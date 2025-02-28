Kewpie mayonnaise is turning 100 years old this year. The first ever mayo sold in Japan, it remains the undisputed king of condiments here. There are a lot of stories within its iconic sleek bottle, red cap and adorable baby mascot that greets you with every dollop. So, here’s a short look back at its history.

List of Contents: The Birth of Kewpie Kewpie's Special Ingredients Origins of the Iconic Baby Celebrating 100 Years

The Birth of Kewpie

Kewpie’s origins trace back to the 1910s, when the company’s founder, Toichiro Nakashima, stayed in the United States and the United Kingdom for three years while working as an international intern for the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce. It was during these years that Nakashima first encountered mayonnaise, along with the cherub doll that would later become the company’s mascot.

Nakashima was intrigued by the condiment, which not only could be mixed into a wide variety of other dishes such as potato salad, but also provided people with nutritious vitamins and proteins in an easily accessible manner. Upon his return, he launched the Kewpie mayonnaise sauce.

By 1941, approximately 500 tons of Kewpie mayonnaise had already been churned out. Today, the mayo is sold in 79 countries worldwide.

Kewpie’s Special Ingredients

Kewpie has been the leading mayonnaise in Japan since its launch. But what makes the product so enticing?

It starts with the eggs. Kewpie uses about 4 billion eggs a year. While mayonnaise traditionally uses whole eggs, Kewpie uses only the golden yolks for a creamy, rich and custard-like texture. Also, while other international companies like Hellmann’s usually use sharp distilled white vinegar in its mix, Kewpie uses a blend of vinegars, including rice vinegar and apple cider vinegar for a tangy kick.

With a light, slightly sweet and umami-rich taste, Kewpie has been a staple in many Japanese households for decades. It pairs perfectly with takoyaki or tonkatsu, but also serves as the ideal base for egg salad sandwiches, tuna mayo onigiri and more.

Recognizing the potential of eggs, the Kewpie Corporation decided to extend its product range beyond food to cosmetics and even pharmaceuticals.

Origins of the Iconic Baby

The first iteration of Kewpie mayo came in a small glass jar and the cute and mischievous baby was present from the beginning.

Kewpie is a cherub-like character that appeared in a comic published in Ladies’ Home Journal by American cartoonist Rose O’Neill in 1909. It led to the creation of Kewpie figurines, which proved very popular. These figurines were also the inspiration behind the Sonny Angel collectible dolls, created by Japanese toy manufacturer Toru Soeya.

O’Neill created Kewpies as a reinterpretation of Cupid. Speaking about the origin of the name, she said, “Cupid plays tricks to the heart, but I hope Kewpies bring only happy to the people.”

The dolls grabbed Nakashima’s attention. Sensing a societal shift towards Western trends as the Tokyo-Yokohama area rebuilt itself following the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, he introduced Kewpie mayonnaise as an innovative product inspired by the American style and diet. By implementing the cute cherub in advertising, Kewpie mayo became instantly recognizable. The Kewpie baby has been the iconic symbol of the Japanese mayonnaise ever since.

Celebrating 100 Years

This year Kewpie is celebrating its centennial anniversary. With the anniversary slogan, “still in progress,” the company aims to continue innovating.

As Kewpie mayo launched in March 1925, March 1 has been designated as Mayonnaise Day. Mayo Terrace, Kewpie’s own museum located in Chofu city, is hosting a special mayonnaise-making experience.

Kewpie is also bringing a touring food truck event across Japan. World Mayo Kitchen is presenting a variety of worldwide dishes that utilize mayonnaise in creative ways. The event is making its first stop in Tokyo at Roppongi Hills.

From February 28 to March 2, visitors can try 22 different mayo-based dishes, such as dry laksa from Singapore, Italian chicken Milanese with a basil mayo sauce, Malaysian nasi lemak, Japanese mayo and honey shrimp, French salmon rillettes and Filipino adobo bowls. All menu items can be ordered for either ¥300 or ¥600.

The event will also tour in Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Sendai, Sapporo and Hiroshima.