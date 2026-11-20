List of Contents: What Are Fukubukuro? Nana’s Green Tea 7-Eleven Doutor Snidel Biople Beauty Kappa Sushi Afternoon Tea Disney Store Megane Ichiba Zoff Mister Donut Mos Burger Related Posts

What Are Fukubukuro?

The countdown to the new year is almost upon us, and with it — lucky bag shopping season. Fukubukuro are a yearly retail tradition. The word fukubukuro combines the kanji for fuku (福, meaning “good fortune”) and fukuro (袋, meaning “bag”) to create “lucky bags.” Fukubukuro come in all shapes, sizes and categories from snacks to luxury brands. Shops fill the bags with a variety of products — adding up to a higher value than what the bags are sold for. It’s a good way to clear some inventory, and thank customers for another year of fruitful business with discounts and gifts.

Traditionally, these lucky bags are supposed to be a mystery. Shoppers take a gamble not knowing what exactly they are buying, but the fun is in unboxing and seeing the surprise contents inside. Recently, fukubukuro have started revealing their inner treasures to customers beforehand. Sometimes fukubukuro even have original items produced exclusively for the lucky bags.

With so many lucky bags to choose from, here’s our guide to some of the most popular fukubukuro — and how to hunt for them.

Nana’s Green Tea

Pre-order starts November 10 (in-store) and November 11 (online)

For all of the matcha addicts, specialty cafe Nana’s Green Tea has a lucky bag with everything you need for the coziest end-of-year tea experience.

The theme of the 2027 lucky bag is “matcha,” the signature product and Nana’s namesake. The lucky bags are said to be worth over twice as much as their asking price of ¥8,900.

The bags themselves come in a fun chrome material with pastel green straps. This is a stylish and water-resistant polypropylene bag that would be perfect to reuse as a lunch bag or shopping tote.

Inside, you’ll find a:

100 gram can of Yamamasa Koyamaen Uji matcha powder

A recipe leaflet with instructions on how to prepare the matcha

an original mug

A plush pouch designed to look like a slice of matcha roll cake

3 matcha and adzuki financier pastries

You will also receive four parfait tickets that you can exchange for any of Nana’s parfaits from the regular menu, four drink tickets that can be redeemed for any medium-sized drink from the regular menu, a coupon for ¥1,000 off your next in-store food purchase and another coupon for 20% off a matcha roll cake from the online store.

Reservations for in-store pickup will begin on November 10 at 12:00 p.m., and online store sales will begin on November 11 at 12:00 p.m. The lucky bags can be picked up from December 22 to December 28.

7-Eleven

Pre-order starts November 19

Even konbini have their own fukubukuro. 7-Eleven’s lucky bag (¥3,850) includes a:

Digital clock in the shape of their iconic convenience stores

A Seven Cafe-inspired cotton hand towel

A stackable mug designed by popular artist Pantovisco

An umbrella marker keychain featuring some 7-Eleven icons such as the blended smoothies and karaage fried chicken sticks

Customers will also receive a set of e-coupons issued via a dedicated LINE account, with discounts totaling up to ¥3,500. Discounts include ¥100 off coupons for Seven Cafe smoothie, ¥100 off coupons for onigiri and sushi, ¥100 off coupons for The Seven Sweets products, and ¥100 off coupons for sandwiches and rolls.

Reservations will open on November 19 through the 7-Eleven website or 7Now app.

Doutor

Pre-order starts October 30

Ready to bring in the cutest shot of caffeinated energy, cafe chain Doutor is partnering with Sanrio’s beloved cloud puppy Cinnamoroll for its fukubukuro.

Doutor offers two types of lucky bag sets, each packed with a Doutor x Cinnamoroll original goods, drip coffee and discount tickets.

The original bag set (¥12,000) includes a:

Cinnamoroll plush toy

A collaboration tote bag and pouch

20 packs of mild blend drip coffee

10 packs of decaffeinated drip coffee

Eight coffee tickets that can be exchanged for either a small Americano or a small iced coffee

The second original bag set (¥7,500) includes a:

Cinnamoroll mascot charm

a corduroy bag

10 packs of mild blend drip coffee

5 packs of decaffeinated drip coffee and four coffee tickets

If all of the cuteness is just not for you, Doutor also offers other lucky bags without Cinnamoroll. There are four tiers of drip coffee sets (¥2,900, ¥5,300, ¥7,700 and ¥9,900; coffee types and quantities vary per tier) and three tiers of coffee bean sets (¥2,400, ¥4,400 and ¥6,400).

Snidel

Pre-order starts November 17

Snidel has a pristine reputation for being the wardrobe of choice for the elegant it-girls of Tokyo. It has even inspired street slang: Suna-kei Joshi (スナ系女子), or “Snidel-type girl,” describing those who effortlessly carry a feminine, trendy and mature aura.

