As Japan’s cultural capital, Kyoto is synonymous with some of the country’s most stunning traditional gardens. However, to limit your exploration of Japanese garden artistry to Kyoto would be to overlook a wealth of serene beauty and naturalistic harmony across lesser known prefectures. In fact, none of the “Three Great Gardens of Japan” are in Kyoto. Read on to discover the most beautiful Japanese gardens and what makes them special.

Three Great Gardens of Japan

Japan’s “Three Great Gardens” refers to Kenrokuen, Korakuen and Kairakuen, each with distinctly beautiful features and landscapes. All three were created by daimyo (feudal lords) during the Edo period, and feature the era’s emblematic kaiyu (circuit) style design. The gardens are based around a central pond and meant for strolling, in comparison to zakanshiki gardens meant to be admired from indoor spaces.

Kenrokuen

Located in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Kenrokuen was originally developed as the outer garden of Kanazawa Castle by the Maeda clan, who worked on it over hundreds of years. The landscape is celebrated for its adherence to the six essential attributes of a perfect garden: spaciousness, serenity, man-made elements, antiquity, abundant water and panoramic views. Hence, Kenrokuen means “garden that combines six characteristics.”

Visitors can wander through a meticulously crafted landscape featuring large ponds, meandering streams, diverse trees and flowering plants that offer seasonal beauty. There are also charming teahouses and iconic elements like the Kotoji stone lantern and the Flying Geese Bridge. Kenrokuen is accessible by bus from Kanazawa Station.

Korakuen

Located in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, Korakuen was constructed by the Ikeda family of Okayama Domain roughly 300 years ago. It initially served as a place for the daimyo to entertain important guests. The garden’s layout emphasizes borrowed scenery, a key aesthetic concept that incorporates elements external to the garden — both natural and manmade — to its design. Okayama Castle and its surrounding hills become one with Korakuen’s contours and textures in seamless harmony.

A central pond with small islands, artificial hills, a tea plantation and even a rice field are all interconnected by walking paths that boast picturesque vistas at every turn. The Enyo-tei tea house offers a particularly beautiful and calm view of the garden.

Kairakuen

The third of Japan’s Three Great Gardens is Kairakuen in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture. Kairakuen was established in 1842 by Tokugawa Nariaki, the ninth lord of the Mito domain. Its name translates to “park to be enjoyed together,” which reflects its unique original purpose of being open to the public, not just nobility. While the garden is beautiful year-round, with a bamboo grove, cedar woods and seasonal flowers, it is most well-known for its spectacular plum blossoms in early spring.

Home to approximately 3,000 plum trees of around 100 varieties, Kairakuen transforms into a vibrant display of white, pink and red from late February through March, and its Mito Plum Blossom Festival attracts visitors from far and wide. The garden also features the Kobuntei, a traditional Japanese-style historic residence offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Beautiful Japanese Gardens in Tokyo

Among the most popular gardens to visit in Tokyo are the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace and Shinjuku Gyoen. But there are far more spaces to explore — read on for some lesser-known, but equally enchanting Japanese gardens in Tokyo.

Rikugien

One of Tokyo’s most beautiful traditional Japanese gardens, Rikugien exemplifies the tranquility of Edo period landscaping. It was designated as an important cultural asset and a site of exceptional beauty by the city of Tokyo in 1953. Compared to some of Tokyo’s larger and well-trodden parks, the space retains an intimate and peaceful atmosphere.

Depending on the month, the garden highlights the season’s charming flora and fauna. Rikugien is known in particular for its weeping cherry tree, which typically blossoms in late March. There’s also a Meiji-era teahouse, Tsutsuji-no-Chaya, which is surrounded by fiery red maples in the fall. Togetsukyo, a stone bridge named after a famous waka poem, is another unmissable sight.

Hama-rikyu Gardens

If you’re visiting the Tsukiji Fish Market, we highly recommend stopping by this sprawling landscaped garden. Hama-rikyu Gardens, which stands in serene contrast to the towering skyscrapers of the adjacent Shiodome district, was originally a villa and duck hunting grounds for the shogun during the Edo period. It opened to the public in 1946.

The garden’s most distinctive feature is its large, central seawater pond, Shioiri-no-ike, which draws water directly from Tokyo Bay. Visitors can enjoy a cup of matcha tea and traditional sweets at the Nakajima Tea House, which seemingly floats on the pond. The garden is also home to a magnificent 300-year-old black pine tree and seasonal flower fields, including plum blossoms, canola flowers and cosmos.

Kiyosumi Gardens

Located near the trendy, cafe-laden neighborhood of Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Kiyosumi Gardens showcases a glistening pond surrounded by lush greenery and distinctive rocks, referred to as meiseki. Designated as a Place of Scenic Beauty by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the garden is known for its Japanese black pine trees and hydrangeas in the summer.

