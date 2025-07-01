Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of July. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in July
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Fe_Ca_Sn Exhibition at Kaamer
The exhibition Fe_Ca_Sn, showcasing the works of three Tokyo-based artists, is being held at Kaamer in Tokyo from June 27 to July 6.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Jul 06・12:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kaamer
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue
This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|The Shoto Museum of Art
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in July
Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks 2025
The theme for 2025 is “J-Pop Best,” and the fireworks will be set off to famous songs in keeping with the 100th anniversary of the Showa era. The fireworks will be synchronized with music on the vast horse racing track, which is approximately 2 kilometers long. All seats are reserved, so you can enjoy the fireworks in comfort without worrying about crowds, and facilities such as restrooms and food booths are available for people of all ages to enjoy the fireworks in comfort. The venue is only a short walk from the nearest station, making it easy to visit from within Tokyo. In order to bring out the world view of the music to the fullest, the fireworks display is carefully calculated in terms of color, shape, height, and even the afterglow when the fireworks fade away. The most notable feature is the dynamic fireworks display, which is shot off at a distance of only 100 meters from the bleachers.
|Date & Time
|Jul 2, 2025・19:30-20:40
|Price
|¥5,000 and up
|Location
|JRA Tokyo Racecourse
HandMade In Japan Festival
Now in its 17th year, HandMade In Japan Fes’ returns with 3,000 creators from across the country for a weekend celebrating craft, culture and design. Held at Tokyo Big Sight, the event features two themed market zones: Accessories & Fashion and Interior & Lifestyle. Visitors can also enjoy workshops, live painting, stage performances and handmade food.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-20・11:00-19:00
|Price
|¥1,300 - ¥2,500
|Location
|Tokyo Big Sight
Tenjin Festival 2025
With over 1,000 years of history, the Tenjin Festival at Osaka Tenmangu Shrine in Osaka is one of the three major festivals in Japan. On the first day of the event, there are prayers for safety and prosperity at the shrine, and on the second day, the festivities really kick off with parades and fireworks. With a river procession of 100 boats and a fireworks display, the Tenjin Festival is a celebratory extravaganza. Every year, the festival's original kobai (red-blossomed Japanese plum) firework, which opens in the shape of the ume-bachi family crest, is launched in honor of Tenjin-sama, the patron deity of scholarship and learning. There are also many other unique fireworks to be enjoyed throughout the fireworks spectacle.
|Date & Time
|Jul 24-25・15:00~
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kema Sakuranomiya Park
Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival 2025
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival, which clocks in at 90 minutes in length, is one of the largest fireworks festivals in Tokyo. The origin of this festival is the Ryogoku no Kawabiraki Hanabi, which started in 1733 as a memorial event for those who perished during a famine and disease outbreak the year before. The festival, which combines the sophisticated skills of pyrotechnicians with the emotional landscape of old Tokyo, features dynamic performances by fireworks artisans. Fireworks are launched from two different sites along the Sumida River (first site: between Sakurabashi Bridge and Kototoi Bridge; second site: between Komagata Bridge and Umaya Bridge). Though both sites boast an incredible array of fireworks, the fireworks competition at the first site is not to be missed.
|Date & Time
|Jul 26, 2025・19:00-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Taito Riverside Sports Center
Fairfield by Marriott’s Michi-no-eki Aquarium Experience in Wakayama
Guests staying at Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kumano Kodo Susami are invited to a special behind-the-scenes tour at the Susami Town Shrimp and Crab Aquarium.
|Date & Time
|Jul 26, 2025・16:00-17:00
|Price
|FREE, EXCLUSIVE TO GUESTS OF FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT WAKAYAMA KUMANO KODO SUSAMI
|Location
|SUSAMI TOWN SHRIMP AND CRAB AQUARIUM
|More Info
|After booking your stay, please call Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kumano Kodo Susami (Tel: 0739-34-2105) to participate in the tour.
