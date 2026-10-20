Asakusa is known for its preserved old-Tokyo atmosphere, historic temples and vibrant daytime crowds, yet the district has plenty to offer after dark, too. The new “Kaoru Asakusa Lantern Project” invites visitors to discover the area in a different light, both literally and figuratively, with colorful lanterns sprayed with a fragrance inspired by Asakusa itself. Combining the gentle glow of lanterns with an evocative scent, the project offers a multisensory way to experience the historic area’s charm after sunset.

The project was launched by Kyara Innovate, a company that specializes in fragrance products and experiences, through its hands-on shop, Inimu Asakusa. Running through November 3, the initiative coincides with the launch of “Asakusa no Kaori” (“The Scent of Asakusa”), a new perfume released on October 13 under the company’s Hatenko fragrance brand. Yet rather than simply offering visitors a new fragrance to purchase, the project encourages them to take the scent out into the streets.

Lanterns Sprayed With ‘Asakusa no Kaori’

Lanterns are available for ¥500 each in five different colors. When visitors purchase one, staff spray it with “Asakusa no Kaori,” allowing them to carry the fragrance with them as they explore the area. Each lantern comes with a card featuring a QR code that links to the “Kaoru Asakusa Map,” a guide that highlights places in the region to visit. The aim is to encourage visitors to venture beyond the best-known tourist attractions.

Kyara Innovate’s Masayuki Hanai was inspired to create the project after noticing that Asakusa’s streets become much quieter after dark. “It’s a shame that so many people aren’t enjoying Asakusa at night,” he said, noting the beauty of Sensoji Temple when illuminated and the area’s many restaurants. He wanted to encourage visitors to explore after sunset without compromising the historic atmosphere. “I thought lighting lanterns might allow people to enjoy the scenery of Asakusa without detracting from it.”

Where To Pick Up Your Lantern

The company previously explored ways to bring fragrance into the sightseeing experience. This included a project in which rickshaw pullers wore scents they had created themselves while taking visitors around the area. With the lantern project, the idea is to put that experience directly into the hands of visitors, with lanterns available at nine locations across Asakusa, including Inimu Asakusa, the Asakusa Culture Tourist Information Center, Tokyo Rickshaw, Asakusa Kagetsudo Main Store and several other local businesses.

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