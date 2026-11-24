In the historic backstreets of Ningyocho, you can board a tiny, local train to the Japanese countryside. OK, not really — but you can step into a bar that will make you feel as though you have. Kiha is an immersive, two-floor izakaya, with the second floor designed like the interior of a train, down to the smallest details. It has the feel of a lovingly tended mini-museum, teeming with vintage trinkets and station signage, plus a variety of train-themed drinks and snacks.

The Origin of Kiha

The bar takes its name from the Japanese railway classification code for diesel railcars — the kind typically found chugging through quiet rural provinces — and was first opened on December 20, 2006, by owner Noboru Futakami. Inspired by Takeo Koizumi’s book Local Cup Sake and Train Window Travel, Futakami set out to capture the subtle romance of classic rail travel.

He admits he isn’t a train fanatic himself: “I actually don’t like trains that much. I just really like the experience of riding trains.” In a district dense with corporate offices and commuting salarymen, his goal was to craft an accessible escape. “I wanted to create a space where guests can experience leisurely travel without leaving the city.”

Inside Train Bar Kiha: A Nostalgic Railway Museum

The interior of Kiha functions like a living, interactive railway museum. Ambient sounds of train wheels echo gently through the venue, authentic train straps hang from overhead rails and destination signs, vintage posters and hundreds of quirky train trinkets cover nearly every square inch of the space. Over the past two decades, this extensive collection has grown organically, built from items Futakami-san tracked down himself as well as countless gifts left behind by visitors.

On the first floor, guests gather around a standing counter bar, with train handholds hanging overhead to augment the vibe. The second floor is a replica of a classic Japanese train car, complete with authentic commuter bench seating, overhead luggage racks, hand straps and a retro CRT television at the end of the room playing footage of scenic railway routes on loop. Guests can also wear a train operator’s jacket and hat for a fully immersive experience (and photo opportunities).

Food and Drinks: Cup Sake and Canned Snacks

The food and drink offerings lean into the traditions of mid-century train travel. Long before convenience stores lined every station platform, passengers relied on station kiosks, where they could grab cup sake and canned snacks before embarking on long journeys. Kiha preserves this classic ritual with wall shelves stocked with an array of regional cup sakes and dozens of nostalgic canned goods starting around ¥400, including canned mackerel miso butter and mackerel udon.

The bar has a timed system that begins with a ¥500 “departure fee” (or cover charge). From there, guests pay for a set amount of time, and can opt to pay for individual drinks or for the nomihoudai (all-you-can-drink). Stays can range from brief 10-minute “stops” to multi-hour sessions. For those seeking something warm and freshly made, the kitchen has plenty of comfort dishes like hamkatsu, croquettes, pizza bread, yakitori and stir-fry.

How To Visit Train Bar Kiha

Visiting Kiha is pretty straightforward, and reservations are generally not required. However, please keep in mind that space is limited and may fill up during peak hours, and the immersive second-floor carriage is occasionally booked out for private gatherings.

Find Kiha on Instagram.

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