Akigawa Valley Hydrangea Festival 2025
Hosted on Mount Minamisawa, this mountain is said to be where Chuichi Minamisawa, who once lived in this area, began planting hydrangeas along the path to his parents’ grave. Continuing to plant them for 50 years, today there are over 15,000 hydrangeas blooming on the mountain.There are over 50 different varieties of hydrangeas here, including some rare types that are scarcely seen even within Japan. Surrounded by tall trees, the area becomes enveloped in a magical atmosphere for about a month starting in June, as vibrant blue, purple, and white hydrangeas bloom in full splendor.
|Date & Time
|Jun 07-Jul 06・09:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|Minamisawa Ajisai Mountain
Wonderful Nature Village Hydrangea Festival 2025
Wonderful Nature Village in Akiruno is home to over 15,000 blossoming flowers of an impressive 60 varieties. The hydrangea area covers 30,000 square meters that spreads along a hiking trail, so visitors can walk through the stunning scenery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 07-Jul 06・09:00-17:00
|Price
|¥850
|Location
|Wonderful Nature Village
|More Info
|Free for elementary school children, admission to the dog park is also included with your ticket
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in July
Candlelight: Magical Movie Soundtracks
Enjoy iconic Disney and Pixar songs live under the glow of candlelight at Kanze Noh Theater. A magical evening of movie music awaits!
|Date & Time
|Jul 21, 2025・15:05-16:10
|Price
|¥4,200-¥8,100
|Location
|Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza
Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi at Christ Shinagawa Church
Enjoy the enchanting music of Joe Hisaishi at Christ Shinagawa Church, with a candlelit performance of iconic Studio Ghibli scores by the Fleurs Quartet.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Jul 04・16:45-17:50
|Price
|¥3,800 - ¥7,200
|Location
|Christ Shinagawa Church
Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi
Experience the music of Joe Hisaishi like never before at a candlelit tribute concert in Tokyo’s Kanze Noh Theater, featuring iconic Studio Ghibli scores performed live by Ensemble Themis.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jul 21・
|Price
|¥4000 - ¥8200
|Location
|Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza
Tokyo Community and Family Events in July
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in July
Bleach: The Locus of the Brave II
From June 11 to July 13, dive into the world of Bleach with this special Tokyo exhibition! Explore exclusive production materials, behind-the-scenes footage, immersive experiences, and stylish photo spots. Also, don't miss the mysterious "Kurosaki" corner and tons of exclusive Bleach goods.
|Date & Time
|Jun 13-Jul 13・11:00-20:00
|Price
|TBA
|Location
|Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition
A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Anime Tokyo Station
My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition
The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in July
Morning Farm Experience & Field Breakfast at Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Tajima Yabu
A hands-on farming adventure at Wataya Farm awaits, organized exclusively for guests of Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Tajima Yabu.
|Date & Time
|Jul 13, 2025・07:00-09:00
|Price
|¥1,500 per adult, free for children of elementary school age and younger
|Location
|Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Tajima Yabu
|More Info
|Wear comfortable clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting dirty (boots recommended), plus a hat, towel and water bottle. Gloves will be provided for adults; children should bring their own gloves.
Le Petit Chef
ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.
|Date & Time
|Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
|Price
|¥14,000-¥21,000
|Location
|ANA InerContinental Tokyo
Pierre Hermé Paris Afternoon Tea at Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar is providing a "classic" afternoon tea service in collaboration with Pierre Hermé from June 1, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Jun 01-Jul 31・
|Price
|¥7,500
|Location
|Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
|More Info
|¥11,000 includes a macaron gift
Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event
Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.
|Date & Time
|Apr 09-Aug 24・・Please check event details for each venue
|Price
|Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum at Karin Chinese Restaurant.
|Date & Time
|May 01-Aug 31・11:30~・Three Sittings, 2-hour limit: 11:30 - 14:-00 - 17:30
|Price
|¥8,855
|Location
|Karin Chinese Restaurant
|More Info
|Enjoy an optional free-flow drink plan for an extra ¥3,000 per person
Mesm Tokyo's Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 14: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First Half
Mesm Tokyo is offering a special afternoon tea program titled “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First half” at its bar and lounge, Whisk.
|Date & Time
|Jun 01-Aug 31・14:00~
|Price
|¥7,000
|Location
|Bar & Lounge Whisk, Mesm Tokyo
Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition
Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
|Price
|¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
|Location
|Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15・
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025
Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
|Price
|Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Oct 26・
|Price
|Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Tokyo Film and Game Events in July
See the Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
From April 18 to September 8, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-Sep 08・
|Price
|Adult tickets start from ¥5,000; juniors ¥4,150; children ¥3,000 (prices may vary).
|Location
|The Making of Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo