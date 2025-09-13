Most visitors stick to Kyoto’s bustling temples and gardens to admire fall foliage in Japan — and they’re seriously missing out. From rugged cliffs blanketed in fiery colors in Gunma to a meticulously designed traditional garden in Okayama, the beauty of Japan’s fall colors cannot be contained in a simple list.

To enjoy tranquil, enchanting autumnal scenes without huge crowds, we highly recommend venturing out beyond Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. Without further ado, here are just a few of the most beautiful fall foliage spots across Japan.

*The dates given are subject to change, as they are influenced by local weather conditions, which can fluctuate annually.

Jozankei Onsen (Hokkaido Prefecture)

Just under an hour from downtown Sapporo, you’ll find the stunning Jozankei Onsen, a beloved hot spring town. Known as “Sapporo’s Hot Spring Forest,” this area is surrounded by mountains, allowing you to enjoy vibrant autumn foliage simply by strolling through the town. The view from the Futami Suspension Bridge is a must-see, offering a breathtaking glimpse of the valley below. Starting in early October, the “Five Great Autumn Leaves” tour begins, with shuttle buses transporting visitors to five different viewing spots.

Mount Mitsuishi (Iwate Prefecture)

One of the earliest spots to catch autumn foliage, Mount Mitsuishi typically sees its leaves turning from mid-September. Mitsuishi, which means “three stones,” refers to its three majestic peaks. From the summit, you can gaze at the spectacular carpet of maple trees that spread out along the ridgeline toward Mount Iwate.

Tsutanuma Pond (Aomori Prefecture)

Tsutanuma is the most popular of Tsuta Onsen’s “Seven Swamps,” a collection of serene ponds dotting the area’s beech forest. On a calm, windless day, the fiery foliage reflects on the still water to create a painting-like scene. Note that advance reservations are required to visit in the early morning during peak season, which is typically from mid- to late October.

Mount Tanigawa (Gunma Prefecture)

Autumn in Mount Tanigawa is truly a feast for the eyes. It is widely considered to be one of the country’s most magical fall foliage spots, with rugged, steep cliffs shrouded in fiery colors from early October. Witness the magnificent rock face of Ichinokurasawa at the mountain’s eastern base surrounded by vivid foliage, and hike or take a ropeway up to the summit for a panoramic view.

Fukuroda Falls (Ibaraki Prefecture)

Known as one of Japan’s three most famous waterfalls, Fukuroda Falls is beautiful year-round but particularly renowned for its autumn scenery. Its beauty was even captured by the poet Saigyo Hoshi, who wrote, “The leaves turn red and yellow, and the mountain princess weaves her brocade at Fukuroda Falls.” Each year, the location also holds an illumination event, which creates a glowing, magical scene. The best viewing time is typically around mid-November.

Rikugien (Tokyo Prefecture)

One of Tokyo’s most beautiful traditional Japanese gardens, Rikugien exemplifies the tranquility of Edo period landscaping. It was designated as an important cultural asset and a site of exceptional beauty by the city of Tokyo in 1953. Compared to some of Tokyo’s larger and well-trodden parks, the space retains an intimate and peaceful atmosphere. Starting late November, hundreds of maple and ginkgo trees light up the garden in colorful shades.

Senjojiki Cirque (Nagano Prefecture)

Known for its spectacular golden landscape, Senjojiki Cirque in the Central Alps is ablaze with color from late September to early October. You can take the Komagatake Ropeway to catch an incredible view of the dramatic rocky mountainside, and admire the gradient autumnal shades draped over its base to the summit.

Lake Kawaguchi (Yamanashi Prefecture)

Visited year-round for its magnificent view of Mount Fuji, Lake Kawaguchi is famously most enchanting during the fall. The “Momiji Corridor,” covered with hundreds of vibrant maple trees, and the “Momiji Highway,” a maple tree-lined road, are two highlights. Each year, Lake Kawaguchi also holds a light up event from late October to late November, in which you can enjoy the sight of Mount Fuji floating among the illuminated autumn leaves.

Korankei (Aichi Prefecture)

Boasting roughly 4,000 maple trees of 11 different varieties, Korankei is one of the most famous and storied fall foliage destinations in the Tokai region. The tradition of planting maple trees here dates back to around 1634, and was further expanded by local volunteers from the late Taisho to early Showa periods. Today, you can see a magical scene of red, orange and yellow-green leaves blending into each other, framing a long arching bridge across the Tomoe River. The annual light-up event around late November is also a fantastical, dreamy sight.

Shirakawa-go (Gifu Prefecture)

Shirakawa-go, a village nestled in the mountainous Hida region, is an ancient settlement known for its distinctive gassho-zukuri style farmhouses. The area has received much attention online in recent years for its snowy beauty, but it is also gorgeous in the autumn months, blanketed in golden light and golden fields. Typically, the rolling hills hit their peak color from around early October to early November.

Arashiyama (Kyoto Prefecture)

Obviously, Kyoto has no shortage of stunning fall foliage spots — and many of them see huge crowds during the peak season. While we would always recommend checking out lesser-known spots, we also recognize that short-term visitors want to hit famous sites. Arashiyama is among them, but tends to feel less claustrophobic than the others due to its more spacious paths. The historic Togetsukyo Bridge, depicted in many ukiyo-e paintings, is truly awe-inspiring against the autumnal mountainscape, dotted with red, gold and burnt orange from mid-November to early December.

Minoh Waterfall (Osaka Prefecture)

Osaka has its share of beautiful fall foliage spots, but Minoh Waterfall is a must-visit if you’re in the area. Named one of the 100 Best Waterfalls in Japan, it is framed by a lush canopy of vibrant maple leaves from late November to early December, and features a traditional Japanese bridge at its base. Visitors can hike along a paved path from Minoo Station to the waterfall in about 45 minutes, and enjoy local specialties such as momiji tempura — fried Japanese maple leaves — along the way.

Okayama Korakuen (Okayama Prefecture)

Known as one of Japan’s Three Great Gardens, Korakuen is among the country’s most meticulously designed historic gardens. It initially served as a place for the daimyo to entertain important guests, but now its harmonious landscape — a central pond, artificial hills and Enyo-tei tea house — is available to the public. Check out the Chishio Forest, a famed fall foliage spot with a name that means “dyed many times.” The 300-year old name represents the way the leaves deepen with each passing day from mid-November to early December.

Mifuneyama Rakuen (Saga prefecture)

Mifuneyama Rakuen is a vast strolling pond garden created by Nabeshima Shigeyoshi, the 28th lord of the Takeo Domain, with the help of a Kano school painter and a designer from Kyoto. Two must-visit spots in autumn are Hyotan Pond, which reflects the fiery colors of Mount Mifune on its serene surface, and Furimukizaka, a picturesque path lined with hundreds of maple trees. During the Autumn Leaves Festival, which typically runs throughout November, the 170-year-old maple at the top of the garden is lit up.

