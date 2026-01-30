Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in February

Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development.

Date & Time Jan 07-Feb 02・10:00-20:00・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students
Location Roppongi Museum
yayoi kusama tokyo art exhibitions modern art museum postwar japan

Kusama Yayoi, "Macaroni Coat" (1963). Mixed media, 118.5×80.3×12.0 cm. Itabashi Art Museum ©YAYOI KUSAMA

Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan

During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history. 

Date & Time Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10:00-17:00・Fri and Sat until 20:00
Price Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
More Info includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection
marina perez simao art pace gallery tokyo

Marina Perez Simão, "Untitled / Sem Título," 2025 © Marina Perez Simão

Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake

Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena. 

Date & Time Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11:00-19:00・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only
Price Free
Location Pace Gallery Tokyo
tokyo art exhibitions december 2025

Okumura Togyū, "Rabbit", Yamatane Museum of Art

Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things

This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance. 

Date & Time Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10:00-17:00・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13
Price Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
Location Yamatane Museum of Art
tokyo art exhibitions january

Kimura Shohachi, "Shinjuku Station" (1935). Private Collection, image courtesy of Sompo Museum.

Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku.

Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 15・10:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00
Price ¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free
Location Sompo Museum of Art
tokyo art exhibitions january 2026

Edgar Degas, "The Bellelli Family" (1858-1869) Oil on Canvas, Musée d'Orsay, Paris © photo: C2RMF/Thomas Clot. From "Impressionist Interiors" Exhibition

Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity

While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement.

Date & Time Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・09:30-17:30・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00
Price Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free
Location National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.

Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
Price ¥2800
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery

Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival

Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai.

Date & Time Jan 06-Mar 01・10:30-17:30・last admission at 17:00
Price Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free
Location Ota Memorial Museum of Art

Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition

Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language.

Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11:00-21:00
Price Free
Location Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery
kikuchi biennale tokyo ceramics exhibitions january

Daniel Chau, "Narrative" (2024). Courtesy of Kikuchi Biennale

Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’

Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1
Price ¥500–¥1,100
Location Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum

roppongi crossing 2025 mori art museum exhibitions december tokyo

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.

The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture. 

Date & Time Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue)
Price Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500

Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition

The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present.

Date & Time Jan 03-Mar 29・10:00-17:00・last entry at 16:30
Price adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500
Location Yayoi Museum
More Info Closed on Mondays and on February 24
hiroh kikai photographer kabuki tamasaburo bando

Hiroh Kikai, "Tamasaburo Bando in Kamikakete Sango Taisetsu (The Lover's Pledge)" (1976) © Hiroh Kikai

Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’

Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor.

Date & Time Jan 05-Mar 31・10:00-19:00・until 16:00 on March 31
Price Free
Location Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition

Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.

Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
Price Free
Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits

Pola Museum of Art: Spring Rising

This exhibition presents works inspired by the landscapes of Hakone and other places along the Tokaido route.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-May 31, 2026・09:00-17:00
Price ¥2,200
Location Pola Museum of Art

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in February

tokyo illuminations 2025 Shinjuku south

Shinjuku South Illumination 2025-2026

The Shinjuku "Minamillumi" transforms the Shinjuku South Exit area into a festive, illuminated walkway. Starting at the New South Gate, the glowing path connects Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square, with each location featuring its own unique lighting theme. This event offers a warm, calming escape from the city rush, showcasing Shinjuku’s softer holiday side.

Date & Time Nov 12, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・17:00-23:00
Price Free
Location Shinjuku Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord, Takashimaya Times Square

marunouchi christmas lights illumination tokyo

Marunouchi Illumination 2025-2026

This elegant display features approximately 820,000 champagne-gold LED lights adorning over 340 trees along the 1.2 km stretch of Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori Avenue. It's a classic, sophisticated winter tradition in the upscale business district, known for its warm, refined ambiance and eco-friendly lighting.

Date & Time Nov 11, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・16:00-23:00・Gyoko-dori Ave Illuminations 16:00 - 24:00, Nov 28 – Dec 25 only
Price Free
Location Tokyo Station area and Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave

Yunth Midtown Ice Rink

The Yunth Midtown Ice Rink is Tokyo's largest outdoor ice skating rink and will be open from November 21 to February 23.

Date & Time Nov 21, 2025-Feb 23, 2026・11:00-21:00・closed on January 1; last entry at 20:00
Price starting at ¥1400
Location Tokyo Midtown Grass Square

Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations

Stretching for around 200 meters, the Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations are a gorgeous display of winter beauty and colorful lights.

Date & Time Jan 08-Feb 23・17:00-20:00
Price
Location Ashigakubo Icicles

Hibiya Magic Time Illuminations 2025

The streets of Hibiya welcomes guests to experience the magic of holiday illuminations, including a special collaboration with Zootopia.

Date & Time Nov 13, 2025-Feb 28, 2026・16:00-23:00
Price Free
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Atré Ueno Panda Carnival

As Ueno Zoo’s beloved pandas prepare to return to China, the Panda Carnival will feature an exhibition, panda-themed products and menu items. 

