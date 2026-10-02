This October is shaping up to be an absolutely packed month for Tokyo’s art scene. You can look forward to everything from an international photo festival to more than 80 works by J.M.W. Turner from London’s Tate collection. For design and fashion lovers, we also recommend checking out Finnish brand Marimekko’s highly-anticipated exhibition in Meguro, and the sumptuous, glittering Marie Antoinette exhibition in Yokohama.

After an endlessly soggy September, a crisp October afternoon is the perfect excuse to go on a museum date — here are the shows worth adding to your list.

T3 Photo Festival Tokyo

One of my top recommendations for October is the eighth edition of the T3 Photo Festival Tokyo, which turns the city’s central hubs — Yaesu, Nihonbashi, Kyobashi and Ginza — into a 24-day celebration of photography. This year’s theme is “& to,” (“to” is the Japanese conjunction for “and”) and examines how the camera can bridge unexpected gaps, connecting human stories with the changing environments around them. The festival features 12 exhibitions, all free to visit, with more than 16 artists and collectives taking part.

Two main exhibitions lead the lineup. South African visual activist Zanele Muholi presents Somnyama Ngonyama (Hail the Dark Lioness), a striking series of self-portraits where everyday household items like scouring pads and clothes pins are transformed into regal headpieces. Simultaneously, American photographer Lucas Foglia’s Constant Bloom tracks the migration of Painted Lady butterflies from Africa into Europe, capturing their delicate forms alongside various human lives and across political borders.

You’ll also want to stop by two special exhibitions. The first is “Shoji Ueda’s Inner Child / Hidden Within the Chrysalises,” which pairs legendary Japanese photographer Shoji Ueda’s series Children the Year Around (1971) with his former student Akemi Mure’s subtle portraits of teenage life. The second, Sarah van Rij’s “L’épaisseur du temps,” showcases the acclaimed Dutch photographer’s surreal, cinematic renderings of Tokyo street scenes and fleeting gestures.

For those interested in acquiring work or exploring photo publishing, the festival also hosts T3 Photo Asia (October 17–19), a ticketed art fair that brings together 24 galleries from across the region, and T3 Book Marché, a photo book fair held concurrently.

Where: Various indoor and outdoor locations across Yaesu, Nihonbashi, Kyobashi and Ginza

When: October 3–26 (T3 Photo Asia runs Oct 17–19)

Price: Free (T3 Photo Asia is ticketed, costing ¥2,500 on the day, with advance tickets available for ¥2,000)

Turner: Painting the Sublime, in Dialogue with Contemporary Art

For 18th- and 19th-century thinkers, writers and artists, few ideas held greater fascination than the sublime — a concept explored and defined by figures such as Edmund Burke and Immanuel Kant. Unlike traditional beauty, which emphasized harmony and order, the sublime was rooted in awe mixed with terror: the thrilling, overwhelming sensation of confronting vast natural forces beyond human control. English painter Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851) became the visual master of this aesthetic principle, using sweeping light, turbulent weather and dissolving forms to capture a world where human ambition meets the scale of nature.

Bringing together over 80 works from London’s Tate collection — spanning dramatic seascapes, Venetian light studies and Alpine avalanches — this major exhibition positions Turner’s work in active dialogue with modern and contemporary practice. His 19th century masterpieces are set alongside works by artists like Mark Rothko, Olafur Eliasson, Katie Paterson and the Otolith Group.

These pairings highlight how the sublime has evolved from romanticized wilderness into urgent questions of technology, memory and environmental change. Turner’s sketches of glaciers sit opposite Eliasson’s photographic series tracking the rapid melting of those same ice sheets decades later; elsewhere, Turner’s late, near-abstract studies of pure atmospheric light share space with Rothko’s immersive color fields.

