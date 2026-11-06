Shibuya has a brand-new phenomenon that’s going viral: a wall that tells your fortune. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary concrete wall located on Miyamasuzaka. However, once you pay with a cashless device and touch the surface, the wall rumbles and slides open to hand you a hidden fortune. Known as Kabe Uranai (Wall Fortune-Telling), this viral street installation has turned a normal walk through Tokyo into a fun treasure hunt.

What Is Kabe Uranai?

Kabe Uranai is an interactive street project built directly into the city scenery so it looks like part of the neighborhood. On a plain wall, you will find a small utility box labeled “Kabe Uranai” that holds a digital payment terminal.

Once you complete your payment and hold your hand near the wall, the structure starts moving with a deep rumbling sound straight out of an Indiana Jones movie. A hidden slot opens up and dispenses a pack of cards. Inside, you get nine cards in total, including two explanation cards and seven random fortunes. Instead of generic predictions, these cards predict what will happen to you, what you should do within 24 hours, what you should do within a year, where you should go and what you should eat in Shibuya, encouraging you to check out new spots, try unfamiliar foods and see the area from a fresh perspective.

Where To Find Kabe Uranai

Finding and trying the wall is simple if you know the route and bring the right payment method. Start at Shibuya Station, head up the Miyamasuzaka hill, turn left at the Excelsior Cafe corner and make the very next right. You will spot the installation on the wall just to the right of the restaurant Center Beef. For more details on the location check out Kabe Uranai’s official website.

The experience costs ¥999 and is completely cashless, so make sure to bring a credit card, a transit IC card like Suica or a QR payment app. After paying at the box and touching the wall, collect your cards and follow the instructions to explore Shibuya’s side streets. As seen on the website, the creators of Kabe Uranai are also planning to expand the concept to Ikebukuro, Nagoya and Osaka, so keep an eye out for moving walls in other cities soon.

Address: 1-12-24 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Hours: Cards sold 24 hours, year-round, subject to change.

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