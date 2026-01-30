Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in February
Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development.
|Date & Time
|Jan 07-Feb 02・10:00-20:00・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students
|Location
|Roppongi Museum
Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan
During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history.
|Date & Time
|Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10:00-17:00・Fri and Sat until 20:00
|Price
|Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
|More Info
|includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection
Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake
Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena.
|Date & Time
|Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11:00-19:00・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Pace Gallery Tokyo
Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things
This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10:00-17:00・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13
|Price
|Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
|Location
|Yamatane Museum of Art
Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-Feb 15・10:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00
|Price
|¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free
|Location
|Sompo Museum of Art
Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity
While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・09:30-17:30・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00
|Price
|Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free
|Location
|National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo
'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition
The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2800
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival
Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai.
|Date & Time
|Jan 06-Mar 01・10:30-17:30・last admission at 17:00
|Price
|Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|Ota Memorial Museum of Art
Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition
Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language.
|Date & Time
|Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery
Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’
Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form.
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1
|Price
|¥500–¥1,100
|Location
|Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum
Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.
The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture.
|Date & Time
|Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue)
|Price
|Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500
Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition
The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present.
|Date & Time
|Jan 03-Mar 29・10:00-17:00・last entry at 16:30
|Price
|adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500
|Location
|Yayoi Museum
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays and on February 24
Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’
Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor.
|Date & Time
|Jan 05-Mar 31・10:00-19:00・until 16:00 on March 31
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum
Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition
Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
|More Info
|A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits
Pola Museum of Art: Spring Rising
This exhibition presents works inspired by the landscapes of Hakone and other places along the Tokaido route.
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2025-May 31, 2026・09:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Pola Museum of Art
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in February
Shinjuku South Illumination 2025-2026
The Shinjuku "Minamillumi" transforms the Shinjuku South Exit area into a festive, illuminated walkway. Starting at the New South Gate, the glowing path connects Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square, with each location featuring its own unique lighting theme. This event offers a warm, calming escape from the city rush, showcasing Shinjuku’s softer holiday side.
|Date & Time
|Nov 12, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・17:00-23:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinjuku Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord, Takashimaya Times Square
Marunouchi Illumination 2025-2026
This elegant display features approximately 820,000 champagne-gold LED lights adorning over 340 trees along the 1.2 km stretch of Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori Avenue. It's a classic, sophisticated winter tradition in the upscale business district, known for its warm, refined ambiance and eco-friendly lighting.
|Date & Time
|Nov 11, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・16:00-23:00・Gyoko-dori Ave Illuminations 16:00 - 24:00, Nov 28 – Dec 25 only
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Station area and Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave
Yunth Midtown Ice Rink
The Yunth Midtown Ice Rink is Tokyo's largest outdoor ice skating rink and will be open from November 21 to February 23.
|Date & Time
|Nov 21, 2025-Feb 23, 2026・11:00-21:00・closed on January 1; last entry at 20:00
|Price
|starting at ¥1400
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Grass Square
Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations
Stretching for around 200 meters, the Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations are a gorgeous display of winter beauty and colorful lights.
|Date & Time
|Jan 08-Feb 23・17:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Ashigakubo Icicles
Hibiya Magic Time Illuminations 2025
The streets of Hibiya welcomes guests to experience the magic of holiday illuminations, including a special collaboration with Zootopia.
|Date & Time
|Nov 13, 2025-Feb 28, 2026・16:00-23:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Atré Ueno Panda Carnival
As Ueno Zoo’s beloved pandas prepare to return to China, the Panda Carnival will feature an exhibition, panda-themed products and menu items.
|Date & Time
|Jan 02-Feb 28
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Atre Ueno
Yebisu Garden Place Illumination 2025-2026
This spot exudes luxury and charm, highlighted by one of the world's largest Baccarat crystal chandeliers, featuring thousands of crystals and lights. The area also boasts a magnificent Christmas tree and a festive European-style market, creating an elegant holiday atmosphere.
