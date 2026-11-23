Opened in March 2026, 1 Hotel in Akasaka describes itself as a sanctuary above the skyline — a serene space that combines modern luxury, craftsmanship and the brand’s signature biophilic design. In the lobby, reclaimed timber, lush greenery and native stone frame the metropolitan view of Tokyo just outside, announcing the hotel’s sustainability-oriented worldview upon arrival. (There are over 1,500 plants spread across the premises.)

Naturally, the hotel’s ethos is integral to its dining experiences, from the seasonal menus at NiNi, which specializes in refined French-Japanese fusion cuisine, to the zero-waste craft gin cocktails at Spotted Stone.

NiNi: Bicoastal Spirit

At NiNi — which means “Two Two,” representing two coasts and cultures — Chef Nikko Policarpio fuses social French dining with Japanese techniques and hyper-seasonal produce. Following formative years at Toronto’s Momofuku and Tokyo’s Michelin-starred Crony, Policarpio builds his menu around sustainable seafood, invasive wild game and local produce when possible. He works with groups like Tokyo Neo-Farmers, a collective of young growers in western Tokyo. “With the average age of farmers in Japan over 60, it’s vital to support the next generation,” Policarpio tells TW.

Policarpio approaches the dining experience with a sense of warmth and openness. “Dining out should be enjoyable, not intimidating,” he says. “Of course I want guests to remember a great meal, but I also want them to remember how they felt. If they leave having shared a memorable evening, then we’ve done our job.”

Below, a selection of dishes that exemplify the culinary vision at NiNi:

Miyabi Maguro Tartare

An answer to classic French beef tartare, this dish pairs sustainably raised Kumamoto bluefin tuna with Dijon mustard, cornichons, capers, finger lime and hazelnuts, served with crisp red endive cups.

Miyabi Dai Sauce Vierge

Designed for Tokyo’s summer heat, crisp, pan-roasted sea bream from southern Japan is paired with a light sauce vierge of diced tomatoes, black olives, raw shallots, capers, olive oil and seasonal Japanese ginger.

Wild Boar Open Lasagna

Addressing wildlife overpopulation, this Josper-baked open lasagna features a rich white ragù made from invasive wild boar, layered with charcoal-roasted tomato sauce.

Spotted Stone: Zero-Waste Craft Gin

Directly adjacent to NiNi, the upscale gin bar Spotted Stone explores Japan’s diverse botanicals with a focus on sustainability. The cocktail program employs a litany of inventive zero-waste practices that honor each ingredient’s full potential — for instance, Beverage Manager Shion Fujita crafts a house “pseudo-citrus” by extracting essential oils from discarded citrus peels. The bar’s library of regional craft gins — including a green, herbaceous distillate made from overgrown Kurume bamboo — connects guests directly with Japanese terroir.

“Spotted Stone is a place where you can relax, connect with the people you’re with and leave having discovered something new,” Fujita says. “That might be a Japanese ingredient they never tasted, a gin they’re unfamiliar with or a new perspective on a classic cocktail.”

Menu highlights include:

The Martini Cart

One of Spotted Stone’s most distinctive offerings, the martini cart is a tableside, choose-your-own-adventure-style service that offers regional Japanese craft gins, house-made tinctures and custom garnishes tailored to your preference. Adding to the experience, glasses are flash-chilled with liquid nitrogen before each drink is served, leaving a dramatic ring of cool fog that spreads across the floor as the excess liquid is poured out.

Sakura Nightfall

Another of the most popular items on the menu, the Sakura Nightfall is a Japanese take on the Vesper Martini, splitting its base between Japanese gin and vodka with sakura vermouth, saline and a delicate dash of olive oil.

Count Koji

This is a low-waste Negroni riff that repurposes misshapen kitchen strawberries; the fruits are fermented with koji (a traditional Japanese fermentation culture) and infused into Campari, yielding a funky, fruity cocktail.

More Info

To learn more about 1 Hotel Tokyo, please visit their official website.

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