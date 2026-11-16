From Netflix reality TV fame to the center of a police investigation: Japanese influencer Assun, best known for her appearance on Badly in Love and Last Call, has been arrested in Nagoya over allegations of operating an unlicensed nightlife business. The 31-year-old, whose real name is Asuka Oguri, was arrested alongside two other individuals on suspicion of violating Japan’s Entertainment Business Act. Assun, who also works at a cabaret club, has more than 800,000 Instagram followers.

Police Investigate Alleged Unlicensed Nightlife Business

According to police, the three are suspected of conspiring to run an unlicensed entertainment business at a venue in Nagoya, where employees provided hostess-style services to customers without the required permit. The Aichi Prefectural Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to or denied the accusations. On Sunday, officers searched nine locations, including the establishment, and seized manuals, approximately ¥16 million in cash, and other items as part of their investigation into the suspected licensing violations.

The establishment was managed by 36-year-old Shingo Kurosaki, one of the other two people arrested, and reportedly operated from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police suspect customers were directed there after the cabaret club where Assun worked had closed for the night, allowing the business to continue serving patrons into the early morning. The investigation began in August, following a tip-off about a business operating without a license into the early hours of the morning.

Who Is Badly in Love Star Assun?

The arrest has attracted additional attention because of Assun’s profile as a reality TV personality. She rose to prominence through her appearance on Netflix’s Japanese dating series Badly in Love, which follows a group of young people with rebellious backgrounds as they navigate relationships, friendships and life together. The series stands out for its cast of former delinquents, outspoken personalities and often chaotic approach to romance, offering viewers an unconventional take on the traditional dating reality show format.

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