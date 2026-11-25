For many travelers, a day in Asakusa begins and ends at Sensoji Temple, one of Tokyo’s most famous landmarks. But walking just a few minutes west will reveal a very different but equally fascinating layer of the area. In the late 19th century, when Sensoji’s precincts were partitioned into seven wards, Asakusa Rokku — the Sixth District — became one of Japan’s premier entertainment centers, home to iconic theaters, cinemas, opera halls and lively comedy clubs This bustling corner of Tokyo, often referred to as the Rokku Broadway, may also be familiar to contemporary audiences as a backdrop of the hit anime Demon Slayer.

Asakusa View Hotel and its extension property, Annex Rokku, pays homage to this vibrant cultural heritage. Situated just a two-minute walk apart, the two spaces blend traditional and modern aesthetic sensibilities to offer a comfortable and enriching stay, complete with Tokyo Skytree views, fine dining experiences and various live performances in the evenings — including a rare opportunity to see Asakusa geisha dance up close.



Here are some of the highlights to expect when staying at Asakusa View Hotel or Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku.

World-Class Cuisine and Skytree Views at The Asakusa Dining

First, the cuisine. Located on the 27th floor of the main Asakusa View Hotel tower, The Asakusa Dining unites two distinct culinary institutions — French restaurant Makie and Chinese restaurant Karakurenai — in one space.

Both menus operate under a single seasonal concept known as “The Flavor Journey,” which lets the natural, unadorned qualities of regional Japanese produce shine. The kitchens source ingredients from different prefectures every two months — for instance, they’re currently highlighting Niigata Prefecture through the end of December, before transitioning to a Hokkaido feature for January and February.

“Asakusa has such a deep history,” says executive chef Kazutaka Takahashi, who oversees the French menu. “So we take care to craft dishes using ingredients and traditional techniques that have been passed down through these regions for generations.”

Framed by a panoramic view of Asakusa’s historic cityscape, the restaurant is worth the visit for its ambiance alone, even if you are not a hotel guest. After sunset, you’ll see the Tokyo Skytree light up in its multicolored hues, glowing softly above Sensoji’s five-storied pagoda, as well as the glittering rides of Asakusa Hanayashiki — one of Japan’s oldest theme parks — and beyond.

Despite its cinematic setting and luxurious plates, The Asakusa Dining maintains a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. “Although this is a restaurant, I think I would be happiest if guests felt like they were enjoying a relaxed meal in their own home,” Chef Takahashi notes. As such, private dining rooms are also available for reservation, accommodating small groups up to 36 guests — a great choice for anniversaries, banquets and other special occasions.

Reservations are available for both French and Chinese courses via TableCheck.

Annex Rokku: Heritage Meets Comfort

Given the central location and luxurious amenities, there are many reasons to stay at either property, but Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku is particularly well-suited for travelers from overseas, with spacious rooms, elaborate design homages to Asakusa’s history and traditional evening performances exclusive to hotel guests.

Opened in 2023, Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku was selected for the Michelin Guide Selection in both 2025 and 2026, recognized as a destination that offers an authentic experience of the neighborhood. Fittingly, the hotel’s architecture leans into Rokku’s Golden Age. The exterior and entrance combine clean Art Deco geometry — an homage to the district’s early 20th-century cinema palaces — with timber framework constructed from Nara’s Yoshino cypress.

Inside, the 199 guest rooms continue the theatrical motifs. Alongside functional standard layouts and tatami-lined rooms, the top floor houses three Concept Rooms that feature fusuma (sliding doors) depicting Edo-period calligraphy, Asakusa streetscapes and Kabuki portraits. Most rooms feature two sinks and plenty of space for suitcases — a rarity for Tokyo hotels — and many have an incredible view of Tokyo Skytree.

Guests staying at Annex Rokku also receive access to the 10th-floor premium lounge, called Furumai. Infused with the nostalgic intimacy of a classic cinema foyer, the lounge provides complimentary local treats from historic Asakusa confectioners.

Geisha Performances at Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku: A Rare Opportunity

What truly distinguishes Annex Rokku from the average Tokyo hotel is the centerpiece of its ground-floor restaurant, Broadway Rokku: an authentic hinoki (Japanese cypress) stage salvaged from Tokyo’s iconic former Kabukiza Theater and relocated to the restaurant.

Every weekend, Annex Rokku hosts live cultural performances on this stage, rotating between classical Noh theater, silent films narrated live by katsuben performers, Taiko drumming and Asakusa geisha dances, which are historically reserved for exclusive ozashiki (banquet) settings.

Sitting so close to the stage during a geisha performance, you are able to fully grasp and appreciate the nuanced beauty and discipline of the art form. The tachikata dancers move across the polished cypress with measured precision, timed seamlessly to the live shamisen and vocal accompaniment of the jikata (seated musicians). Each subtle gesture, from the tilt of a hair ornament to the controlled sweep of a kimono sleeve, reflects years of okeiko — the rigorous daily practice behind the dancers’ artistry. After the show concludes, the geisha step down into the dining room to chat with guests at their respective tables and take photos.

More Info

Find out more and make reservations at both properties on their website here.