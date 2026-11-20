Seven years after a devastating fire reduced much of Shuri Castle’s main hall to ashes, it is preparing to welcome visitors once again. On Monday, November 23, the restored heart of the former Ryukyu Kingdom will open to the public, marking a significant milestone in one of Okinawa’s most important cultural restoration projects. Though the full reconstruction isn’t complete yet, the main hall’s reopening represents the revival of a powerful symbol of Okinawan identity.

Inside the Restored Main Hall

The largest wooden building in Okinawa, it is a three-story structure that blends Ryukyuan, Japanese and Chinese designs. Visitors can enter the first floor (Shichagui) and the second floor (Ufugui) to see the restored Usasuka throne, golden dragon pillars and black lacquerware. An upper wall also displays a tablet measuring 1.4 meters high and 3.5 meters wide. It bears an inscription inspired by a letter bestowed by a Chinese emperor.

For centuries, Shuri Castle was the seat of the Ryukyu monarchy, hosting royal ceremonies and receiving Chinese imperial envoys who traveled to formally recognize successive kings. The kingdom came to an end in 1879, when Japan annexed the territory and established Okinawa Prefecture. The castle’s history, though, is not only one of royal grandeur and cultural significance. It is also a story of repeated destruction and renewal, with fire having devastated the complex on several occasions over the centuries.

The most recent fire struck on October 31, 2019. It destroyed the main hall and damaged or destroyed several other structures across the grounds. The exact cause was never officially determined: investigators suspected an electrical fault in an extension cord on the northeast side of the main hall’s first floor, but the damage to the wooden building was too extensive to confirm it.

Visiting the Reopened Shuri Castle: Reservations, Tickets and Access

Now, seven years after the disaster, the castle is entering a new chapter.

Starting from November 23, visitors will be able to explore the restored interior of the main hall through a timed-entry reservation system. While tickets for opening day have sold out, bookings remain available from November 24 onwards. Located in Naha, Shuri Castle is accessible via a 15-minute walk from Shuri Station on the Yui Rail monorail. Admission costs ¥1,000 for adults, with reservations available through the official website.

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