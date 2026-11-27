Yoko Ono once said Karuizawa was “like the Hamptons, except it’s in the mountains.” Just over an hour from Tokyo by bullet train, the town has been a favorite retreat for anyone seeking fresh mountain air and a slower pace of life since a Canadian missionary built its first holiday villa in 1888. Ono and John Lennon spent several summers there. Vacationing here has long meant owning a besso, or holiday home, and Karuizawa Forest Seasons Villa lets you live that way without one.

Its four standalone villas sit among the trees near Karuizawa’s Hoshino area, combining the comfort and privacy of a holiday home with high-quality amenities and an attentive, 24-hour English-speaking concierge. The property takes its name from the changing beauty of the surrounding forest: fresh greenery in spring, cool woods in summer, vibrant foliage in fall and snow-covered landscapes in winter. Each season offers a different reason to visit this private forest retreat.

Your Own Private Piece of Karuizawa

There are no crowded hotel corridors or shared lounges here, and no need to plan your day around breakfast service. Each residence at Karuizawa Forest Seasons Villa is reserved exclusively for one group, so you can settle in and make yourself at home.

Each villa has a private garden, wood deck and fireplace, creating space for slow morning coffees, sunset wine and barbecue dinners with friends and family. With just four villas on the property, the atmosphere remains intimate and peaceful, with the surrounding forest always close at hand.

The properties feature large windows that bring the surrounding forest into the living areas, so you can appreciate Karuizawa’s stunning scenery even from inside. Each villa features a contemporary design with clean lines and natural textures that create a sophisticated, homey atmosphere.

A Home Away From Home

The little details make a stay feel special: soft Japanese double-gauze bedding, plush Imabari towels and premium ReFa shower heads and Dyson hair dryers. The result is a space that feels less like temporary accommodation and more like a particularly beautiful home in the woods.

And unlike a conventional hotel room, these villas are designed for everyday living. Full kitchens, complete with ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators, make it easy to prepare family meals, while washer-dryers are especially useful for longer visits and holidays with children.

With select villas accommodating up to 10 guests, the property suits extended family gatherings and groups of friends. Everyone can spend time together without feeling on top of one another, while enjoying the flexibility to eat, relax and explore at their own pace.

The four villas offer flexible layouts for different types of stays. Midori and Toki, with three bedrooms and space for up to 10 guests, are ideal for larger families and groups of friends. Hikari offers two king-size beds for couples, while Kaze has four single beds, making both villas well suited to smaller families and groups of friends.

All the Freedom, None of the Fuss

One of the pleasures of staying in a hotel is letting someone else handle the details. Karuizawa Forest Seasons Villa lets you enjoy independence without sacrificing attentive service.

A dedicated, 24-hour English-speaking concierge provides personalized assistance throughout your stay, drawing on insider knowledge of the area to recommend restaurants and activities, from reserving a tennis court or a round of golf to finding a scenic hiking route. The concierge can also arrange transfers to and from Karuizawa and Naka-Karuizawa stations with reservation. During the ski season, complimentary transfers to Karuizawa Prince Hotel Ski Resort are also available.

Exclusive Eats

The property’s private restaurant, Hono, welcomes one group at a time by reservation. From private gatherings and birthday celebrations to intimate wedding celebrations and anniversaries, guests can enjoy the space without sharing it with other diners. The charcoal fire is lit, and the music is played exclusively for your group, creating a celebration that feels entirely your own. The menu features charcoal-grilled dishes, including Nagano Wagyu, alongside specialty coffee and a carefully selected range of sake, whisky and wines. In-villa dining delivery can also be arranged in advance.

Alternatively, guests can prepare their own meals using the rental barbecue equipment or the fully equipped kitchen. Alongside an induction cooktop, microwave with grill, rice cooker and essential seasonings, each villa provides carefully selected Japanese-made tableware, quality cutlery and glassware — everything needed to enjoy a properly prepared meal in the comfort of your own private space.

Four Seasons of Discovery

Karuizawa may be best known as a summer retreat, but each season gives its landscape a different character, making it a year-round destination.

Spring brings the forest to life with fresh greenery, while summer’s pleasantly cooler temperatures invite long days outdoors. Fall turns the maples red and the larches gold, while winter brings skiing, snow-covered scenery and cozy evenings by the fireplace.

The villas are about a 12 -minute walk from the Hoshino area, where several of Karuizawa’s highlights sit close together. They include Harunire Terrace, a collection of shops and restaurants set among elm trees and Hoshino Onsen Tombo-no-yu, known for its soft, beautifying water. Two of Karuizawa’s most distinctive architectural landmarks, Stone Church and Karuizawa Kogen Church, stand in nearby forests.

A three- or four-night stay is plenty of time to explore forest trails, enjoy the area’s restaurants and shops and relax doing very little. Japanese families have escaped to these forests for more than a century, and Karuizawa Forest Seasons Villa offers a contemporary expression of that tradition: a private villa, the comforts of home and personalized concierge support available around the clock.

More Info

Karuizawa Forest Seasons Villa — Official website

Hono — Restaurant website