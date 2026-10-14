If you’ve ever wanted to explore the world of traditional Japanese fashion but found the price tags intimidating, a new store in Tokyo is changing the game by selling antique kimono in the same way you’d buy bulk candy or produce — by weight.

1 Yen Kimono Wargo opened its doors on August 23 in Tokyo’s historic Yanaka Ginza district, bringing a unique and wallet-friendly way to shop for secondhand kimono. Following success in Kyoto and Kanazawa, this store marks the brand’s first permanent location in the Tokyo area.

A Second Chance for Antique Kimono

Typically, shopping for kimono is a luxury investment. New garments can run for hundreds of thousands of yen, and some even upwards of millions for luxurious hand-crafted garments. Kimono are wearable pieces of art that join the beauty of silk textiles, embroidery and painting at the hands of master craftsmen.

And yet, Japan also has a kimono overflow problem. As kimono are typically reserved for special occasions, and a wide majority of Japanese people don’t know how to wear kimono without assistance and training, many pieces are left discarded. Every year, around 500 tons of old kimono are tragically thrown away — and with them, the history behind the intricate details of traditional fashion are lost.

Second-hand kimono boutiques like 1 Yen Kimono Wargo bring new life to antique pieces that maybe never again would’ve seen the light of day.

The Concept: 1 Gram = 1 Yen

The premise of Kimono Wargo is simple: antique and pre-owned kimono are priced by weight, starting at a base rate of just one yen per gram.

Other racks offer higher-value or exceptional condition items at three yen or five yen per gram, and some racks offer incredibly low steals at even just ¥0.5 per gram.

To not have customers guessing the weight and respective price of their shopping cart, many items are already priced out and sorted with a color code. The most affordable tier, the lavender colored tags, offer kimono at the hard-to-beat price of ¥490. That’s cheaper than a simple t-shirt or a bento lunch nowadays.

Before this permanent location, Kimono Wargo used to host multiple pop-up shops across Tokyo throughout the year. As a kimono enthusiast and collector, I’ve been a big fan of Kimono Wargo since I started to build my wardrobe during my student days and couldn’t afford a brand new kimono. I’ve purchased several kimono, yukata and accessories from the touring pop-ups, and many with just a few coins.

A Treasure Trove of Traditional Fashion

Kimono Wargo gives shoppers a lot of variety as well. There are many different types of kimono for various occasions, such as the ultra formal kurotomesode and elaborately decorated long-sleeved furisode.

Depending on your kimono needs, Kimono Wargo is a great spot to go treasure hunting. For more informal outings, a simpler patterned komon or casual summer yukata is a great option.

You can easily build a full kimono look all within the shop walls. Kimono Wargo has shelves full of obi sashes and obijime cords to create the waist musubi tie that complete the kimono ensemble. You can further accessorize with haori jackets, geta and zori sandals, and gorgeous purses designed especially for kimono.

Though there aren’t any fitting rooms, you can try on the kimono over your clothes with the mirrors and ties the shop offers for a quick glance.

How To Visit 1 Yen Kimono Wargo

Visit 1 Yen Kimono Wargo in the Yanaka Ginza shopping district, open everyday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, please check the Kimono Wargo Instagram account.

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