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・16:00-23:00・From 17:00 on November 8
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Garden Place
Tokyo Skytree Town Strawberry Fair
Savor strawberry season at Tokyo Skytree Town's Strawberry Fair, with over 90 shops offering sweets, creative dishes and strawberry merch.
|Date & Time
|Jan 09-Mar 01
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree Town
Yomiuriland Jewellumination
Yomiuriland will have its 16th season of illuminations from October 23 to April 5 with fountain shows, food and merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Oct 23, 2025-Apr 5, 2026
|Price
|¥1800 for adults (admission only); ¥5900 for adult day pass (all-you-can-ride)
|Location
|Yomiuriland
Sanrio Puroland Illumination Christmas
Sanrio Puroland will be celebrating the holidays with new shows, character greetings, merchandise and food from November 7 to December 25.
|Date & Time
|Nov 7, 2025-Dec 31, 2026
|Price
|starting at ¥4300
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in February
Action Trio: David Binney, Louis Cole and Pera Krstajic
The Action Trio (David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstaic) will perform in Japan for the first time with music spanning jazz, techno and rock.
|Date & Time
|Jan 30-Feb 01
|Price
|starting at ¥8500
|Location
|Cotton Club
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in February
'Your Name' 10th Anniversary Makoto Shinkai Film Concert
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'Your Name,' the music of Makoto Shinkai's films performed live by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.
|Date & Time
|Feb 06-07
|Price
|¥11000
|Location
|Tokyo International Forum Hall A
Chopper's Cafe One Piece Collaboration Pop-Up
One Piece's popular character Tony Tony Chopper will host a collaboration cafe inside Shibuya 109 from December 24 to February 1.
|Date & Time
|Dec 24, 2025-Feb 1, 2026
|Price
|¥660 reservation fee
|Location
|BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109
Look Back Anime Movie Exhibition
Azabudai Hills Gallery will host a special exhibition exploring the development of Look Back, a film which has received worldwide acclaim.
|Date & Time
|Jan 16-Mar 29・10:00-18:00・last entry at 17:30
|Price
|¥2500 for adults; ¥1700 for junior high school students and under.
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Ghost in the Shell: The Exibition
Tokyo Node will host first ever large-scale exhibition solely dedicated to Ghost in the Shell, covering nearly 30 years of the franchise.
|Date & Time
|Jan 30-Apr 05・Last admission: 30 minutes before closing each day
|Price
|adults: ¥2700, high school and junior high school students: ¥1900, elementary school students: ¥1200
|Location
|Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in February
West Japan Golden Route Pop-Up at Engawa Asakusa
Running for a limited time at Engawa Asakusa, this pop-up shop brings together food, drinks and regional specialties from west Japan.
|Date & Time
|Feb 20-Mar 06
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Engawa Asakusa
Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
Experience the Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge on the 51st floor of the hotel Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills.
|Date & Time
|Jan 05-Feb 28・17:00-20:00
|Price
|¥990 During Happy Hour
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
|More Info
|Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge.
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package, “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today."
|Date & Time
|Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
|Price
|Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|A minimim two-night stay is required
Strawberry Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo
Available until May 31, 2026, the Atrium Lounge at ANA InterContinental Tokyo presents a sumptuous Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu.
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2025-May 31, 2026・11:00-19:30・2-hour limit. Last order 30 min before end
|Price
|¥8,500 per person (including consumption tax and service charge)
|Location
|The Atrium Lounge at ANA InerContinental Tokyo
|More Info
|¥9,600 with special “Strawberry Quartz” drink
Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Gallery 11
Until the end of May, guests at Gallery 11 can experience a delightful afternoon tea set with a playful twist on a skateboard.
|Date & Time
|Jan 05-May 31・11:30-22:00・Last order 20:00
|Price
|¥6,000
|Location
|Gallery 11
|More Info
|Tax and service charge included
Tokyo Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in February
Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour
Death Stranding will have its first official world tour with live performers across 12 countries, featuring music from the video game.
|Date & Time
|Feb 23-28
|Price
|starting at ¥9000
|Location
|Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
|More Info
|for complete tour dates, please visit the website
Five Nights at Freddy's Cafe & Pop-Up Shop
The first-ever Five Nights at Freddy's pop-up event in Japan will open in Tree Village in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka featuring a special menu.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-Feb 06・10:00-21:00・last order at 20:30
|Price
|Location
|Tree Village
Squid Game: The Experience
Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will host an immersive experience inspired by the Emmy Award-winning South Korean series Squid Game.
|Date & Time
|Jan 16-Jul 20・11:00-21:30
|Price
|starting at ¥3300
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
