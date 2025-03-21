If you’ve scrolled through Instagram or TikTok, chances are you’ve spotted unboxing videos of adorable little naked baby figures with quirky headgear. They are usually perched on phone cases, dangled from bags as charms, or arranged in aesthetic home displays.

Say hello to Sonny Angels, the palm-sized toys that have journeyed from quirky Japanese blind box collectibles to a full-blown global obsession. From being spotted on the phone cases of celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, to having a skit on SNL, these cherubs are everywhere. So, what’s the deal with these tiny baby angels, and why is everyone suddenly so smitten with them?

About Sonny Angels

If you’re wondering what a Sonny Angel is, picture a cute, chubby-cheeked cherub about 8 centimeters tall, sporting nothing but a pair of angel wings and an animal or plant headpiece. These vinyl figures come in countless varieties, from frogs and elephants to strawberries and pumpkins. Each one has the same cheeky smile and pose.

The magic of these Sonny Angels lies partly in how you get them. They come in “blind boxes,” meaning you have no idea which specific design you’re getting until you tear open the packaging. According to Dreams Inc. — the Tokyo-based company behind these little angels — each one “may bring happiness” to whoever finds them. Judging by the joy on collectors’ faces during unboxing videos, the company certainly seems to be onto something.

Each series typically features 12 regular designs plus some “secret” versions, like ones with blue eyes instead of the standard black, plus extremely rare runs produced in batches of fewer than 100. Since they first appeared, hundreds of different Sonny Angels have made their way into the world through various themed collections — animals, fruits, veggies, desserts, Christmas ornaments — you name it.

The Birth of an Angel

Japan has always had a thing for collectibles (think Pokémon cards or gachapon capsule toys), and Sonny Angels hit that sweet spot perfectly. In 2005, when Japanese toy designer Toru Soeya was working for Dreams Inc., he created the little figures and named them after his own nickname, Sonny. Inspired by the cuteness of the Kewpie mayonnaise baby, the adorable dolls were geared towards young working women as a companion to relieve stress. Their small size and endearing charm made them easy to carry around, display at home, or even gift to friends.

Sonny Angels enjoyed quiet success in Japan for nearly two decades, but their global rise began with social media. TikTok and Instagram helped drive the craze, as influencers began posting elaborate unboxing videos, creative display ideas and “hunt” vlogs documenting their search for rare figures.

The scarcity of certain designs added to the hype. Fans scrambled to complete full sets or uncover rare versions, fueling a robust resale market where rare Sonny Angels have sold for big money.

Where To Hunt for Angels in Tokyo

As seen in many “hunt” vlogs across social media, these little figures tend to sell out quickly, especially in big chains like Hands or Loft. If you’re in Tokyo, here’s a list of more places to try your luck:

Tree Village, Tokyo Skytree

Located on the fourth floor of Tokyo Skytree’s West Yard, Tree Village is home to adorable character goods from popular series such as Pokémon, Kirby and Chiikawa. It often stocks limited editions and seasonal designs of Sonny Angels.

Kiddy Land

Known for its impressive selection of Japanese character goods, Kiddy Land is a great place to visit for Sonny Angels. While the Harajuku branch might seem like the obvious choice, stores in Kichijoji or Futakotamagawa might yield more stock.

Village Vanguard

Village Vanguard calls itself an “exciting bookstore,” but it’s really a treasure trove of quirky goods, including a lovely selection of Sonny Angels.

Akihabara Radio Kaikan

A haven for collectibles, Radio Kaikan often carries hard-to-find Sonny Angel designs. Find them at the Uchuusen Shop on the fifth floor.

For the avid collectors, here’s the full list of stores across Japan that carry Sonny Angels.