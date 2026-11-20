In this week’s roundup, we cover the APEC summit, where Sanae Takaichi appears to have been given the cold shoulder. A father offers ¥12 million for help finding his missing son on Mount Fuji. Comedian Shinji Saito is sentenced to four years in prison. A purple rabbit is selected as Suica’s new mascot. Assun from Badly in Love is arrested over allegations of running an unlicensed nightlife business. And Hajime Moriyasu’s reign as Japan manager ends in defeat.

Takaichi Gets a Lukewarm Welcome at APEC Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for her first visit to China since her Taiwan remarks sparked a diplomatic row just over a year ago. While other leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., received warm welcomes featuring music, dancers and even pompoms for Trump, Takaichi received little more than a handshake before being escorted to a waiting car, in a notably more subdued reception.

Takaichi was also kept at a distance from the main action the following day, standing near one end of the back row for the APEC group photo as Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged greetings up front, before sitting seven places away from Xi at the leaders’ meeting. The Japanese prime minister was, however, granted 30 minutes with Putin, during which she pressed for the release of detained Hokkaido Shimbun journalist Yuki Imai.

¥12 Million Reward for Missing Mount Fuji Climber Raises Safety Concerns

A father is offering a reward of up to ¥12 million for finding his missing son on Mount Fuji, raising concerns that members of the public could risk their own lives by venturing onto its dangerous slopes in winter conditions. The Chinese man in his 20s disappeared after attempting to climb the mountain alone during its official closure. Police called off their search on Wednesday, 10 days after he went missing.

The reward has drawn criticism, including from Japanese mountaineer Ken Noguchi, who described the father’s decision as “incredibly shortsighted” in a post on X on November 17. While acknowledging the family’s desperation, Noguchi argued that the money would be better donated to the Yamanashi Prefectural authorities involved in the search, particularly to help cover the costs of helicopter operations. He added that the missing man’s “chances of survival are now virtually zero.”

Comedian Shinji Saito Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

On Monday, Shinji Saito, a former member of the comedy group Jungle Pocket, was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of forcible sexual intercourse and indecent assault. The prosecution had sought a seven-year prison sentence, accusing Saito of groping his female co-star and forcing her to perform oral sex while the two were alone on a bus between filming sessions. Saito, however, maintained that the encounter was consensual, claiming that his co-star had enjoyed the interaction.

The prosecution argued that although the woman resisted Saito’s advances, her ability to do so was limited by his potential influence over her employment, even though they had met for the first time that day. The Tokyo District Court agreed, concluding that a power imbalance existed between them. “There are no other motives behind the defendant’s crimes other than satisfying his own sexual desires without any consideration for others,” said presiding judge Yuki Ito.

Goodbye Penguin, Hello Purple Rabbit: Suica Unveils New Mascot for 2027

Suica has officially unveiled its new mascot, a purple rabbit. The character will take over on April 1, 2027, marking the beginning of a new era for Japan’s popular IC card brand. The change brings an end to the Suica Penguin’s long-standing role as the face of the service, after more than two decades. More than 1.6 million people voted, with the purple rabbit securing 51.7% (860,152) of the total.

The winning rabbit overcame a squirrel and a quirky orange character carrying a tiny mole in its shoulder bag. Drawn from nearly 20 original concepts, the three finalists each brought something different to the table, although their initial designs didn’t exactly win everyone over. Some people were less than impressed with their appearances, sparking discussion about whether they were worthy successors to the much-loved penguin and its instantly recognizable look.

Assun From Badly in Love Arrested Over Unlicensed Business

From Netflix reality TV fame to the center of a police investigation: Japanese influencer Assun, best known for her appearance on Badly in Love and Last Call, has been arrested in Nagoya over allegations of operating an unlicensed nightlife business. The 31-year-old, whose real name is Asuka Oguri, was arrested alongside two other individuals on suspicion of violating Japan’s Entertainment Business Act. Assun, who also works at a cabaret club, has more than 800,000 Instagram followers.

According to police, the three are suspected of conspiring to run an unlicensed entertainment business at a venue in Nagoya, where employees provided hostess-style services to customers without the required permit. The Aichi Prefectural Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to or denied the accusations. On Sunday, officers searched nine locations, including the establishment, and seized manuals, approximately ¥16 million in cash, and other items as part of their investigation into the suspected licensing violations.

Moriyasu Bids Farewell After Eight Years as Japan Manager

Hajime Moriyasu’s eight-year tenure in charge of the Japan national football team came to an end on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay at the Singapore National Stadium. The South American side took a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to goals from Juan Caceres and Gustavo Gomez. Shio Fukuda pulled one back with five minutes remaining, but it proved too little, too late to give Moriyasu a winning farewell.

“I hope the players continue to develop, and as a supporter, I look forward to seeing Japan take further steps towards becoming the world No. 1,” said Moriyasu after the game. Three days earlier, Japan beat Brazil 3-2 at the same stadium. Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura put the Samurai Blue 2-0 ahead before Vinicius Junior’s brilliant brace levelled the score. With both sides chasing a winner, substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto struck from a rebound in the 91st minute.

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