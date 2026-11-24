This winter, add magic and warmth to your home and holiday gift-giving with thoughtful items curated by the Omotenashi Selection, an awards program dedicated to sharing exceptional products that embody Japan’s spirit of hospitality. Below, we introduce three lifestyle goods from this year’s prize winners, chosen for their unique stories and wonderfully intentional ease of use. Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising a loved one, these treasures will spread joy and cozy comfort to any home.

Kijio Japanese Sea Salt

On the northern coast of Kyoto Prefecture’s Tango Peninsula, where forested mountains meet the Sea of Japan, Kijio crafts sea salt using traditions passed down across generations. Rooted in three core values — to savor, to align and to connect — Kijio slowly concentrates seawater drawn from the Yuhigaura coast over fire. To finish, crystals are spritzed with local spring water for a mild, umami-rich flavor that gently spreads in the mouth, heightening the natural notes of any dish. Packaged in a 135-gram pouch to honor the 135th meridian east, which runs through the Tango area, Kijio sea salt is a celebration of northern Kyoto’s ocean, mountains, fire and spirit, crystallized in every grain.

Dindi Ocean-Inspired Textiles

Turn your home into a sunny day at the seaside with Dindi, a refined line of lifestyle textiles by Case Corporation. Founded as a textile printing manufacturer in Yokohama in 1948, Case Corporation has been producing intricately patterned scarves, Indian saris and other printed fabric creations for over 70 years. It brings its vast know-how and archive of patterns to Dindi, launched in 2022. Created with a dedicated focus on fabric, pattern and color, Dindi features vibrant cushion covers, shawls, bags, accessory cases and rugs in palettes that evoke the relaxed luxury of a beach retreat — sky blue, emerald sea green and sand gray. Infuse winter interiors with a refreshing coastal warmth by bringing the tranquility of the seashore directly into your living room.

Besitos Wooden Fruits Cake Puzzle

This charming beechwood toy was created by a single mother inspired by her daughter. Each wooden puzzle piece, crafted into a different shape, is painted with child-safe dyes to resemble a slice of cake. Realistic cross-sections of fruit decorate the front, while shape names in English and hiragana are featured on the back. Designed with versatility in mind, the Fruits Cake Puzzle by Besitos (stylized as besitos) can be used as a shape sorter, building block set or play food, providing plenty of options for curious toddlers. The puzzle also fosters parent-child dialogue while encouraging an appetite for healthy food. After playtime, its elegant wooden tray seamlessly blends into a polished, adult aesthetic, serving as a lasting, nostalgic piece of art.