If you’ve missed your last train in Tokyo, you may be forced to stay out all night, but that doesn’t mean you have to smell funky until sunrise. Here are some of Tokyo’s best late night onsen and super sento facilities offering a place to wash away the sins of the night and welcome the morning with a clean body and mind — or at least a clean body.

What “Open All Night” Actually Means

Bathhouses that are open all night come with an important caveat — nearly all of them close the baths for cleaning each day. At Thermae-Yu it’s overnight, from 3 to 6 a.m. At Toyosu Manyo Club it’s 3 to 5 a.m. At Haneda’s Izumi Tenku no Yu, it’s mid-morning, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During these windows you can’t bathe, though lounges and rest areas stay open. Be sure to check each facility’s cleaning hours before going.

The Best All-Night Onsen and Super Sento in Tokyo

1. Thermae-Yu (Kabukicho, Shinjuku)

Kabukicho is a neighborhood built for staying up late, so it’s fitting that this Roman bath–themed spa never closes. The baths use Naka-Izu hot spring water, with indoor baths, an open-air bath and saunas. A reclining lounge and a dedicated women’s area give you somewhere to rest when the baths close for cleaning from 3 to 6 a.m. Towels and loungewear are included.

Hours: 24 hours; baths closed 3–6 a.m.

Price: General admission is ¥3,100 Monday through Thursday and ¥3,200 on Fridays, weekends, holidays and special days, with a ¥900 holiday surcharge on weekends and holidays. That covers up to 18 hours between 6 a.m. and midnight. Staying past midnight adds a late-night and early-morning fee (¥2,000 for Monday through Thursday and ¥2,300 on Fridays, weekends, public holidays and days before holidays) that lets you stay up to 24 hours from entry.

Good to know: There’s no re-entry once you’ve checked in. Children aged 12 and under are not admitted, and minors must leave by 8 p.m.

Tattoos: Prohibited in principle, but foreign tourists with tattoos can enter if they can be fully covered with Thermae’s designated cover stickers. You may be asked to present your passport or airline ticket for confirmation.

Getting there: 1-1-2 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, a short walk from Shinjuku-sanchome Station.

Official Site

2. Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club (Toyosu)

Opened in February 2024 beside Toyosu Market, this is the most resort-like option in this list, with hot spring water brought in from the Hakone and Yugawara areas, open-air baths with stunning Tokyo Bay views and a restaurant. Towels, loungewear and amenities are included, and day visits don’t require a reservation.

Hours: 24 hours; the main bath closes 3–6 a.m. for cleaning

Price: ¥3,850 covers entry from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., plus a ¥150 bath tax. Staying past 3 a.m. adds ¥3,000, which lets you stay until 9 a.m. An early-morning bath plan (5–9 a.m.) is ¥2,200.

Good to know: Re-entry is possible, but the clock keeps running, and a late-night fee applies if you’re still inside after 3 a.m. Guests under 18 need a guardian.

Tattoos: Tattoos that can be covered with up to two cover stickers (11 by 20 centimeters) are allowed.

Getting there: 6-5-1 Toyosu, Koto-ku, about four minutes’ walk from Shijo-mae Station on the Yurikamome line.

Official Site

3. Izumi Tenku no Yu (Haneda Airport Terminal 3)

This one is for travelers. The natural hot spring is on the 12th floor of the hotel attached to Haneda Airport Garden, connected to Terminal 3, with open-air views of Mount Fuji and the planes. There’s a 24-hour restaurant and bedrock bath, and the entry fee includes towels and loungewear.

Hours: 24 hours, but the baths and sauna are closed 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. for cleaning.

Price: ¥4,800 for adults. Staying between 1 and 5 a.m. adds ¥4,000 (waived for guests of the attached Villa Fontaine hotels), so a night in the baths costs close to ¥8,800.

Good to know: Guests under 18 must leave by 11 p.m. unless accompanied by a guardian. If you’re staying overnight anyway, compare against the hotel rate.

Tattoos: Tattoos are allowed.

