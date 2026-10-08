Celebrating its fifth anniversary in the waterfront district of Tennoz Canal, Meet Your Art Festival (MYAF) has grown into one of Japan’s premier art gatherings, attracting a whopping 50,000 visitors during its 2025 edition. The expanded Meet Your Art Festival 2026, running from October 9 to 12, will bring together over 150 artists, transforming warehouse galleries, floating canal stages and open-air markets into a sensory celebration of art, music, craft and food.

At its core, MYAF was built around a singular mission: to strip away the intimidating exclusivity of fine art and create as many entry points into contemporary culture as possible. Coming from the music industry, co-representative Yuri Kogo noticed a striking imbalance. “Musicians have a lot of opportunities to perform and plenty of streaming platforms and media,” she says. “I wanted to bring that accessibility for visual artists to showcase their work and meet new audiences.”

MYAF was launched to build that missing bridge, using food, fashion and live performances as inviting gateways for a broader audience to discover contemporary art. Crucially, the festival also aims to reshape societal values — elevating contemporary art from an elite hobby into a viable, respected career path for the next generation of creators.

Physicality and the ‘Reflux’ of Modern Times

This year’s central art exhibition, “Reflux: Rising Signs,” is directed by multidisciplinary artist Mirai Moriyama. Exploring the concept of counter-currents in our fast-paced digital age, the exhibition incorporates physical performances — from contemporary dance to martial arts to butoh-style movement — under Moriyama’s innovative vision. “In a world full of economic troubles and societal noise,” Kogo notes, “I think art has the power to make people stand still, take things in and look at things from a different perspective.”

Rather than just observing a painting propped on a wall, visitors are invited to physically interact with six body-focused performances, including those by artists Kana Kitty, Saori Hala and Contact Gonzo. “For one performance, the artists are going to use their bodies to create a wave-like movement with the audience, incorporating sound design, mirrors and video. I think it will be a space where attendees can really focus on their relationship to their bodies.”

By weaving together physical movement, acoustic resonance and spatial video, the entire exhibition becomes an immersive, multisensory environment where visitors physically participate and get to explore their immediate reaction to the art around them.

Beyond the live performances of “Reflux: Rising Signs,” the festival’s talk sessions provide yet another avenue for deep communion with art. Held at What Cafe, conversations with exhibiting artists, curators and guest commentators explore art in contemporary society, touching on music, fashion, urban life and culture while discussing topics as diverse as how to reinterpret ukiyo-e and the relationship between art and the brain. Note that sessions are conducted in Japanese.

Genre Crossover: Music and Subculture Meet Contemporary Art

MYAF’s identity relies on breaking down the traditional “white cube” gallery experience in favor of an immersive environment where different subcultures collide. Across the canal, the T-Lotus M floating stage anchors the site with live installations and DJ sets, providing a sonic experience unlike anything you’d expect at an art festival.

A centerpiece of this cross-disciplinary approach is a collaboration between legendary 90s music producer Tetsuya Komuro and contemporary artist Rintaro Fuse. “Komuro has made so much instantly recognizable music from the 1990s to the 2000s — he himself is a living archive,” says Kogo. She highlights how Fuse, who was still a baby during Komuro’s rise, is taking on the unique challenge of composing a live installation based on Komuro’s musical legacy, making for an extraordinary collaboration between prominent artists of two generations.

That same boundary-pushing energy continues inside the gallery halls. Ranging from rare vintage pop portraiture to experimental street fashion, the Co-Crossover art fair blends fine art with edgy subcultures under one roof. For Kogo, mixing these mediums creates crucial entry points for the public. “Music and street culture have a knack for grabbing large audiences, while contemporary art digs deeper into the human experience,” says Kogo, emphasizing how both worlds can learn from each other. By blending fashion, sound and subculture into one art gathering, MYAF strives to welcome crowds who might otherwise feel intimidated by traditional galleries.

Next door to Co-Crossover, the Meet Your Artists art fair exhibits approximately 500 works from over 40 artists at various stages in their careers, from up-and-comers to established creatives known at home and abroad. As the name suggests, Meet Your Artists is a chance for festivalgoers to interact with creators, getting to know the minds behind the masterpieces. With artworks available for purchase, visitors also have the chance to acquire pieces for their personal collections.

Bringing Contemporary Craft Home

Beyond the galleries, the festival grounds come alive with the Super Art & Craft Market, co-produced with Beams Creative. Presenting 80 shops spanning art merchandise, crafts and gastronomy, the market reinterprets traditional Japanese craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. “At the craft market, you can understand the Japanese craftsmanship scene in a single location,” says Kogo.

From folk art books and artisanal ceramics to gelato from a Kyoto tea stand and a special ramen collaboration from Kumamoto, food and lifestyle lovers are offered yet another welcoming doorway into the art world. Kogo explains, “Our goal has always been to have as many people as possible experience art, which is why we gathered so many points of interest.”

While MYAF is already Japan’s largest art festival, Kogo envisions it becoming a global cultural benchmark. “I want to make it a world-famous festival — a prototype where you can experience the entire cultural scene of Japan in one place,” says Kogo. To turn this vision into reality, MYAF fosters direct connection: By encouraging visitors to chat directly with creators at the Meet Your Artists fair, the festival works to normalize art collecting and change mindsets around creative careers.

“I want to get rid of the idea that art isn’t a sustainable job,” says Kogo. “I hope to spread the message that art is a deeply respected profession, giving artists a global platform where their work and values are celebrated.”

More Info

Dates: Friday, October 9–Monday, October 12, 2026

Location: Tennoz Canal area, Tokyo (Warehouse Terrada, T-Lotus M, What Cafe, Boardwalk)

Tickets and Details: Meet Your Art Festival Official Site