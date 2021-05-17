17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: May 14-16

From thought-provoking paintings by duo Rita Ackermann and Andro Wekua to an exhilarating treasure hunt in TeNQ for riddle lovers, be sure to fill your calendar with these events as the summer heat cranks up in Tokyo. Online festivals and social activism are trending too, so make sure you aren’t left out of the conversation.

European-born duo artists Rita Ackermann and Andro Wekua stage chaos and political fragments as the touchstones of their artistry. Using graphite and oil crayons, Ackermann paints large-scale compositions that are figuratively abstract and provokingly bold, oftentimes producing a final picture that rakes viewers back to her early life in the 1990s Eastern Block. Wekua, too, evokes a dark emotional dialogue using Rothko-inspired bright hues of pink, magentas and acid yellow. Collaborating on the grounds of their common repressed experience and their long-time kinship, this dual exhibition oscillates between subtle symbolism and audacious artistic strokes, the hazy past and the present.

When: May 1 – Jun 3

Where: Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, 3-5-9 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

It started from a simple circle meetup at the prestigious Waseda University, before Triple Fire band members Yasunao Yoshida, Yoshiyuki Yamamoto and Sho Ogaki dived headfirst into the underground music scene and soon became one of the severely sought-after rock bands in Japan. Combining striking lyrics and raw vocals with stoic performances, there is a certain intense and addictive presence when Triple Fire is on stage. As part of their ongoing live series, Park Live invites watchers to come into contact with their music, on-screen, yet their solid beat and atmospheric notes might as swell swallow anyone straight into the venue itself.

When: May 15

Where: Online via Youtube and Instagram



The Dutch artist Mark Manders has acquired worldwide acclaim for his ‘self-portrait as building’ concept. In this, his first solo exhibition in a Japanese museum, Manders has designed the whole exhibition space as a single work, the ‘building’. Each individual work in the exhibition is part of a larger whole, and while each can be viewed in isolation, it is as a whole that they develop greater meaning. It is a thought-provoking way to conceive of an exhibition, and the viewer’s understanding is further distorted by the concept of an imaginary self-portrait of a fictional Mark Manders, that entwines with the real artist creating the sculptures and objects on view. Personal memories and art historical references run through each work, promising a multitude of details and different meanings and experiences for each viewer.

When: Mar 5 – Jun 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku

With an eclectic lineup of feature films and genres, Short Shorts Film Festival is one of Asia’s highly-awaited — and binge-worthy — film events of the year. From top Hollywood pick “David” starring a crestfallen Will Ferrel to “in-side-out” directed by Mirai Moriyama, many of these movies touch on elements of solitude and isolation in close proximity to present-day realities. With the theme of “CINEMADventure”, these 500 films ever-so-subtly (or demandingly) create their powerful visuals using experimental filming techniques. A hybrid event, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is nevertheless hallmarked as the largest Asian film festival, and one not to miss for any movie buffs.

When: Apr 27 – Jun 26

Where: Online and TORQUE SPICE ＆ HERB, TABLE ＆ COURT, 3-21-3 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Tokyo Dome City’s Space Museum TeNQ has collaborated with Takarush, a company specialized in creating real-life treasure hunt games, to plan this exciting event. It’s a treasure hunt that involves riddle-solving for the ultimate real-life game experience. Not only is it a game, but there is a story behind it as well－ all participants are part of the ‘Earth Defense Corps’, and by solving the riddles you succeed in shooting a rocket to prevent an asteroid from hitting the Earth. It’s an event that’s enjoyable for both kids and adults.

Note: Event details may change depending on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: May 15 – Jun 4

Where: Space Museum TeNQ, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

In an all-inclusive nod to the marginalized minority, Indeed is spearheading the business and employment landscape through a much-needed conversation on diversity and equality. The online event raises a podium for active LGBTQ+ figures to speak up on the conditions faced in the corporate scene and allows companies to look into social issues otherwise unseen. Prominent allies will also pave way for unfiltered consultations, including former volleyball player Nanae Takizawa and transgender model KEISHAN.

When: May 6 – Jun 30

Where: Online

Join a free open-air festival filled with theatrical performances and cultural experiences around Hibiya. Held for the first time in two years, expect spectacular showcases of dramatic opera, ballroom dancing and musical ensembles. Plus, a chance to educate yourself about everything theatrical through lectures and talks. Starting from April 21st there will also be online-exclusive content on their Hibiya Fes Channel, displaying traditional Noh theater performances and backstage tours.

