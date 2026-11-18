The penguin is making way for a new face! Suica has officially unveiled its new mascot, a purple rabbit. The character will take over on April 1, 2027, marking the beginning of a new era for Japan’s popular IC card brand. The change brings an end to the Suica Penguin’s long-standing role as the face of the service, after more than two decades. More than 1.6 million people voted, with the purple rabbit securing 51.7% (860,152) of the total.

A New Face, But Still Waiting for a Name

Its successor will have big shoes to fill as it takes over one of Japan’s most recognizable transport mascots. However, while the winning design has now been revealed, its official nickname is still to be decided. JR East will open public submissions in November, with a selection committee choosing the winner in January 2027. The chosen nickname is scheduled to be announced in March, ahead of the official handover from the Suica Penguin on April 1.

The winning rabbit overcame a squirrel and a quirky orange character carrying a tiny mole in its shoulder bag. Drawn from nearly 20 original concepts, the three finalists each brought something different to the table, although their initial designs didn’t exactly win everyone over. Some people were less than impressed with their appearances, sparking discussion about whether they were worthy successors to the much-loved penguin and its instantly recognizable look.

About the Purple Rabbit

The new face of Suica is bright purple, with enormous floppy ears and beady eyes above a toothless grin. It has arms nearly as long as its body. In one illustration, it swings them vigorously from side to side while smiling directly ahead, giving the impression that it is either extremely excited to see you or about to do something terrible.

The official explanation is considerably gentler. Its creator intended the ears to suggest a character that listens to the people around it, while the rabbit’s ability to leap represents moving forward into the future. Even the purple has a rationale, blending blue to evoke suisui, the feeling of moving along smoothly, with red to evoke wakuwaku, or excitement.

The selection committee considered the rabbit’s sheer novelty one of its strengths, and reasoned that such an unusual character might remain beloved for years to come.

Why Is JR East Retiring the Beloved Suica Penguin?

Despite the mixed reactions, all three designs went to a public vote, giving Suica fans a say in choosing the brand’s next mascot. But why is JR East saying goodbye to its beloved penguin after 25 years? Its licensing agreement with illustrator Chiharu Sakazaki is expiring, prompting the company to introduce a character it can own outright. The change also reflects Suica’s evolution from a simple transport IC card into a broader digital payment and lifestyle platform.

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