In the winter, you will see peonies and camellias. Much like Rikugien, the space sees fewer tourists than more well-known parks, making it a good choice for those who want a private yet scenic setting.

Traditional Gardens To Visit Across Japan

For those traveling in prefectures beyond Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, we highly recommend stopping by these stunning, treasured gardens.

Adachi Museum Gardens

The Adachi Museum of Art in Yasugi city, Shimane Prefecture, is renowned for its harmonious integration of art and nature. Founded in 1970 by local businessman Zenko Adachi, the museum houses a significant collection of modern Japanese paintings, including over 120 works by the prominent artist Yokoyama Taikan, alongside ceramics, wood carvings and other Japanese artworks.

Arguably its most celebrated feature is its vast and meticulously maintained Japanese gardens. Spread over 165,000 square meters, it has various sub-gardens, including the Dry Landscape Garden, Moss Garden, Pond Garden and White Gravel and Pine Garden. When viewed from the museum, the landscape creates “living framed paintings” and “living hanging scrolls” through strategically placed windows that blend seasonal scenery with the interior art displays.

Suizenji Garden

Suizenji Garden is an enchanting strolling garden located in Kumamoto City. Built in the 17th century by the Hosokawa clan, the ruling lords of Kumamoto, it’s designed to evoke the 53 post stations of the historic Tokaido Road that once connected Edo (present-day Tokyo) with Kyoto, complete with a miniature Mount Fuji and other iconic landscapes.

The garden’s central pond is fed by natural springs from Mount Aso, known for their exceptionally clear water, which adds to the garden’s tranquility. Stroll along the circular path while gazing at the meticulously maintained miniature landscapes, including a picturesque arched bridge. A charming teahouse, the Kokindenju-no-ma, lets visitors savor matcha and traditional sweets while overlooking the garden. Izumi Shrine, located within the garden and dedicated to the Hosokawa clan, is another key site to admire.

Banryu-tei Garden at Kongobu-ji

The Banryu-tei Garden — “Garden of the Guardian Dragons” — at Kongobu-ji Temple is situated in Koyasan in Wakayama Prefecture, a sacred and secluded monastic complex. It is known as Japan’s largest karesansui (dry rock garden), and was completed in 1984. Its design features 140 granite stones, arranged within a bed of immaculately raked white gravel, depicting a pair of dragons emerging from a swirling sea of clouds — symbolizing their protection of the temple.

The temple complex was founded in 816 by Kobo Daishi, who established Kongobu-ji as a headquarter of the Shingon sect of esoteric Buddhism after studying in China. At the entrance, you can spot the paulownia flower insignia, the crest of the Toyotomi clan. The story goes that a monk named Ogo (also known as Mokujiki Shonin) prevented Toyotomi Hideyoshi from attacking and destroying Koyasan in the late 16th century, instead inspiring him to build what was then known as Seiganji Temple in memory of his late mother.

Kitabatake Samurai Gardens

The Kitabatake Samurai Gardens, located within the grounds of Kitabatake Shrine in Tsu city, Mie Prefecture, are a rare and historically significant example of a warrior-class garden. Designated a national scenic spot and historical landmark, this ornamental garden is believed to have been designed by the warrior Hosokawa Takakuni around 1528-1531, and showcases the refined aesthetics of the Kitabatake clan, a powerful noble family with imperial ties.

Despite a violent past — the site of a massacre that led to the clan’s downfall at the hands of Oda Nobunaga’s son — the gardens today offer a calm and contemplative atmosphere, featuring intricate stone arrangements, a complex pond shape, small bridges and ancient stone lanterns, designed to be appreciated in all four seasons. The spot is particularly lovely surrounded by vibrant spring greenery or autumnal foliage.

Sankeien Garden

Sankeien Garden is a sprawling traditional garden in Yokohama that originally was the private residence of wealthy silk merchant Tomitaro Hara (known as Sankei Hara). It opened to the public in 1906. Spanning approximately 175,000 square meters (45 acres), it’s distinguished not only by its meticulously designed ponds, streams and walking paths, but also by its remarkable collection of 17 historic buildings. Many of these are Important Cultural Properties relocated from various parts of Japan, including Kyoto and Kamakura.

Sankeien thoughtfully integrates elements such as a three-story pagoda, tea houses, residential houses and a temple hall into the landscape and foliage, creating a harmonious scene that transforms with each season. If you are visiting Yokohama for the day, the garden serves as a wonderful place to unwind and connect with nature. It’s especially famed for its breathtaking fall foliage, which shrouds the garden in a fiery haze and blankets its paths with golden carpets.

