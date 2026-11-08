Extraordinary Attorney Minami, a show about a brilliant young lawyer with autism, undoubtedly has a lot of good intentions. Produced by Kansai TV and airing on the Fuji network since October 19, with each episode streaming worldwide on Netflix after broadcast, it’s a Japanese remake of the South Korean hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which was widely praised for its portrayal of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The first episode drew 3.4 million views and reached No. 5 on Netflix’s global non-English TV chart, reportedly a first for a Japanese drama. So this is the perfect candidate to help Japan get over its often extremely outdated ideas about people with autism … right? Hmm, yes and no. It might be a good first step, but in the context of the global conversation about autism, it falls too far behind while not addressing the unique challenges of living with autism in Japan. Let’s dive deeper into it.

The Surface Good

Ashida Mana’s Minamida Minami (a kanji palindrome, as the character will often point out) is an immediately likeable character that fixes some of the problems with Japan’s past portrayals of autism with equal speed. For one, she acknowledges she has it. She’s not “weird,” “odd,” or dressed up in some other euphemism. On a few occasions, her literal dialogue is “I have autism spectrum disorder,” which is further demystified by the character explaining to those around her – and, crucially, the audience – what that entails.

For example, Minami prefers plain rice balls because unfamiliar or surprising flavors cause her distress due to her autism. It’s not a matter of willpower or preference. It’s a physiological response to a neurodevelopmental disorder that Minami has identified, accepted and works around. Also, since sudden changes in environments confuse her, she waits a few seconds before entering a room, which she’s also candid about. For some people diagnosed with ASD, this familiar awareness of oneself must be refreshingly realistic. But the key word here is “some.”

The Fundamental Problem

There is an old saying in neurodivergent circles: “If you meet one person with autism, you meet one person with autism.” No two autistic people are fully alike, and South Korea’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo does acknowledge it, showing a variety of characters who are nothing like the titular Woo (Park Eun-bin), thus showing that she is not meant as some kind of end-all representation of autism.

Extraordinary Attorney Minami has been following the plot of the South Korean show pretty closely so far, so there is no reason to suspect it won’t go down that same road. But it also means that it will probably repeat the K-drama’s problem of a broader centering of autistic people as the best of the best in their chosen professions.

Minami has an extraordinary memory that allows her to remember everything she’s ever read, which is one of the things that makes her an excellent lawyer. Masahiro Nakai’s autistic character in the TBS drama Ataru similarly boasts a photographic memory that he uses to help the police out with difficult cases. And although he’s never identified as such, L from the Death Note franchise exhibits a lot of autistic traits while being the greatest detective on the planet.

Some autism can have its benefits but it’s still a disorder, and handwaving the struggles that come with it via a focus on the, well, superpower aspects of it all (which are extremely rare) is pretty insulting to people with ASD. It can also create unfair expectations of autistic people who should expect to be treated as individuals worthy of dignity, safety and respect even if they’re not saving or changing lives.

Expecting Everyone to “Read the Air” Leaves Too Many Gasping

Extraordinary Attorney Minami has so far been an OK show, possibly held back by a few clunky expositions. But it can become great if it just acknowledges one issue.

In Japan, kuki o yomu (literally “reading the air”) means to understand what a situation demands without anyone spelling it out, like knowing when to speak, when to act, and generally adjusting your behavior to maintain social harmony. Doesn’t sound so bad, except for the fact that it’s not really optional and highly cultural, like not being able to leave work despite completing all of your tasks for the day because your boss is still in the office. The name “reading the air” is very apt because so many of these rules are unwritten. But the consequences for breaking them are heavy.

Rather than simply being perceived as socially awkward, those who don’t read the air in Japan can be accused of selfishness or incompetence. This turns a simple difference in communication styles into a serious character flaw that can impact a person’s entire life. A lot of Japanese comedy or comedic moments (especially in anime) are based on the idea of a character not reading the air, and some of those characters do come off as autistic. So far, this hasn’t been an issue on the Minami show, but if the series tackles the topic with respect, it may help it stand out.

When Japan Gets It Right

Even if Extraordinary Attorney Minami goes for a more nuanced and Japanese-centered portrayal of people with autism, it’ll have to compete for a spot in cinematic history with some heavy hitters. While it is true that Japan rarely tackles autism well in its media, when it does do that, it is a thing of beauty.

Wajima Kotaro’s The Lone Ume Tree (2021) is a fantastic look at the reality of ASD by focusing on a middle-aged man with autism who requires care that his aging mother no longer feels adequate to provide. The journey of the two characters is sure to resonate with families with autistic relatives. Also worth mentioning is 2026’s Lives at Right Angles by Kobayasi Syoutarou, whose autistic protagonist can’t rely on any superpower as he navigates the murky rules of society, aided by the help and love of his sister. Even the largely forgotten TBS drama The Things You Taught Me (2000) from over a quarter of a century ago is fascinating because of its portrayal of a romance, of sorts, between an autistic woman and a neurotypical man, where the two learn what they lack from each other.

Japan is still behind many countries when it comes to the fictional portrayals of autistic people. But enough in the country’s filmography proves that there are Japanese artists out there who understand these issues well and can bring them to the big or small screen in memorable ways. All they need is a chance.

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