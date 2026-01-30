Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development. Date & Time Jan 07-Feb 02・10:00-20:00・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students Location Roppongi Museum More Details

Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history. Date & Time Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10:00-17:00・Fri and Sat until 20:00 Price Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Info includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection More Details

Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena. Date & Time Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11:00-19:00・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only Price Free Location Pace Gallery Tokyo More Details

Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance. Date & Time Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10:00-17:00・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13 Price Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free Location Yamatane Museum of Art More Details

Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku. Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 15・10:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00 Price ¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free Location Sompo Museum of Art More Details

Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement. Date & Time Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・09:30-17:30・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00 Price Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free Location National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo More Details

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time. Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00 Price ¥2800 Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Details

Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai. Date & Time Jan 06-Mar 01・10:30-17:30・last admission at 17:00 Price Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free Location Ota Memorial Museum of Art More Details

Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language. Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery More Details

Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’ Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form. Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11:00-18:00・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1 Price ¥500–¥1,100 Location Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum More Details

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal. The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture. Date & Time Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue) Price Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free Location Mori Art Museum More Info on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500 More Details

Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present. Date & Time Jan 03-Mar 29・10:00-17:00・last entry at 16:30 Price adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500 Location Yayoi Museum More Info Closed on Mondays and on February 24 More Details

Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’ Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor. Date & Time Jan 05-Mar 31・10:00-19:00・until 16:00 on March 31 Price Free Location Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum More Details

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books. Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits More Details