In the U.S., Thanksgiving is the middle child of the “-ber” holidays. Halloween owns October, and the moment the clock hits midnight on November 1, Christmas trees, holly and a freshly defrosted Mariah Carey take over. In Japan, where the holiday isn’t observed at all, the jump from Halloween to Christmas is even more abrupt.

But Thanksgiving is really about gratitude and good food, and you can still find both in Tokyo. Turkey and other staples can be hard to track down, but restaurants, hotels, and bakeries around the city serve the classics, from casual plates to full hotel dinners. With Thanksgiving falling on Thursday, November 26, here’s where to go to beat the homesickness.

List of Contents: Restaurant Recommendations Thanksgiving Takeout in Tokyo Thanksgiving Dinner at Tokyo Hotels Related Posts

Thanksgiving Dinner Restaurant Recommendations

Hard Rock Cafe

Between the office skyscrapers and concrete of Roppongi you’ll find the recognizable glow of the Hard Rock Cafe, a pillar of Americana and musical legacy with real memorabilia from rock ’n’ roll stars like Elvis Presley and Bon Jovi on display — and also a plate of good old American Thanksgiving comfort food.

The Thanksgiving Plate (¥3,380) has slow-roasted turkey smothered in gravy and served with sweet-and-sour cranberry jelly.

For dessert, of course you have to get the pumpkin tart (¥1,580). The tart is made with custard and pumpkin puree, and then finished crème brûlée-style for a beautiful torched look. The tart is also served with fresh cream and vanilla ice cream. You can also order the complete set, with both the meal and dessert for one price (¥4,760).

This limited-time meal will be available at all five Hard Rock Cafe locations in Japan: Roppongi, Ueno, Yokohama, Kyoto and Osaka (Universal CityWalk).

Special menu dates: November 20 – November 30

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Benjamin Steakhouse

Benjamin Steakhouse is a prestigious New York-based steakhouse renowned for high-quality dry aged beef and celebrity-frequented tables. But apart from its flagship Manhattan restaurant, Benjamin Steakhouse is preparing a special multi-course feast (¥22,000) exclusively for Tokyo diners in Roppongi.

Guests will start with an assortment of appetizers: fresh salad in a tortilla bowl, cream cheese-stuffed dates and cuts of prosciutto and salami. Then, a bowl of rich cream of mushroom soup.

Then for the main event, a plate with roasted turkey, Benjamin Steakhouse’s signature USDA prime tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, Brussels sprouts, gravy and cranberry sauce. For dessert, a slice of Japanese-style pumpkin pie.

You can make a reservation via the official website, by phone or email.

Special menu dates: November 13 – November 26

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Union Square Tokyo

Situated inside the Galleria Garden Terrace in Tokyo Midtown, Union Square Tokyo was the first overseas branch of New York restaurant group, Union Square Hospitality Group. The restaurant is known for its fresh produce and smoked steaks, and a gorgeous atmosphere that comes naturally with its large windows and expansive outdoor terrace. Union Square Tokyo also often has events, like live jazz nights, that make the experience feel even more special.

For Thanksgiving, Union Square Tokyo will serve a course menu (¥8,500) that includes a “Biblé” lettuce salad with gruyère cheese and mustard vinaigrette, New England clam chowder, roasted Shimanto domestic Japanese turkey with apple gravy and cranberry relish and a slice of pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.

Special menu dates: November 26 – November 27

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Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Founded in 1938 in Beverly Hills, California, Lawry’s The Prime Rib is an upscale establishment created by Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp. The signature prime rib became so famous that it also released a special 17-herb and spice blend, used to flavor the restaurant’s meat, which eventually became the American seasoning pantry staple of Lawry’s seasoned salt.

The Prime Rib eventually came to Japan in 2001, with its first restaurant in Akasaka.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib will serve a special Thanksgiving course (¥14,000) that comes with a jumbo shrimp cocktail and smoked salmon steak, a spinning bowl salad, New England clam chowder, roasted turkey with vegetables and a slice of pumpkin pie.

The limited-time course will be available for only one day at the Akasaka and Ebisu locations, on November 26. At the Osaka branch, the course menu will be available from November 26 to November 29.

The roast turkey is also available for takeout, with a reservation. A whole turkey (around 4.0kg, feeds about 4-5 people) costs ¥20,000 and a half portion for 2-3 people costs ¥10,000.

Special menu dates: Akasaka and Ebisu: November 26 | Osaka: November 26 – November 29

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Ivy Place

Nestled among the trees of Daikanyama, Ivy Place is a chic restaurant, bar and cafe that carries a comforting home-like ambience.

Ivy Place will celebrate the autumn harvest and all of its blessings with a one-night-only dinner course (¥7,500) featuring its highly acclaimed turkey dishes.