When: Apr 29 – May 16

Where: Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Arriving at Tokyo City View this spring is Media Ambition Tokyo 2021, an art festival where art meets technology. About 20 works are planned to be on display, all experimenting with technology in ways that connect to everyday life and situations. This year’s exhibition will be a hybrid of both on-site and online events, featuring a number of artworks, performances and talk shows by guests and artists.

Also, head to the Media Ambition Tokyo Gallery at Daikanyama for a look at 「wind form」, an installation that uses ultra-thin fabric and wind to create shape and movement.

When: May 12 – 16

Where: Tokyo City View, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Shinsuke Tomita works mainly in oil painting and copperplate printing. His debut solo show in Tokyo features selected copperplate prints and some new works. The scenes in his prints are enigmatic, with the quality of cinema – we are not always quite sure what we are looking at. Tomita begins on the copperplate with a “vague image” and, as he marks the surface and conducts test prints, the composition grows “firmer.” “It’s like a dialogue with myself when starting to draw and the image made on the copperplate,” he says.

When: Until May 30

Where: Hiromart Gallery, 1-30-7 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku



The artist duo of Ken and Julia Yonetani draw on social issues in their work and are not afraid to deal with some of the biggest threats to our society, such as climate change, environmental destruction and the ongoing pandemic. They take the anxieties that naturally develop from these fears and channel them into artistic expression. By doing so, they challenge us to face our own fears, but by incorporating elements of beauty and humor, they introduce the promise of hope beyond the fear.

When: Until May 31

Where: Kadokawa Culture Museum, 3-31-3 Higashi-Tokorozawa Wada, Tokorozawa-shi, Saitama

11. Elements – Takuro Yoshikai Exhibition An exhibition by a young Japanese photographer focuses on elements of nature as he chronicles his daily life. Takuro Yoshikai was inspired to pursue photography after encountering the work of the late Takuma Nakahira. Like Nakahira before him, Yoshikai presents straightforward images offering his perspective on the everyday world. Elements concentrates on landscapes, capturing rocks, soil, and trees, presenting the simple yet profound intersections of the earth and its elements. When: May 4 – May 16

Where: Photographer’s Gallery, 2-16-11-401 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

12. Kwon Young-woo Solo Exhibition Blum & Poe proudly presents a solo exhibition of works by the innovative Kwon Young-woo. As one of the founding figures of Dansaekhwa, the Korean monochrome painting movement of the 1970s, he uses creative and — some might say — unusual methods to make his pieces; scratching, ripping, dragging and sometimes soaking a canvas to emphasize his artistic vision. When: Apr 3 – May 22

Where: Blum & Poe, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku 13. Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging – 16 Women Artists from Around the World This exhibition focuses on 16 female artists in their 70s or older, from across the globe, who continue to embark on new challenges. Ranging in ages 71-105 with their careers spanning over 50 years, these artists are originally from 14 different countries, and equally diverse in their current locations. Showcasing their wide array of powerful works from paintings, video, sculptures, to large-scale installations and performances, it contemplates the nature of the special strength, “Another Energy” of these women who have all continued challenging throughout their long-standing careers. When: Until Sep 26

Where: Mori Art Museum, Roppongi 6-10-1, Minato-ku

The word ‘ayashii’ directly translates as ‘suspicious’, but in this case indicates the artistic styles that arose during the Meiji Period: decadence, sensuousness, grotesqueness, and eroticism. This kind of artistic style reflected the people’s desire and anxiety during the turbulent and drastic era. The collection exhibits paintings, prints and illustrations in magazines and books published from the mid-19th century to around 1930.

When: Until May 16

Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku

For his first solo gallery in Japan, Xavier Veilhan explores statuary and the presence of bodies in space (which he presents in both two and three dimensions), abstraction, marquetry and drawing. Veilhan is particularly interested in music and sound, which we can see in his delicate mobile statues and even his mathematical representations of the human form.

When: Until May 15

Where: Perrotin Tokyo, Piramide Building 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-Ku



For anyone interested in stamps, the Philatelic Museum in Tokyo’s Toshima-ku is a must. The current exhibition focuses on stamps with an archaeological theme. When viewing stamps, the images displayed are only part of the story. It is the traces of past lives and stories that stamps evoke that give them meaning beyond their function. As well as providing glimpses onto personal histories from the past, they shine a light on the values and beliefs of past societies, through the images chosen to be displayed on the stamps and their popularity with the public.

When: Until Aug 1

Where: Philatelic Museum, 1-4-23 Mejiro, Toshima-ku