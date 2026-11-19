A father is offering a reward of up to ¥12 million for finding his missing son on Mount Fuji, raising concerns that members of the public could risk their own lives by venturing onto its dangerous slopes in winter conditions. The Chinese man in his 20s disappeared after attempting to climb the mountain alone during its official closure. Police called off their search on Wednesday, 10 days after he went missing.

The man set out for the summit alone on November 8. He was last in contact with a friend through messages, after which all communication stopped. According to Chinese media reports, his father has offered 500,000 yuan (approximately ¥12 million) if his son is found alive, and 100,000 yuan (approximately ¥2.4 million) if his body is recovered. Police have urged the public not to enter Mount Fuji during the closed season, warning that conditions on the mountain are dangerous.

Mountaineer Warns ¥12 Million Reward Could Put More Lives at Risk

The reward has drawn criticism, including from Japanese mountaineer Ken Noguchi, who described the father’s decision as “incredibly shortsighted” in a post on X on November 17. While acknowledging the family’s desperation, Noguchi argued that the money would be better donated to the Yamanashi Prefectural authorities involved in the search, particularly to help cover the costs of helicopter operations. He added that the missing man’s “chances of survival are now virtually zero.”

Noguchi said the search should be suspended for now and resumed when conditions become less dangerous for rescue personnel. He also warned that the reward could encourage people to enter Mount Fuji during the closed season in hopes of finding the missing man. “We don’t need people ‘wandering around’ Mount Fuji during the closed season just to claim a reward,” he wrote, questioning whether the family would take responsibility if someone else got into trouble while searching.

The dangers of off-season climbing are reflected in the figures. Between 2019 and 2025, 79 people were involved in mountain accidents on Mount Fuji during the closed season, with 19 deaths recorded, according to an analysis of police data. Against this backdrop, the Chinese Embassy in Japan has also issued a warning to Chinese nationals, urging them to avoid climbing Mount Fuji and other mountains during the closed season and reminding them of the serious risks involved.

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