Board any subway in Japan, and chances are that you will see a good number of people reading physical books, even among rush-hour crowds. As a country of devoted bibliophiles, Japan is just as passionate about crafting serene communal spaces to make reading accessible.

Far from being mere repositories of books, many Japanese libraries are artistic masterpieces, worth visiting for their visual splendor alone. Keep reading for a list of Japan’s most beautiful libraries, many of them brought to life by world-class architects.

Library in the Earth (Chiba Prefecture)

Straight out of a fantasy film, Library in the Earth is easily one of the most beautiful and tranquil libraries in the world. The subterranean site was previously just a patch of dry land sitting atop a valley filled with construction debris. However, it was restored into a lush valley by architecture firm Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP.

The library is meant to resemble a water drop when viewed from above, and the gently sloping ceiling inside mimics the natural contours of the land. A pinhole top light casts ethereal projections of drifting clouds onto a desk beneath, transforming the room into a camera obscura of sorts. Only an hour’s drive away from Tokyo, the library is located within Kurkku Fields, an agricultural site with farm-to-table dining, art installations, lodgings and farming experiences.

Tama Art University Library (Tokyo Prefecture)

Tama Art University is known as one of the top art schools in Japan, so it seems only fitting that its library is a stunning architectural gem. Designed by Toyo Ito & Associates, the structure embodies Ito’s characteristic fluidity, connection to nature and transparency. Its most striking feature is the use of irregularly placed arches, made to evoke the feeling of walking through a forest or a cave.

Although the library incorporates materials like steel and concrete, its style deviates from typical modernist rigidity, conceptualized as a dynamic and shifting space. It houses about 77,000 Japanese books, 47,000 foreign books and 1,500 periodicals, with a focus on art, design and architecture.

Ishikawa Prefectural Library (Ishikawa Prefecture)

With a vast collection of some 1.1 million books, the Ishikawa Prefectural Library is a stunning atrium of tranquility. Designed by Mitsuru Senda and the Environmental Design Institute, the library’s exterior is meant to resemble the pages of a book.

At the center is a circular reading area with thematically divided sections of books, a digital installation that visualizes the collections, a corridor-style reading space called the “Ring,” a children’s area and more. A fun detail is that the library features 100 types of chairs, which readers can choose from depending on their mood.

Kitakyushu City Central Library (Fukuoka Prefecture)



Completed in 1974, the Kitakyushu City Central Library is part of a complex that includes a children’s library and literature museum. Designed by the influential architect Arata Isozaki, the structure can best be described as a blend of Post-Modernism, Metabolism and Brutalism. Its most defining feature is its two massive concrete vaults, topped with copper plate roofs.

Inside, the exposed concrete ribs of the vaults form vast, cathedral-like spaces. You can also spot a gorgeous stained-glass window inspired by Edo period philosopher Miura Baien’s book Gengo. Due to its unique beauty, Kitakyushu City Central Library was famously used as a shooting location for the 2013 Japanese film Toshokan Senso (Library Wars) and its sequel.

Yusuhara Community Library (Kochi Prefecture)

Designed by famed architect Kengo Kuma, this library is located in Yusuhara, a small town in Kochi Prefecture. It is often described as a “village above the clouds” for its mountainous beauty. The town’s library is, therefore, referred to as the “Library Above the Clouds.”

To construct the library’s latticework — evocative of treetops — Kuma used sugi wood, which is native to the area. Visitors can enjoy the texture and scent of wood here, while admiring the intricate design of the ceiling. The library also features bouldering facilities and a café.

Minna no Mori: Gifu City Chuo Library (Gifu Prefecture)

The Gifu City Chuo Library is part of a cultural complex known as Minna no Mori Media Cosmos. This huge library is a dream for bookworms, architecture enthusiasts and anyone looking for a peaceful afternoon. Designed by Ito, the building houses a conference space, exhibition space, library and studios.

Check out the second-floor library for a stunning “forest of umbrellas,” featuring 11 large-scale half-globes made of triaxial woven fabric, each with its own pattern, hanging from the library’s undulating ceiling, casting a soft glow over the space. The library’s design is at once futuristic yet organic, minimalistic yet whimsical, making it a must-visit location. The facility even has its own Minna no Mori typeface, used throughout the building, for Japanese, English and numerals.

Obuse Town Public Library (Nagano Prefecture)



Designed by Nobuaki Furuya + NASCA, Obuse Town Public Library is a warm space that invites people of all ages. It features a distinctive, gently-sloped roof inspired by the surrounding Shinshu mountains, integrating the structure with the natural landscape.

The structure’s triangle plan was conceptualized with minimal partitions, creating an openness and flexibility perfect for this communal space. Rather than strictly being a place for reading, the library aims to foster interaction and creativity among its patrons. With lots of natural light and wooden accents, the space is a comforting presence in its neighborhood.

AIU Nakajima Library (Akita Prefecture)

Located at Akita International University, this library is not only visually stunning but also academically acclaimed. Its most notable feature is its semicircular shape, often described as a “Book Colosseum.” Like Yusuhara Community Library, the AIU Nakajima Library sources its materials from locally grown wood — Akita cedar.

Designed by Senda, the spacious atrium houses over 86,000 books, 53,000 of which are non-Japanese. Known as the “library that never sleeps,” the establishment is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serving as a reliable hub of knowledge for students.