For those aspiring to debut as a suna-kei joshi, the Snidel Happy Box (¥15,000) is a good quick start. Be mindful that all pieces come in “free size.”

Typically clothing fukubukuro are supposed to be a mystery; praying for a cute outfit is part of the thrill. But Snidel has decided to reveal its contents ahead of time.

The lucky bag comes with four pieces:

A fluffy boa jacket

A two-toned tiered skirt

A ribbon knit top

A velour top.

The lucky bag will be sold on the Snidel online store, the Usagi Online website and the Mash Store app starting on November 17. It will not be available at Snidel stores.

Biople Beauty

Pre-order starts November 13

The new year season is an opportunity for us to rest and recuperate from the wear and tear of the entire year. Biople, a natural and organic cosmetics and self-care shop, is offering two beautifully curated beauty lucky bags so you can enter 2027 looking and feeling your best.

The beauty kit (¥7,777) is filled with items to enhance your daily beauty routine. The set includes five popular sheet masks designed to deeply moisturize; and when combined with the serums and lotions also included in the kit, will hopefully blossom radiant skin even during harsh winter weather.

Also packed inside is:

to/one’s Dream Flora Booster serum

Sinnpurete’s Too Good Multi-Benefit oil

N organic’s Basic Balancing Lotion

A sample of Trilogy’s Calming Blossom UV Milk

A sample of F Organics’ Deep Moisture Lotion

A sample of F Organics’ Deep Moisture Milk

A sample of F Organics’ Deep Moisture Cream

Alternatively, Biople also has an “inner care” lucky bag (¥4,833) that focuses on daily well-being with vitamins and supplements to sprout beauty from the inside out.

This bag contains:

a pack of 420 Aotsubu tablets from 100% Molokhia Dietary Fiber for Health

a bottle of Bio-Normalizer’s Green Papaya Enzyme EX

7 packets of to/one’s Dream Flora VC Shot

a 3-day supply of Naturism’s Premium 27 tablets with a carrying case

Herboristerie’s Botanimal 3 tablets

Safe to Use’s pomegranate-flavored 100-Year Honey Gummy Candy

a packet of Bio-Normalizer’s Green Papaya Enzyme

a sachet of Amritara’s Beautiful Green Juice.

All of these products are packed in a cute, water-resistant polycloth bag with a sheep — 2027’s zodiac animal. Pre-orders for both bags will open on November 13. The lucky bags will also be available at Biople stores starting on January 1.

Kappa Sushi

Pre-order starts November 9

Between popular giants Sushiro and Kura Sushi, Kappa Sushi is one of those conveyor-belt sushi chains that may have fallen under your radar. But with ultra-affordable plates (some still retain their ¥100 sushi roots) and smaller crowds, Kappa is a great option for those spontaneous sushi cravings.

The Kappa Lucky Bag 2027 is priced at ¥3,500 and includes some limited-edition goods and coupons to save at the restaurant.

Everything comes inside a mini tote bag, especially designed by Kappa Sushi. Packed inside it is:

A Japanese tenugui towel with an original print design featuring swimming tuna and pieces of the most popular sushi

3 soy sauce bottles to bring the taste of Kappa Sushi at home

A 30 gram bag of Kappa brown rice tea

12 coupons to use at Kappa Sushi restaurants (eleven coupons will be for ¥300 off and one will be for ¥200 off, adding up to ¥3,500 in discounts)

Reservations will open on November 9 at 11:00 a.m. through the lucky bag website, with bags to be picked up from December 26 to January 11.

Afternoon Tea

Pre-order starts November 26

Cafe chain and lifestyle brand Afternoon Tea is for the tea fanatics who fully revolve their identity around being tea connoisseurs.

Their lucky bags incorporate cat and tea motifs into a cute theme of enjoying a relaxing teatime together. On the tote is a cute black and white cat with its tail wrapped around the handle of a teapot, ready to pour for incoming guests. The Afternoon Tea 2027 lucky bag is filled with artwork by picture book author and illustrator Rei Kurahashi; her nostalgic style is incorporated throughout the whole experience for warm vibes that match a cozy cup of tea.

The fukubukuro holds:

Eight bags of popular teas — including strawberry hibiscus, rooibos earl grey, apple, earl grey, assam, darjeeling, English milk tea blend and Afternoon Tea blend

A specially-designed canister of limited-edition double apple rooibos tea

A tin of “Petit Cinq” cookies. You will also get five tea tickets and two tickets to exchange for organic tomato and mozzarella pasta at Afternoon Tea restaurants.

Reservations will open on November 26. The pickup period varies per store, so please be sure to check when booking.

Disney Store

Pre-order starts November 17

The Disney Store’s annual fukubukuro sale is a much anticipated event. The bags are filled with a variety of fun previously-released products, but also specifically curated items that fit the zodiac theme for the coming year.

