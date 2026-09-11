Roppongi has always offered adults ways to temporarily abandon good judgment. Beginning this October, it will also offer the chance to abandon adulthood altogether and crawl back inside the womb.

Sauna Mother is a one-room private sauna scheduled to open in late October in the basement of Keepers Roppongi. Created by longtime sauna obsessive Yuka Taki, it takes customers backward through gestation and birth before delivering them into the mechanical arms of a mother selected from a menu.

Sigmund Freud gets the obvious credit here, although the more precise reference is his protégé Otto Rank. In his 1924 book The Trauma of Birth, Rank proposed that separation from the womb produced humanity’s first anxiety and supplied the pattern for those that followed. Whether or not Taki has read Rank, Sauna Mother is built around the corresponding fantasy that the pressures of adult life might be relieved by retracing the route back.

The Birthing Process

The route back starts in an 85°C (185°F) womb sauna lit red, with a 150-centimeter ceiling and a soundtrack of heartbeat and bodily fluid heard through the uterine wall. A round window lets your companions photograph you curled fetal on the bench, for a keepsake the facility calls a “rebirth certificate.”

Then comes actual birth: an 80-centimeter, 15°C (59°F) cold plunge behind a curtain built to mimic a newborn’s blurred vision, where an enormous hand emerges from the wall to pour the water.

Newly born and freshly chilled, guests move to the stage Sauna Mother considers its emotional centerpiece: a shower taken with your head resting on a mother’s lap. Warm water falls while you lie there, in a recreation of the earliest and least complicated version of being cared for — having your hair washed by someone who loves you.

Only then does everything end on the Mother Sofa, which cradles the body into an infant’s C-curve, rocks it, strokes it and projects one of four maternal faces overhead, the Japanese goddess Izanami among them.

Sauna Mother does eventually release its children back into Roppongi. Before they leave, the house recommends a Morinaga Mammy, the children’s yogurt drink, diluted with sparkling water according to a precise recipe. Mother knows best.

Sauna Mother: Prices, Booking Info and Opening Date

Rebirth is sold in private 120-minute blocks, with room for mixed-gender groups of up to four.

Prices

Number of People Price 1 ¥8,500 2 ¥12,000 3 ¥15,000 4 ¥20,000

Swimsuits and sauna hats can be rented for ¥500 each.

Opening Date and Reservations

Sauna Mother is scheduled to open in late October 2026 in the basement of Keepers Roppongi, with reservations expected to begin through its website in mid-September. Regular opening hours and the exact opening date have yet to be announced.

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