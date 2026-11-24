There’s always something exciting about a new culinary chapter, especially when it begins with a chef bringing their story and heritage to the table. At The Oak Door — an upscale steakhouse, grill, and bar located on the sixth floor of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo — Chef de Cuisine Rafael Carrera Barragan presents a menu that bridges South America and Japan in unexpected and exciting ways.

Known as Rafael’s First, the debut menu reflects Carrera’s Ecuadorian roots, his passion for charcoal grilling and his appreciation for Japan’s exceptional ingredients. Available with cocktail pairings from the hotel’s sommelier, Steven Hagan, the menu moves from vibrant ceviche and delicate seafood to beautifully grilled Amakusa wagyu, showcasing a range of flavors, textures and techniques that offer a glimpse into the chef’s culinary journey.

A Taste of South America

That journey opens with a taste of Ecuadorian soul food: a plantain empanada fried to a golden-brown finish. It is served with a sauce made from tiger prawns and an Ecuadorian chili sauce called aji manaba, which turns this beloved street-food staple into an unforgettable masterclass in texture and contrast. Earthy, briny, tangy and a little spicy, every bite hits all the right notes.

After the golden warmth and savory richness of the empanada, the menu turns to Peru with the Rafa-style Ceviche, a fresh take on one of the country’s most iconic dishes. It features leche de tigre, or “tiger’s milk,” a sauce made by simmering aromatic vegetables and fish in a broth before blending and finishing with lime. It is accompanied by a Raspberry Pisco Sour, a modern and subtly sweet take on the Peruvian classic made with raspberry-infused pisco.

The ceviche’s bright acidity gives way to a richer seafood dish: pan-seared Hokkaido scallops accompanied by coconut achiote foam, charred palmito and crispy chicharrón. Silky and delicate at its centre, the scallop is complemented by the lightness of the foam and the satisfying crispness of the chicharrón. The rich orange of the achiote foam contrasts with the almost translucent white of the scallop and the soft ivory tones of the heart of palm, making for quite a striking sight.

The Art of Fire and Steakhouse Tradition

Moving away from the lightness of the seafood, the next course introduces a more substantial, deeply savory element, with Carrera drawing on his experience of Texas steakhouses, while adding a South American twist. The slow-braised Wagyu tongue is wonderfully tender, almost melting in the mouth, while the accompanying salsa macha brings a punch of flavor through a fragrant combination of three types of chilli, garlic and nuts, gently sautéed in oil.

The Wagyu tongue offers a taste of Carrera’s steakhouse influences, but the main course takes this connection further, putting his mastery of charcoal grilling firmly in the spotlight. Perfectly seared, the Amakusa Wagyu boasts a rich, smoky flavor, complemented by classic South American chimichurri and roasted pumpkin seed salsa. Alongside the tongue, a Shishito Spicy Margarita adds another layer of heat, combining jalapeño-infused tequila, shichimi chilli seasoning and a grilled shishito pepper.

The final course takes a more nostalgic turn, with Carrera revisiting a familiar taste from his childhood in Ecuador, inspired by a dessert his grandmother would often prepare. His banana leaf quimbolito, a traditional, fluffy steamed cake wrapped in banana leaves, is paired with guava-yuzu sorbet. The sorbet’s bright acidity and refreshing fruitiness provide a lovely contrast to the cake’s soft, moist texture. It’s a fitting finale to a thoroughly satisfying meal.

About Chef Rafael Carrera Barragan

Behind the menu is a culinary journey that spans continents. Born in Ecuador, Chef Rafael Carrera Barragan developed an early appreciation for cooking over fire through family barbecues, a passion that eventually led him to the steakhouses of Texas, where he discovered his affinity for wood-fire and charcoal cooking. His career later took him to Australia, where he spent a decade at Melbourne’s acclaimed Rockpool Bar & Grill, refining his approach to sourcing, consistency and bold yet balanced flavors.

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