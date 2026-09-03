Getting sick on vacation is never ideal. Getting sick in a country where you don’t speak the language, don’t know which clinic will take you and aren’t entirely sure how to get a prescription is considerably worse.

A Doctor in 32 Languages, Delivered to Your Room

As of September 1, there’s another option. Tokyo-based Mediphone and Minakara, an NTT Docomo Group company, have launched Online Doctor for tourists, a new service designed to let international visitors receive medical care without leaving their hotel room.

The service combines medical interpretation, a consultation with a Japanese doctor, online medication counseling and prescription-drug delivery for a fixed price of ¥55,000. Interpretation is available in 32 languages, while a ¥45,000 plan allows patients to receive the consultation and prescription before collecting their medication themselves from a nearby pharmacy.

It is an undeniably convenient solution to a genuine problem. Japan welcomed a record 42.7 million international visitors in 2025, but navigating the country’s medical system can remain surprisingly difficult without Japanese.

The Japan Tourism Agency has found that roughly a quarter of inbound tourists carry no private medical insurance for their trip, and fewer than 1 in 20 have enrolled in the travel insurance Japan specifically promotes to visitors after they land — leaving a meaningful share of travelers facing uncapped, unpredictable medical bills if something goes wrong.

But ¥55,000 is also a substantial price for avoiding those difficulties, and Online Doctor for tourists is far from alone in charging it. Mimipo for Travel offers 24-hour access to doctors and interpreters for ¥55,000, with medication charged separately. Hotel de Doctor 24 and Doctor to You also charge exactly ¥55,000.

A ¥55,000 going rate, then, appears to have emerged for bypassing much of the difficulty of navigating Japanese healthcare as a visitor. While steep by Japanese standards, it may seem less extraordinary to travelers accustomed to higher healthcare costs at home — particularly if travel insurance covers some or all of the bill. Hotel de Doctor 24 issues an itemized medical bill for insurance claims and notes that treatment and medication may be covered depending on the traveler’s policy.

With tens of millions of people visiting Japan each year, there is an obvious market. Japan has spent years making itself easier for foreign tourists to navigate, but healthcare remains one place where that ease can abruptly disappear. Now, a growing industry is offering to remove that friction too — provided someone is willing to pay for it.

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