Customers can choose from either a ¥4,000 bag or ¥10,000 bag; both claim to contain merchandise worth an estimated three times the price of each lucky bag. The Disney Store keeps its lucky bag contents a secret, you’ll just have to wait and be surprised. However, some limited-edition items are guaranteed to be included.

For the smaller bag, fans can expect an exclusive plushie of either Mickey or Minnie Mouse dressed up as cuddly sheep, and a stainless steel bottle. For the larger bag, guaranteed items include the exclusive plushie and stainless steel bottle, plus a limited-edition plush keychain.

Reservations will be open only through the online shop. To pre-order a lucky bag early on November 17, you will need to register as a Disney Store Club Premium member (membership costs ¥500 per year). General pre-sales will then open on December 4, but limited to just the smaller lucky bag. Any leftover larger bags will be sold online on January 1; along with leftover smaller bags at physical Disney Store locations.

Megane Ichiba

Pre-order starts November 2 (online) and January 1 (in-store)

Enter the new year with a clear vision, and new glasses.

In honor of the 2027 zodiac animal, eyewear chain Megane Ichiba has a cute collaboration with Aardman Animations’ Shaun the Sheep for its fukubukuro, and a great deal to save on a new pair of glasses.

The lucky bag will be available both in stores and online, with different prizes offered in each. The online-exclusive bag (¥9,900) will have:

A fluffy blanket that when rolled up, looks like Shaun the Sheep himself

A voucher for ¥12,100 towards their new glasses

As this offer is expected to be quite popular, reservations will open via online application. Winners will be announced on November 24 and November 25.

The store-only version (¥11,000) will offer:

A tote bag with the wooly texture of sheep

A character keychain

A glasses voucher worth ¥13,200

The in-store lucky bags will be available starting January 1.

Zoff

Pre-order starts October 30 (online) and January 2027 (in-store)

Continuing the eyewear discounts, Zoff will also be offering great deals to make sure you’re seeing clearly and not missing a beat at the New Year’s toast.

Their Lucky Bag 2027 (¥6,600) will collaborate with the late Swedish artist Lisa Larson. The bag will include a “glasses rug” cleaning cloth in the shape of Lisa Larson’s cat character, Mikey, who is also wearing glasses. The cloth comes in five colorways and will be distributed at random. The lucky bag will also include a ¥10,000 voucher towards new glasses and a 20% discount for photochromic (also known as transition) lenses.

Reservations opened early, and are now available through Zoff’s Rakuten Market or the Zoff online store. Limited quantities will also be available in stores across Japan, starting on the first business day of 2027, which varies on the shop location.

Mister Donut

Pre-order starts December 11 (online) and December 28 (in-store)

With a delicious lineup of flavors and donut styles to offer, Mister Donut has become one of Japan’s most iconic chain shops.

After their Japan-signature “pon de ring” donuts came out in 2003, Mister Donut created “pon de lion,” a cute lion mascot with a donut mane to advertise the mochi donuts. And soon after that, a whole cast of original characters was also introduced — including French Wooler, an adorable wooly lamb representing French cruller donuts.

To celebrate the year of the sheep, Mister Donut is releasing a lucky bag themed around French Wooler.

Two lucky bag tiers will be available. The smaller bag (¥3,900) will include:

A schedule book, an acrylic charm

A pouch

A donut exchange card which customers can use to redeem 20 donuts of their choice (up to a value of ¥220 each)

The larger lucky bag (¥6,800) will include:

A French Wooler plush charm and headband

A tote bag

3D stickers

3 sachets of donut-flavored drip coffee

A donut exchange card for 35 donuts

Online reservations for the lucky bags will roll out on different days depending on the region you’re ordering from. Bookings will start on December 11, beginning with northern Japan. Reservations for Tokyo will open on December 13. Please check the website for scheduling and more information. Limited quantities will also be released in stores without pre-booking starting on December 28.

Mos Burger

Pre-order starts November 25

As the second largest fast-food chain in the country after McDonald’s, Mos Burger has been serving classic burgers and innovative rice-bun patties since the 1970s.

This year they are collaborating with ultra-popular sports anime Haikyu!! for an exclusive lucky bag filled with character goodies and seasonal new treats.

The Mos 2027 Lucky Bag (¥5,000) will come with:

A square quilted pouch

A bowl

A pack of three plastic zip bags

A wooden spoon and 10 meal vouchers worth ¥500 each

And heads up — multiple coupons can be used in a single transaction. Everything will be packed up in a special bag featuring an original illustration of the Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School boys enjoying burgers together at a park.

On top of the lucky bag, Mos Burger has other Haikyu!! offers that fans shouldn’t miss. For a limited time, the seasonal steamed buns will be back on the menu, available for take out only. Fans can pick up a set of two frozen buns inside a Haikyu!! thermal bag for ¥780. Reservations for the bun set can be made online starting on December 17.

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