Where: The National Museum of Western Art (Location)

When: October 24–February 21 (Closed Mondays, Nov 24, Dec 28–Jan 1, Jan 12. Open Nov 23 and Jan 11)

Price: ¥2,400 General | ¥2,200 Advance

Marimekko: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love

It’s hard to walk through a Tokyo neighborhood without spotting Marimekko’s iconic, oversized poppy print, Unikko — so much so that many people assume the brand originates from Japan. The country has long held a deep affinity for the Finnish design house — a connection rooted in shared aesthetic values like simple functionalism, bold graphic forms and a deep reverence for nature. Housed inside the gorgeous Art Deco gem Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, this exhibition explores how Marimekko revolutionized everyday design since its founding in 1951.

The show gathers more than 60 dresses spanning early mid-century classics to contemporary collections, as well as printed textiles and materials related to Marimekko’s production process, and a video installation by artist collective plaplax. Beyond Marimekko’s Finnish roots, the exhibition spotlights Japan’s major influence on the brand, from the foundational contributions of 20th century designers Katsuji Wakisaka and Fujio Ishimoto to a new installation by contemporary designer Akira Minagawa.

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum (Location)

When: October 3–December 20 (Closed Mondays except Oct 12 and Nov 23; closed Oct 13 and Nov 24)

Price: ¥1,400 (Timed-entry reservations required; purchase here)

Hernan Bas: ‘Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)’

Miami-born painter Hernan Bas is celebrated for his vibrant, story-driven canvases that blend dark romanticism with modern queer identity. His detailed figurative works usually center on young men lingering in that uncertain, transitional moment between youth and adulthood — floating through lush, dreamlike landscapes inspired by literature and myth. For his first solo exhibition in Japan in eight years, Bas brings this signature style into a surprisingly everyday world: the casual, roadside sales of American suburban life.

In “Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)” at Perrotin Tokyo, Bas places his youthful figures behind tables at front-lawn yard sales, flower stalls and beachside souvenir stands. In the sprawling “All you ever wanted to know about 5B,” for instance, a young man stands among piles of secondhand clothes and household objects, looking less like a seller and more like an artwork on display. It’s a playful, yet poignant meditation on aging, value and how we present ourselves to the world.

Where: Perrotin Tokyo (Location)

When: September 9–November 11 (Closed Sundays & Mondays)

Price: Free

Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City

Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste.

The participating artists focus on tactile, everyday materials. Fashion designer Yoshikazu Yamagata uses soil-degradable fibers and repurposed garments, while architect Rui Itasaka builds structures from environmental fragments picked up on site. Painters Yuriko Asano and Mika Kato draw on local foraging and quiet domestic encounters with plants, set alongside Akane Saijo’s hollow ceramics, Hatsune Suzuki’s hand-processed natural pigments and Takeshi Yasura’s field-work-based installations.

Where: Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery (Location)

When: October 17–December 20 (Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24)

Price: ¥1,800

Roppongi Art Night 2026

This year’s Roppongi Art Night returns with its signature all-night format. From dusk on October 31 until dawn on November 1, the neighborhood becomes a temporary stage with roughly 60 site-specific installations, outdoor performances and extended museum hours across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and surrounding venues.

A highlight of the festival is “RAN Focus,” a spotlight program that selects a different country or region to feature each year. For 2026, the event turns its gaze to France, presenting a curation in partnership with the French cultural center Centquatre-Paris. You’ll see surreal movement performances by the Yoann Bourgeois Art Company, Charles Pétillon’s six-meter floating balloon sculptures and a massive cardboard structure built collaboratively on-site by artist Olivier Grossetête.

Alongside the outdoor programming, Mori Art Museum is extending its hours through the night, staying open until 6 a.m. on November 1. It’s a rare chance to see Mariko Mori’s major retrospective “All That Shines” well past the museum’s usual closing time.

Where: Various locations across Roppongi (including Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center, Tokyo, Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art)

When: October 31, 5 p.m. – November 1, 6 a.m. (Select outdoor installations remain on view through Nov 1, 10 p.m.)

Price: Free (Museum exhibitions and select indoor programs require separate tickets)

Ami de Paris: Japanese Artists in Paris

In the 1920s, Paris was the undisputed capital of the art world, drawing over 200 Japanese painters, writers and intellectuals into its bustling bohemian scene. Though World War II forced most to return home, many returned in the postwar years to re-immerse themselves in the city’s creative recovery. The exhibition traces this profound cross-cultural dialogue through a collection-focused survey named after Amis de Paris, the journal published by a Paris-alumni social club formed in 1930.