The night will begin with roasted butternut soup with crisped chorizo and sunflower seeds. As an appetizer: home-smoked salmon with mushroom farro salad and dill sour cream sauce. The main course will serve roasted turkey topped with mushroom gravy and cranberry relish. And finally for dessert, butterscotch pumpkin pudding with a dollop of whipped cream.

Web reservations are currently open.

Special menu dates: November 26

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Thanksgiving Takeout in Tokyo

Kyle’s Good Finds

Bringing authentic American-style baked goods to Tokyo for over 30 years, Kyle’s Good Finds has become a community staple for the Nakano neighborhood. The bakery is run by self-taught American baker Kyle Sexton, who has continually gone viral online for his delicious creations and for his inspiring story growing a successful Black-owned small business in the middle of Tokyo.

Sexton came to Japan over four decades ago with just $300 in his pocket. He started as an English teacher and baked as a hobby, bringing carrot cake to parties and get-togethers to win the hearts of new friends. These friends loved his cakes so much that they encouraged him to open up his own shop, lending him money to pursue his dreams.

Kyle’s Good Finds is filled with good finds indeed. The bakery’s specialties include classic American apple pie, pecan pie, cheesecake, brownies and Sexton’s award-winning carrot cake.

Sexton also offers an annual “Thanksgiving bento” (¥4,300) stuffed with soul food that will fix all of the homesick holes of your heart. This year, the take-out dinner includes turkey with stuffing, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cranberry sauce, cornbread and pie.

Dinners are available in limited quantities, and can be reserved by phone, fax or email.

Special menu dates: November 27

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Buvette Tokyo

Buvette was originally the home of Parisian-inspired “gastrotheque” restaurant in New York’s West Village created by acclaimed chef Jody Williams. It was created with the concept of French home cooking with fine-dining technique.

So yes, you can have a French-inspired, American holiday feast right here in Tokyo.

On the first floor of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, Buvette Tokyo will be offering Thanksgiving meals, available for takeout by advance reservation.

The takeaway meal (¥12,420) is enough to serve two to three people and includes a roasted young chicken stuffed with rice, a chef’s salad, French brandade dip, roasted pumpkin, cauliflower and green beans, chocolate mousse and tarte tatin pastry.

Reservations are now open for pickup between November 23 and November 29 on the official website.

Special menu dates: November 23 – November 29

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Thanksgiving Dinner at Tokyo Hotels

Grand Hyatt Tokyo – The Oak Door

Sitting inside the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, The Oak Door is an elegant steakhouse with high ceilings and choice cuts.

Wind down and treat yourself with an extravagant gourmet Thanksgiving course dinner (¥13,750 | ¥20,350 with wine pairing) that elevates classic seasonal dishes with the special Oak Door touch. Guests can slowly settle down into the night with small snacks and appetizers such as spiced nuts, marinated olives, mortadella, focaccia, persimmon and liptauer cheese spread. Then, an autumn harvest salad with roasted butternut squash, pear, dried cranberries, crispy fried onions and goat cheese coated in an apple cider vinaigrette.

The centerpiece is the roast turkey and pork sausage; accompanied by apple and chestnut stuffing, Brussels sprouts, roasted pumpkin seeds, orange, anno sweet potato, turkey gravy and cranberry jam. The course will include even more delicious sides, including green beans and creamed mushrooms, whipped potatoes and maple syrup-glazed carrots. The dinner will wrap up with The Oak Door’s original pumpkin pie and vanilla ice cream.

The Thanksgiving dinner will be served in two time slots on November 26 and November 27, at 5:00 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m. On November 28, the dinner will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Special menu dates: November 26 – November 28

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Hotel New Otani Tokyo – Trader Vic’s Tokyo

Inside Hotel New Otani Tokyo Garden Tower is a not-so-secret tropical oasis. Trader Vic’s is a fun and unique tiki bar that will make you forget you are currently in autumnal Tokyo.

Trader Vic’s is truly a historic marker of American leisure culture. It originated in California, and came over to Japan in 1974 as the brand’s first ever location in Asia. The restaurant is fully decorated in immersive detail like Polynesian-inspired architecture and tiki carvings. It also houses a 100-seat Boathouse Bar where you can order over 70 tropical cocktails — including Mai Tais, which were actually invented by Trader Vic’s.

For a limited-time, the restaurant will have a Thanksgiving course (¥18,000) that combines the coziness of traditional dishes with island barbecue flavors. The menu includes roasted butternut squash soup with crème fraîche and toasted pepitas, autumn harvest salad in blue cheese dressing, wood-fired prime rib with beef gravy and creamy horseradish, roasted potatoes, green beans, honey-glazed carrots, cornbread and warm apple crumble.

Reservations can be made online.

Special menu dates: November 24 – November 27

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