Date & Time Jan 02-Feb 28
Price Free
Location Atre Ueno

tokyo illuminations 2025 yebisu garden place

Yebisu Garden Place Illumination 2025-2026

This spot exudes luxury and charm, highlighted by one of the world's largest Baccarat crystal chandeliers, featuring thousands of crystals and lights. The area also boasts a magnificent Christmas tree and a festive European-style market, creating an elegant holiday atmosphere.

Date & Time Nov 8, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・16:00-23:00・From 17:00 on November 8
Price Free
Location Yebisu Garden Place

Tokyo Skytree Town Strawberry Fair

Savor strawberry season at Tokyo Skytree Town's Strawberry Fair, with over 90 shops offering sweets, creative dishes and strawberry merch. 

Date & Time Jan 09-Mar 01
Price Free
Location Tokyo Skytree Town

Photo courtesy of PR Times and Yomiuri Land Co., Ltd. | © MOTOKO ISHII LIGHTING DESIGN

Yomiuriland Jewellumination

Yomiuriland will have its 16th season of illuminations from October 23 to April 5 with fountain shows, food and merchandise.

Date & Time Oct 23, 2025-Apr 5, 2026
Price ¥1800 for adults (admission only); ¥5900 for adult day pass (all-you-can-ride)
Location Yomiuriland

© 2025 SANRIO CO., LTD. TOKYO, JAPAN Copyright Sanrio Co., Ltd.

Sanrio Puroland Illumination Christmas

Sanrio Puroland will be celebrating the holidays with new shows, character greetings, merchandise and food from November 7 to December 25.

Date & Time Nov 7, 2025-Dec 31, 2026
Price starting at ¥4300
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in February

Action Trio: David Binney, Louis Cole and Pera Krstajic

The Action Trio (David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstaic) will perform in Japan for the first time with music spanning jazz, techno and rock.

Date & Time Jan 30-Feb 01
Price starting at ¥8500
Location Cotton Club

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in February

'Your Name' 10th Anniversary Makoto Shinkai Film Concert

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'Your Name,' the music of Makoto Shinkai's films performed live by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. 

Date & Time Feb 06-07
Price ¥11000
Location Tokyo International Forum Hall A

Chopper's Cafe One Piece Collaboration Pop-Up

One Piece's popular character Tony Tony Chopper will host a collaboration cafe inside Shibuya 109 from December 24 to February 1.

Date & Time Dec 24, 2025-Feb 1, 2026
Price ¥660 reservation fee
Location BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109

Look Back Anime Movie Exhibition

Azabudai Hills Gallery will host a special exhibition exploring the development of Look Back, a film which has received worldwide acclaim.

Date & Time Jan 16-Mar 29・10:00-18:00・last entry at 17:30
Price ¥2500 for adults; ¥1700 for junior high school students and under.
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

Ghost in the Shell: The Exibition

Tokyo Node will host first ever large-scale exhibition solely dedicated to Ghost in the Shell, covering nearly 30 years of the franchise.

Date & Time Jan 30-Apr 05・Last admission: 30 minutes before closing each day
Price adults: ¥2700, high school and junior high school students: ¥1900, elementary school students: ¥1200
Location Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in February

West Japan Golden Route Pop-Up at Engawa Asakusa

Running for a limited time at Engawa Asakusa, this pop-up shop brings together food, drinks and regional specialties from west Japan.

Date & Time Feb 20-Mar 06
Price Free
Location Engawa Asakusa

Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge

Experience the Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge on the 51st floor of the hotel Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills.

Date & Time Jan 05-Feb 28・17:00-20:00
Price ¥990 During Happy Hour
Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
More Info Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package, “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today."

Date & Time Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
Price Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info A minimim two-night stay is required

Strawberry Afternoon Set (for two people)

Strawberry Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Available until May 31, 2026, the Atrium Lounge at ANA InterContinental Tokyo presents a sumptuous Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu.

Date & Time Dec 27, 2025-May 31, 2026・11:00-19:30・2-hour limit. Last order 30 min before end
Price ¥8,500 per person (including consumption tax and service charge)
Location The Atrium Lounge at ANA InerContinental Tokyo
More Info ¥9,600 with special “Strawberry Quartz” drink

Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Gallery 11

Until the end of May, guests at Gallery 11 can experience a delightful afternoon tea set with a playful twist on a skateboard.

Date & Time Jan 05-May 31・11:30-22:00・Last order 20:00
Price ¥6,000
Location Gallery 11
More Info Tax and service charge included

Tokyo Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in February

Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour

Death Stranding will have its first official world tour with live performers across 12 countries, featuring music from the video game.

Date & Time Feb 23-28
Price starting at ¥9000
Location Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
More Info for complete tour dates, please visit the website

Five Nights at Freddy's Cafe & Pop-Up Shop

The first-ever Five Nights at Freddy's pop-up event in Japan will open in Tree Village in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka featuring a special menu.

Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 06・10:00-21:00・last order at 20:30
Price
Location Tree Village

Squid Game: The Experience

Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will host an immersive experience inspired by the Emmy Award-winning South Korean series Squid Game. 

Date & Time Jan 16-Jul 20・11:00-21:30
Price starting at ¥3300
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

Related Posts