Drawing from both the museum’s permanent collection and select loans, the exhibition looks at how these artists developed distinct personal aesthetics while making their mark in Paris. On display are works by artists such as Tsuguharu Fujita, Yuzu Saeki and Taro Okamoto, alongside contemporaries such as Misao Kono and Riu Okanoue. The show also highlights the vital role of Japanese women painters who navigated the European art scene — a journey that carried significant social and artistic hurdles at the time — featuring newly acquired works by Haruko Hasegawa and Mami Mori.

You can read more about how Asian artists shaped Paris’ golden age of modernism here.

Where: The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (Location)

When: September 29–January 11 (Closed Mondays except Oct 12, Nov 23 and Jan 11; closed Oct 22, Nov 24 and Dec 28–Jan 1)

Price: ¥500 (¥300 Friday and Saturday evenings after 5 p.m.)

Kour Pour: ‘Points Of Entry’

Los Angeles-based artist Kour Pour draws on his upbringing in Exeter, England — where he grew up around his Iranian father’s carpet shop — to explore how art and images travel across borders. For his latest solo show at Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi, Pour expands on his signature Poly Painting series, using the traditional structure of woven carpets as a vehicle to layer global patterns, histories and motifs onto a single canvas.

Incorporating traditional Japanese patterns like seigaiha (cresting waves) and asanoha (hemp leaves) with Persian arabesques and Middle Eastern cloud forms, Pour paints intricate designs that mimic the look of textiles. For Pour, this distinct style is a way to depict how these designs moved along trade routes over centuries. By scraping away layers of paint, exposing underlying colors and intentionally leaving sanded surfaces and reconstructed seams visible, his paintings mirror the way history itself is pieced together from fragments, lost details and conjecture.

Where: Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi (Location)

When: September 26–November 8 (Closed Sundays & Mondays; Open Nov 8)

Price: Free

Bonus: Marie Antoinette Style

Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers.

Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020.

We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists.

Where: Yokohama Museum of Art (Location)

When: August 1–November 23 (Closed Thursdays; open Nov 19)

