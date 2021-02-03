Have you joined the Tokyo Weekender Book Club yet?

Come join us as we dive into (mostly) contemporary books that are either written by Japanese authors, are set in Japan, or have some sort of connection with Japan.

We read a new book every month! Previous reads include Sweet Bean Paste, Ms Ice Sandwich and The Travelling Cat Chronicles.

What We’re Reading Now

The Forest of Wool and Steel by Natsu Miyashita

Natsu Miyashita’s award-winning slow burn The Forest of Wool and Steel follows Naoki Tomura, an initially unremarkable 17-year-old student. He becomes fascinated with piano tuning, even though he has never touched a piano. After studying the art for two years, he joins Eto Music Shop. From there, Tomura slowly gets a firmer grasp on tuning and life as a whole, as each chapter unveils a new lesson or insight. The Forest of Wool and Steel was also released as a movie in 2018, starring Kento Yamazaki. Translated by Phillip Gabriel.

I’ve Got The Book, Now What?

To join the discussion, join our group on Goodreads, send us a note on Twitter or tag us on Instagram. Use the hashtag #TWBookClub to make it easier for us to find you! We’ve also recently launched a Facebook page for more fun discussions!

One final request: please use common sense if you’re sharing something that may be considered a spoiler. Tag it, include a warning, or try to work around it.

How it Works

The book club is completely free and online-based so you can join us from wherever you are in the world.

We’ll announce our next picks every month so you have time to decide whether you want to join us for this round. Something else to be excited about: we also plan on organizing exclusive in-person meetups and Q&As with authors and translators in the future. Maybe even a book swap in 2021?