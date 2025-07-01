Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of July. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.

Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks 2025 The theme for 2025 is “J-Pop Best,” and the fireworks will be set off to famous songs in keeping with the 100th anniversary of the Showa era. The fireworks will be synchronized with music on the vast horse racing track, which is approximately 2 kilometers long. All seats are reserved, so you can enjoy the fireworks in comfort without worrying about crowds, and facilities such as restrooms and food booths are available for people of all ages to enjoy the fireworks in comfort. The venue is only a short walk from the nearest station, making it easy to visit from within Tokyo. In order to bring out the world view of the music to the fullest, the fireworks display is carefully calculated in terms of color, shape, height, and even the afterglow when the fireworks fade away. The most notable feature is the dynamic fireworks display, which is shot off at a distance of only 100 meters from the bleachers. Date & Time Jul 2, 2025・19:30-20:40 Price ¥5,000 and up Location JRA Tokyo Racecourse More Details

HandMade In Japan Festival Now in its 17th year, HandMade In Japan Fes’ returns with 3,000 creators from across the country for a weekend celebrating craft, culture and design. Held at Tokyo Big Sight, the event features two themed market zones: Accessories & Fashion and Interior & Lifestyle. Visitors can also enjoy workshops, live painting, stage performances and handmade food. Date & Time Jul 19-20・11:00-19:00 Price ¥1,300 - ¥2,500 Location Tokyo Big Sight More Details

Tenjin Festival 2025 With over 1,000 years of history, the Tenjin Festival at Osaka Tenmangu Shrine in Osaka is one of the three major festivals in Japan. On the first day of the event, there are prayers for safety and prosperity at the shrine, and on the second day, the festivities really kick off with parades and fireworks. With a river procession of 100 boats and a fireworks display, the Tenjin Festival is a celebratory extravaganza. Every year, the festival's original kobai (red-blossomed Japanese plum) firework, which opens in the shape of the ume-bachi family crest, is launched in honor of Tenjin-sama, the patron deity of scholarship and learning. There are also many other unique fireworks to be enjoyed throughout the fireworks spectacle. Date & Time Jul 24-25・15:00~ Price Free Location Kema Sakuranomiya Park More Details

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival 2025 The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival, which clocks in at 90 minutes in length, is one of the largest fireworks festivals in Tokyo. The origin of this festival is the Ryogoku no Kawabiraki Hanabi, which started in 1733 as a memorial event for those who perished during a famine and disease outbreak the year before. The festival, which combines the sophisticated skills of pyrotechnicians with the emotional landscape of old Tokyo, features dynamic performances by fireworks artisans. Fireworks are launched from two different sites along the Sumida River (first site: between Sakurabashi Bridge and Kototoi Bridge; second site: between Komagata Bridge and Umaya Bridge). Though both sites boast an incredible array of fireworks, the fireworks competition at the first site is not to be missed. Date & Time Jul 26, 2025・19:00-20:30 Price Free Location Taito Riverside Sports Center More Details

Fairfield by Marriott’s Michi-no-eki Aquarium Experience in Wakayama Guests staying at Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kumano Kodo Susami are invited to a special behind-the-scenes tour at the Susami Town Shrimp and Crab Aquarium. Date & Time Jul 26, 2025・16:00-17:00 Price FREE, EXCLUSIVE TO GUESTS OF FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT WAKAYAMA KUMANO KODO SUSAMI Location SUSAMI TOWN SHRIMP AND CRAB AQUARIUM More Info After booking your stay, please call Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kumano Kodo Susami (Tel: 0739-34-2105) to participate in the tour. More Details

Akigawa Valley Hydrangea Festival 2025 Hosted on Mount Minamisawa, this mountain is said to be where Chuichi Minamisawa, who once lived in this area, began planting hydrangeas along the path to his parents’ grave. Continuing to plant them for 50 years, today there are over 15,000 hydrangeas blooming on the mountain.There are over 50 different varieties of hydrangeas here, including some rare types that are scarcely seen even within Japan. Surrounded by tall trees, the area becomes enveloped in a magical atmosphere for about a month starting in June, as vibrant blue, purple, and white hydrangeas bloom in full splendor. Date & Time Jun 07-Jul 06・09:00-17:00 Price ¥2,000 Location Minamisawa Ajisai Mountain More Details

Wonderful Nature Village Hydrangea Festival 2025 Wonderful Nature Village in Akiruno is home to over 15,000 blossoming flowers of an impressive 60 varieties. The hydrangea area covers 30,000 square meters that spreads along a hiking trail, so visitors can walk through the stunning scenery. Date & Time Jun 07-Jul 06・09:00-17:00 Price ¥850 Location Wonderful Nature Village More Info Free for elementary school children, admission to the dog park is also included with your ticket More Details