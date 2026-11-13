The year is wrapping up and there are boundless ways to feast, give thanks and party to count down to the new year.

NHK’s Kohaku Uta Gassen show (which translates to “Red and White Song Battle”) continues to be a beloved and iconic cultural spectacle, spanning generations of eager audiences who tune into the live television broadcast, featuring some of the biggest stars of Japan’s music scene. Male and female artists compete for an exciting live show that counts down to midnight, soaking in the last few moments of the year with music and confetti.

The program, usually shortened to its nickname “Kohaku,” showcases top artists across various music genres, from popular idol groups to traditional enka singers. For music fans, the show is an annual must-watch. Here is our comprehensive guide to the 77th Kohaku Uta Gassen.

List of Contents: Kohaku Uta Gassen Performers 2026-2027 This Year’s Kohaku Hosts The History of Kohaku Uta Gassen How To Watch Kohaku Uta Gassen Related Posts

Kohaku Uta Gassen Performers 2026-2027

This year’s theme is “let’s go beyond, together with song”

Kohaku pits two teams — the Red Team (female artists) and the White Team (male artists) — up against each other in a friendly competition that is judged by celebrity guests, the live audience and people watching at home. Last year, the White Team took the glory for the second consecutive year. Historically, the White Team has often taken the lead with 42 total wins compared to the Red Team’s 34 victories.

Here is the full lineup for the two teams, with their respective number of appearances on the program, for the 2026-2027 show:

The Red Team

Illit (3)

Ado (2)

Anri (4)

=Love (first appearance)

Sayuri Ishikawa (49)

AKB48 (14)

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu (4)

Cutie Street (first appearance)

Fuyumi Sakamoto (38)

Mizue Takada (8)

Chanmina (2)

Yoshimi Tendo (31)

Nogizaka46 (12)

Hana (2)

Fruits Zipper (2)

Misia (11)

Kaori Mizumori (24)

Ryoko Moriyama (11)

Yoasobi (4)

Misato Watanabe (2)

The White Team

Ayumu Imazu (first appearance)

Ae! Group (first appearance)

Ebidan (first appearance)

&Team (2)

King & Prince (7)

Sakanaction (3)

Junretsu (9)

Masayuki Suzuki (7)

SixTones (5)

TMNetwork (2)

TMRevolution (6)

Leon Niihama (3)

Vaundy (4)

Be:First (5)

Masaharu Fukuyama (19)

Macaroni Enpitsu (first appearance)

Mrs. Green Apple (4)

M!lk (2)

Monaki (first appearance)

Yuzu (15)

L’Arc-en-Ciel (6)

Debut Artists

As a special feature, Koshi Inaba will also make his solo debut on the show. Though not part of either team, Inaba will perform the song “Touch,” originally released in 1985 by Yoshimi Iwasaki.

The show will feature seven first-time guest performers.

During the Kohaku Uta Gassen press conference, held on November 13 at the NHK Broadcast Center in Shibuya, the first-timers excitedly shared their feelings on receiving the prestigious opportunity to perform on such a grand national stage.

“Performing on the Kohaku stage has been a huge dream and goal for us for a long time. To actually see that dream come true and be able to perform on such a historic program makes us so happy and honored,” said Cutie Street member Ayumu Matsuda.

Music collective Ebidan also filled the conference stage with 37 artists representing its current 10 idol groups, including M!lk which will be returning to the Kohaku stage after their debut last year. “I’m so excited, I could die!” expressed member Shunta Sono.

Several artists started to tear up and share personal stories about what this moment means to them.

“When I first debuted, my grandfather back home was so happy. When I told him I’d be on an asadora (NHK morning drama) this year, he cried tears of joy again. I thought, ‘Can I make him any happier than this?’ But then — Kohaku!” shared Ae! Group member Masaya Sano.

Returning Legends

Enka ballad singer Sayuri Ishikawa is the longest-running female Kohaku performer. This year marks her 49th time on the show, after her first appearance in 1977. Ishikawa is one of the most recognized voices in enka, receiving the Agency for Cultural Affairs Arts Festival Grand Prize and countless other accolades.

Enka star Fuyumi Sakamoto is another long-time Kohaku feature artist, returning for the 38th time.

Mizue Takada, enka-blend singer and idol who rose to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s, will return to the Kohaku stage after a 42-year absence. Her comeback follows a surprise performance on NHK’s Uta-Con this year, where she sang “Garasuzaka” and “Watashi wa Piano” in tribute to the passing of her husband. It was Takada’s first time appearing on TV in 11 years.

Rock band TMNetwork will also be making a grand return to Kohaku after 38 years. Its junior, TMRevolution, which received its name from producer Daisuke Asakura and Tetsuya Komuro, will return to the show after a 12-year hiatus.

This year will mark 30 years since Anri was part of the Kohaku lineup; and both Ryoko Moriyama and Misato Watanabe will perform for the first time in 21 years.

This Year’s Kohaku Hosts

The show will be hosted by Mana Ashida, Masato Sakai and Kazunari Ninomiya.

Ashida is an actress and singer who gained attention at only five years old for her appearance in the Japanese television drama Mother. In 2013, she made her Hollywood debut in the film Pacific Rim. Earlier this year she was announced as the lead actress for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit anime, The Apothecary Diaries.

Sakai is one of Japan’s most acclaimed actors who has been active in television, film and theater. His major works include TV dramas like Legal High, Hanzawa Naoki and Vivant — which broke records and became the first Japanese show to top AMPD Analytics’ regional monthly ranking.

Ninomiya is an actor and singer, and a former member of the now-disbanded hyper-popular group Arashi. After nearly three decades performing with Arashi, Ninomiya has branched into a wide range of fields including movies, dramas, variety shows and commercials. Recent major appearances include movies such as From the Gulag with Love and Exit 8. Ninomiya also starred in the second season of Vivant.

Television host Naoko Suzuki will also be presenting as Kohaku’s announcer this year. Suzuki has previously worked as newscaster for NHK News Ohayo Nippon and was the main anchor for NHK News 7. This will be Suzuki’s third time hosting Kohaku Uta Gassen.

The History of Kohaku Uta Gassen

After the traumatic events of World War II, Japan wanted to produce an upbeat musical celebration to not only help kick off the New Year with a bang, but also mark the start of a new era. The program’s name, “Kohaku,” emphasizes white and red during the New Year season as auspicious colors that symbolize good fortune, purity and prosperity.

Kohaku actually originated as a radio program, which was launched in 1951 by NHK, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation. It transitioned over to the world of television two years later.

Kohaku has been a staple part of Japan’s New Year celebrations ever since, drawing in a massive viewership that reached a record of 81.4% of households in 1963.

Throughout the decades, the program has accumulated countless memorable moments, including in 2020, when the show was performed with no audience to comply with pandemic prevention efforts. It was the first time in the program’s history to be broadcast with no spectators present.

Kohaku Uta Gassen is also home to world records. In a special segment that has become a new yearly tradition, artists and staff gather to beat their own officially-recognized Guinness World Record for the “longest line of people catching a kendama ball consecutively.” The 2025 show succeeded with 129 kendama (traditional wooden toy) hits.

How To Watch Kohaku Uta Gassen

Kohaku Uta Gassen will be broadcast on NHK General, BSP4K and BS8K, with simultaneous and catch-up streaming on NHK ONE and a radio simulcast on NHK Radio 1 on December 31, starting at 7:20 p.m. The program will wrap up shortly before the start of the new year at 11:45 p.m.

Related Posts