Tattoos are allowed. Getting there: 2-7-1 Haneda Airport, Ota-ku, a couple of minutes from Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Station.

Official Site

4. Spa LaQua (Korakuen)

Tucked inside the Tokyo Dome City complex, LaQua pumps natural hot spring water from 1,700 meters underground and has open-air baths, saunas and a bedrock bath area called Healing Baden (¥1,100 extra). It’s not 24 hours, but 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. covers the whole night.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. the next morning. Last admission is 8 a.m., and the baths close at 8:30 a.m. (the open-air bath at 7:30 a.m.).

Price: From about ¥3,500, depending on the day , plus ¥2,500 if you stay between 1 and 6 a.m.

Tattoos: Not allowed. LaQua refuses entry to anyone with tattoos or body art, including stickers and paint.

Getting there: Reception is on the 6th floor of the LaQua building, 1-1-1 Kasuga, Bunkyo-ku, about a minute from Korakuen Station.

Official Site

5. Ryogoku Yuya Edo-yu (Ryogoku)

Edo-yu is a design-forward super sento with a Mount Fuji mosaic wall, a variety of baths, two kinds of sauna and ganbanyoku bedrock bath rooms. There’s a separate floor for men and women, a restaurant and café, and recliner lounges for dozing. Admission includes towels, loungewear and clothes for the bedrock bathing.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. the next morning; baths and sauna run through the night until about 8 a.m.

Price: ¥2,970 on weekdays and ¥3,300 on weekends and holidays. The late-night fee is ¥360 per hour between 1 and 6 a.m., capped at ¥1,800. Edoyu’s own post puts a weekday stay until morning at ¥4,770 total.

Good to know: Shorter courses (60 minutes for ¥1,500, three hours for ¥2,400) exist for quick visits.

Tattoos: If the tattoo can be covered with a bandage, entry is possible (depending on the size).

Getting there: 1-5-8 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, about a minute’s walk from Ryogoku Station on the Oedo line.

Official Site

6. Raku Spa 1010 Kanda (Kanda)

This super sento features a carbonated bath and rotating baths, plus a fourth-floor lounge with hammocks, semi-private sleeping boxes, coworking desks and more than 5,000 manga. It opened in 2019.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 a.m., last admission 7 a.m. The cheaper courses (¥600 for bath-only and ¥1,290 for bath-plus-sauna, both three hours) stop around 1 a.m., so staying overnight means the 10-hour Raku Spa course.

Price: The Raku Spa course is ¥2,090 on weekdays and ¥2,390 on weekends and holidays. Staying between 1 and 5 a.m. adds ¥2,000, or ¥2,500 on Fridays, Saturdays and pre-holiday nights.

Tattoos: Not allowed.

Not allowed. Getting there: 2-9-9 Kanda Awajicho, Chiyoda-ku, about five minutes on foot from Ochanomizu, Shin-Ochanomizu or Awajicho stations.

Official Site

Bonus: Sauna & Hotel Karumaru (Ikebukuro)

Karumaru is a mens-only sauna facility with a hotel attached, built around four types of sauna. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the baths close at 9 a.m. While Karumaru is known for is saunas, there are also numerous baths for relaxing, including a carbonated bath, a stone bath, individual box bathes and an open-air jacuzzi. After heating up in the saunas and bathes, there are four kinds of water baths you can use to cool down, all with varying temperatures. The coldest bath, thunder tornado, drops down to under 10 degrees Celsius.

After you leave the bathing area, Karumaru offers an extensive reading area, stocked with hundreds of volumes of manga. Even without purchasing a capsule or hotel room, this area provides a quite space to pass the time until sunrise.

Who can enter: Men 18 and over only. Women are admitted only on special Ladies’ Day events.

Price: ¥3,480 regular admission, with towels and loungewear included. Entering or staying between midnight and 4 a.m. adds ¥1,980. Capsule rooms start at ¥5,480 and hotel rooms at ¥9,980.

Tattoos: Not allowed.

Not allowed. Getting there: 2-7-7 Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku (6th floor), about 30 seconds from Ikebukuro Station’s west exit C6.

Official Site

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