankyu Railway and Nose Electric Railway. The merchandise drop begins on September 10, ranging from plushies and keychains to stationery. Shoppers spending over ¥3,000 can score bonus pouches or bags while supplies last.

A pop-up store at Tokyo Station Ichibangai will also run from September 19 to October 2, giving fans in the capital a chance to grab exclusive goods. With various products, music and immersive train cars, the collaboration is a moving theme park for Kirby fans.

Kirby Flying High

The Kirby train isn’t just about nostalgia — it rides on the wave of the franchise’s latest momentum. Nintendo’s pink hero recently starred in the upcoming Kirby Air Riders, a racing game produced for Switch 2. With fans still buzzing over the success of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the superstar’s popularity is at a high point both in Japan and overseas.

By combining this energy with Hankyu’s scenic Kansai routes, the collaboration gives fans a chance to step into Kirby’s whimsical universe, right from the platform.