Price: ¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance

Other Art Exhibitions in Tokyo This October

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings. Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m. ・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details Meet Your Art Festival 2026 Tokyo’s Tennoz area will become a meeting point for art, music, fashion, sports and food this October as Meet Your Art Festival returns. Date & Time Oct 9-12・Oct. 9: 4:00–9:30 p.m.; Oct. 10 and 11: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; Oct. 12: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (On Oct. 9, only the market and live performances will open to the public; art areas will hold preview events.) Price ¥2,500 for a one-day advance ticket; ¥3,000 at the door Location Tennoz Canal Area More Info Student discounts are available, and admission is free for children of junior high school age and younger More Details Tokyo Poetry Week Tokyo Poetry Week makes its return this October, bringing brings poets, artists, writers and curious audiences together across the city. Date & Time Oct 13-23 Price Free Location Various Locations in Tokyo, including the Den in Koenji More Details Take Ninagawa: Man Ray Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide. Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17 Price Free Location Take Ninagawa More Details Takiguchi Shuzo: Writing and Drawing This exhibition poses a fundamental question: for a man who spent a lifetime engaging with the world through the written word, what did it mean to suddenly communicate through lines, watercolor and ink? This show marks the first major public unveiling of the Ishibashi Foundation’s recently acquired Takiguchi collection, putting roughly 80 of his experimental, multimedia works on display. Date & Time Jun 23-Oct 4・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Open until 8 p.m. Fridays. Closed Mondays except July 20 & Sept. 21, and on July 21 & Sept. 24 Price ¥1,200 Location Artizon Museum More Details Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2026 The 5th edition of Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa will return, inviting locals and visitors to explore a stunning collection of moon-themed artworks, immersive theater and community events scattered across the neighborhood. Date & Time Sep 18-Oct 4・The "Shimokitazawa Railway Street Vacant Lot" exhibition can be enjoyed until 9:30 p.m. Availability times for event food and merchandise may vary by store Price starting at ¥1200 Location Shimokitazawa Railway Street and throughout neighborhood More Details Travel and Beauty: Saburo Kurata in Foreign Lands Exhibition This exhibition presents European artworks from the Tamashin Collection alongside an exploration of how Japanese artists, including several from the Tama region, depicted the inspiration they drew from foreign countries. Date & Time Jul 18-Oct 4・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥500 Location Tamashin Museum More Info Admission: general ¥500, high school & university students ¥300, free for junior high age and under More Details Views of This Place — Ueno, Omuta, and Buenos Aires Exhibition Centered on the 100-year history of the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Japan's first public art museum which opened in 1926, this exhibition presents creative work nurtured across three distinct places: Ueno in Tokyo, Omuta in Fukuoka, and Buenos Aires in Argentina. Date & Time Jul 23-Oct 7・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fridays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,200 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Info General ¥1,200, free for students and ages 18 and under, ¥1,000 for ages 65 and over More Details TeamLab Special Exhibition: On the Asymmetry of the Universe Held at teamLab Borderless in Azabudai Hills, this special exhibition marks the reopening of "Light Sculpture - Flow," an installation where sculptures of light shift and flow through the space. Date & Time Jul 8-Oct 8・8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (Jul 31 & Sep 1 until 5 p.m.; Aug 8-15 until 10 p.m.); last entry 60 minutes before closing Price ¥3,600 Location Mori Building Digital Art Museum: teamLab Borderless More Info Adults (18+) from ¥3,600, student summer pass (grad/university/vocational/junior college) ¥3,000, student summer pass (high school & junior high) ¥2,000, children (4-12) ¥1,500, free under 3, disability discount from ¥1,800; student summer pass valid Jul 18-Sep 18 only; adult and disability pricing fluctuates, on-site purchase adds ¥200 More Details Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates. Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17 Price Free Location Scai The Bathhouse More Details Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’ Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan. Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays Price Free Location Pace Gallery Tokyo More Details Scenery of a Refreshing Breeze: Victorian Paintings and French Impressionism By pairing Victorian-era British painters with French Impressionist pioneers, the exhibition offers a soothing look back at natural landscapes and human life just as the modern world was beginning to accelerate. On the British side, you’ll find idyllic, detailed landscapes by Benjamin Williams Leader alongside gentle portraits by Charles Edward Perugini — images that offered 19th-century viewers a peaceful escape from urban sprawl. On the French side, the works displayed trace the birth of Impressionism itself. Date & Time Jun 16-Oct 12・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Closed Mondays Price ¥1,400 Location Matsuoka Museum of Art More Details Human and Nature: Yuichi Hirako Exhibition Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Hall will exhibit the art of Yuichi Hirako, and his depictions of mysterious beings where plants and humans are united. Date & Time Sep 5-Oct 18・Individual events and workshops have separate schedules Price ¥2000 Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, 6th Floor Hall More Details Ryuichi Sakamoto + Shiro Takatani: Ambient Kyoto - Tokyo Exhibition The Ambient Kyoto exhibition will be held in Tokyo for the first time, featuring "async - immersion" by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Shiro Takatani. Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 25 Price starting at ¥2200 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Info Free admission for high school students and younger, and for persons with disabilities More Details ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On "ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art. Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m. –6 p.m. ・11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥800 Location NTT InterCommunication Center More Info General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200 More Details Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans. Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m. –4:30 p.m. ・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,000 Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer More Details Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy. Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 Price ¥1,500 Location Watarium More Details Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras. Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,000 Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition More Details 10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Price ¥1,500 Location Sumida Hokusai Museum More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under More Details Art Arcade Tokyo Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30 Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan More Details Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’ A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan. Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥1,600 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥2,000 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan. Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,200 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under More Details Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period. Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,300 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only More Details Maebashi Biennale 2026 This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale. Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival) Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture More Details The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world. Date & Time Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m. –5 p.m. Price ¥2,200 Location Pola Museum of Art More Details

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