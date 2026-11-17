Japan is moving to strengthen its immigration screening system after a fraud case exposed vulnerabilities in a fast-track residency program allegedly exploited by wealthy Chinese nationals seeking permanent residence. Tokyo police believe a 39-year-old company executive helped around 40 Chinese nationals obtain Highly Skilled Professional residency status using fabricated academic qualifications and fictitious employment arrangements, charging as much as ¥95 million ($600,000) per applicant. The case has prompted calls for more rigorous checks on applicants and sponsoring companies.

The clients were seeking greater freedom and a new life outside China by settling in Japan, a trend sometimes referred to as “Run Ri,” a Chinese internet slang term describing the movement of people from China to Japan. “Some people who did not have the educational qualifications required through legitimate procedures, or who were fleeing their home country because of criminal activity, may have turned to the suspect,” an investigative source said.

How the Chinese Visa Scam Worked

The executive and his associates allegedly prepared and submitted forged documents for the visa applications and arranged nominal Japanese employers for the clients. Although the applicants were not expected to work, they were promised that ¥24 million ($150,000) of the fee would be returned over the course of a year in the form of salary payments. The suspect allegedly retained most of the remaining ¥71 million ($450,000) paid by each client.

Police believe he exploited a weakness in Japan’s immigration screening system, which generally relies on submitted documents rather than independently verifying applicants’ academic credentials and employment arrangements. According to the Immigration Services Agency, officials do not normally contact universities or sponsoring companies to verify documents unless an application raises suspicions. The case has renewed scrutiny of the system’s reliance on applicants’ honesty. The scheme is believed to date back to around 2020.

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