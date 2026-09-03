At 95, legendary Japanese chef Rokusaburo Michiba is still stepping into the kitchen, knife in hand. Now, the original “Japanese Iron Chef” is adding a new chapter to his decades-long culinary career with the announcement of Hibiya Rokusantei, due to open on September 11. The new restaurant brings together Michiba’s distinctive approach to Japanese cuisine with the soba-making expertise of renowned chef Masataka Kamiya, whose restaurant Sobagami previously occupied the space. Lunch options include kakiage with cold seiro soba and duck with grilled green onion and hot soba, both ¥1,980.

Located inside Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, home to one of Japan’s largest cinema complexes, the restaurant is also near Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre and Theatre Creation. It was created for diners seeking high-quality Japanese cuisine before a movie or performance. At lunchtime, guests can enjoy a 60-minute course or individual soba dishes, with Sobagami’s carefully honed techniques carried forward rather than lost. In the evening, the focus shifts to soba-mae, a traditional Edo custom of enjoying small dishes and drinks while waiting for soba, with an à la carte menu.

The Chefs Behind the Restaurant

Masataka Kamiya

Kamiya is a highly respected culinary master in Tokyo, known for blending refined kaiseki dining with specialized soba-making. His culinary lineage can be traced back to Hoshigaoka Saryo, the legendary restaurant founded by renowned food connoisseur and artist Rosanjin Kitaoji. He opened Sobagami in 2018, following the success of Nogizaka Kamiya, which earned Michelin recognition for its distinctive kaiseki-kuzushi style. Although Sobagami closed in July, Kamiya’s soba techniques will live on at Hibiya Rokusantei, where they will be combined with Michiba’s unique takes on Japanese cuisine.

Rokusaburo Michiba

Michiba has spent more than seven decades in the culinary world. He opened Ginza Rokusantei in 1971 and became a household name after appearing on the hit television series Iron Chef in the 1990s. As the show’s original Japanese chef, he won 27 of his 31 battles, cementing his reputation as one of Japan’s most celebrated culinary figures. Guided by his philosophy that “ingredients have no borders,” Michiba became known for incorporating Western and Chinese techniques into traditional Japanese cooking, a creative approach that has continued to shape his work over the decades.

Bookings can be made directly through the Official Hibiya Rokusantei Toreta Page or check details on the Hibiya Rokusantei Tabelog Profile.

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