There’s an unmistakable shift in momentum in Tokyo during the last few weeks of the year — it finally feels like proper sweater weather, and the broad avenues surrounding the Imperial Palace Outer Gardens and Hibiya Park turn crisp and quiet. Overlooking this storied landscape, The Peninsula Tokyo settles into its seasonal festivities, framing the holidays through a distinctly local lens.

As the Tokyo outpost of the historic luxury brand, the hotel goes a step beyond typical winter pageantry, leaning into regional craftsmanship, shared moments and elevated dining options. The hotel becomes a welcoming gathering place in the heart of the capital, inviting travelers and locals alike to slow down and get cozy.

Read on for a guide to the best holiday-themed experiences awaiting visitors this winter at The Peninsula Tokyo.

Savor French Dining and Regional Cocktails at Peter

Twenty-four floors up, modern French restaurant Peter looks directly across the canopy of the Imperial Palace and its surrounding city skyline. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames the twilight as the culinary team presents a series of multicourse dinners designed around winter produce.

The holiday menus, available in five-course and six-course formats, pair classical French techniques with seasonal Japanese harvests. Diners can accompany their meals with curated wine selections or nuanced non-alcoholic pairings crafted to mirror the complexity of each plate.

Next door at Peter: The Bar, the atmosphere shifts to low lighting and polished architectural accents. The bar team has rolled out a collection of handcrafted cocktails and winter libations to complement its Journey of Japan menu that highlights spirits and botanical flavors sourced across the archipelago. Standout pours incorporate bright citrus like Shikoku yuzu alongside small-batch Kyushu shochu, offering a warming nightcap after dinner.

Pick Up Gourmet Delicacies and Exclusive Gifts

For staying and non-staying guests hosting gatherings at home, the basement level’s The Peninsula Boutique & Café provides convenient access to the hotel’s culinary craft. The highlight of the seasonal counter is the Festive Deli Set for two — an assortment of culinary delights, including prepared roast chicken, appetizers and soup, that allows hosts to serve a refined multicourse holiday meal without hours spent in the kitchen.

Alongside the deli counter, pastry chefs prepare a collection of seasonal whole Christmas cakes, rich with winter berries and delicate sponge. The boutique also features packaged artisanal chocolates, loose-leaf teas and bespoke gift hampers. Whether hunting for stocking stuffers or a tabletop centerpiece, the boutique neatly bridges everyday treat and holiday luxury.

Enjoy Chamber Music on Christmas Eve With Tokyo Sinfonia

The focal point of the hotel’s holiday calendar unfolds on the evening of December 24 with the Christmas Dinner Concert. Hosted in the grand ballroom on the third floor, the one-night gala pairs an elegant four-course dinner with a live performance by the Tokyo Sinfonia chamber orchestra. As guests dine, the string ensemble fills the room with warm, resonant arrangements.

Beyond celebrating the holiday, the evening directly supports the community. A portion of ticket proceeds from each concert seat — as well as sales from the lobby’s festive afternoon teas — is donated to charitable organizations, including Make-A-Wish Japan, the Japan Toy Hospital Association and Vamos Together, which organizes inclusive activities for children with special needs.

Join Holiday Traditions at the Toy Hospital and Christmas Market

Along the tree-lined Naka-dori Avenue, the hotel’s covered terrace transforms into an intimate outdoor Christmas market. Under strings of warm fairy lights, visitors can stroll through stalls offering everything from spiced hot chocolate to traditional stollen and fruit-filled mince pies.

The terrace also has letter-writing stations stocked with complimentary illustrated postcards for guests to send handwritten greetings to loved ones near and far. Vintage red mailboxes on the terrace and in the lobby make for seamless sending.

Just inside the entrance, the lobby hosts the return of The Peninsula Tokyo Toy Hospital, one of the hotel’s most endearing community traditions. Set up as a cozy open workshop, the station pairs children and families with dedicated volunteer “toy doctors,” who mend torn seams, reattach loose limbs and repair mechanical components — free of charge. To ensure toy doctors have plenty of time for gentle repairs, advance bookings are required.

Step Inside a 360-Degree Winter Art Installation

In the hotel’s famously grand lobby, visitors can experience a unique 360-degree art installation that encircles the space in a tranquil landscape of mist, mountains and snow. The project, on display until January 31, 2027, is the latest chapter in the hotel’s collaboration with renowned father-and-son family crest artisans Shoryu Hatoba and Yoho Hatoba.

Known for translating Japan’s centuries-old kamon (family crest) traditions into contemporary graphic art, the duo drew inspiration for this piece from Maruyama Okyo’s Edo-period pair of folding screens “Pine Trees in the Snow,” a National Treasure and “Mount Fuji”. Enveloping guests from every vantage point, the installation features two original kamon designs exclusive to The Peninsula Tokyo. Subtle layers of cloud banks, snow-dusted branches and distant ridges create an ethereal panorama of the Japanese countryside in winter, making for a striking backdrop for festive afternoon tea in the lobby.

More Info

To learn more about celebrating the holidays at The Peninsula Tokyo and to make reservations for the various Christmas programs, visit the hotel’s official website.