As we leave behind the riotous energy of the eclipse season, we’re entering a time of cosmic creativity and change this November. With the transformation planet Pluto moving into innovative Aquarius this month for a major two-decade transit, you may feel a shift in the air that’s more than just the temperature drop of fall. Guided by the loving afterglow of Libra season and the creative regeneration of Scorpio season, allow yourself to lead with love and curiosity during this time full of unknowns and new beginnings.

We start off the month with a new moon in Scorpio on November 1, beckoning you to do some major emotional decluttering. With communication planet Mercury entering optimistic Sagittarius on November 2 and action planet Mars entering passionate Leo on November 3, you’ll feel energized and ready to speak and act from the start of the month as well.

The rest of the month brings about a more stable passion, with love planet Venus entering logical Capricorn on the 11th. We have a full moon in reliable Taurus and the structure planet Saturn moving directly on the 15th, clarifying your goals and the steps you need to take to achieve them. These grounding Earth forces are much needed, with Pluto’s return to airy Aquarius, starting a cycle of sometimes unpredictable change for the next 20 years.

We round out the month with the adventurous Sagittarius season and a Mercury retrograde. Don’t forget to slow down and be present as you notice the changes happening around you.

This season, think of change as fuel for inspiration – align yourself with the wise element of water as you flow through the rest of Scorpio season, and embrace transitions with curiosity and adaptability.

Scorpio November Horoscope

Happy birthday, Scorpio. You’ll be feeling particularly confident and motivated for your solar return. With the new moon in your home sign on the 1st, your goals for the month will come into sharper focus. On November 2, Mercury moves into your second house of work and material possessions, just in time for you to be intentional for the rest of the month with your career and finances. Check out the events happening near you, and celebrate your birthday with friends.

Sagittarius November Horoscope

With the new moon in Scorpio, you’ll be able to start the month with a refreshed mind. You also have chatty Mercury in your corner this month — use this time of clarity to voice your desires and be a curious student of life. We know you love to talk, Sag, but take time to listen and learn from others, at least until you welcome your solar return later this month. Your adventures will feel all the more exciting if you’ve nurtured your ability to observe.

Capricorn November Horoscope

This is a social month for you, Cap, and you’ll feel the importance of surrounding yourself with people who energize you. The new moon in Scorpio illuminates your 11th house of friends and social awareness, inspiring you to collaborate with others. Venus also transits into your home sign on November 11, encouraging you to lead with love, whether romantic, platonic or for yourself. Take your loved one — or even yourself — on a date this month for some romantic quality time.

Aquarius November Horoscope

This is a big month for how you view your work life and how it fits into the world, Aqua. The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 highlights your 10th house of career and long-term goals, refreshing your perspective on the kind of work you want to invest your time in. Later this month, on November 19, Pluto enters your home sign, where it will stay for the next two decades. This month is the start of a major transformation in your core identity, so the end of this month might feel like your entire world has been flipped upside down. Practice mindful breathing techniques to reflect and remind yourself to take it one day at a time.

Pisces November Horoscope

You’re feeling expansive and curious this month, Pisces. The new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio highlights your 9th house of travel and higher education, encouraging you to be a student of the world, philosophize and explore. Your ambition to fulfill your life purpose is brought to the forefront as Mercury enters adventurous Sagittarius at the beginning of the month as well. Take this time to explore new terrain — putting yourself somewhere you’ve never been before can teach you a lot about your inner life.

Aries November Horoscope

If you’ve been feeling antsy and like you’re on the back burner of your own life, this month brings your usual fiery ambition back for you, Aries. With Mercury and Mars moving into fellow fire signs Sagittarius and Leo, you’ll feel sparks of creativity coming to you naturally. The feeling of adventure and optimism continues for you as we enter Sagittarius season. Take this time to get social and creative.

Taurus November Horoscope

You’ll be thinking a lot about your connections and circle of trust. You’ll also be reminded that it is the company you keep that makes you who you are. The new moon in Scorpio prompts you to reflect on your romantic life, while Mars in Leo highlights your 4th house of family and roots. As you ruminate on the people you hold closest to you, the full moon in your sign on the 15th shifts the focus to how you view yourself. Prioritize spending quality time with the people who are important to you, and don’t be afraid to think seriously about whether people are worth your time and energy.

Gemini November Horoscope

This month is all about you and your own wellness, Gemini. With the new moon illuminating your 6th house of health, you kick off the month inspired to stick to your healthy habits, whether it’s going for a morning run or practicing mindfulness. Your commitment to yourself will be well worth the effort as the full moon on November 15 highlights your 12th house of subconscious and healing, allowing you to rid yourself of old cycles that no longer serve you.

Cancer November Horoscope

You’ll find happiness coming from within this month, Cancer. The new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio allows you to be honest with your true desires, and Mercury illuminates your 6th house of health and habits. It’s the little things you do for yourself, whether it’s a revamped skincare routine or a perfect cup of coffee that’ll make you feel aligned and elated.

Leo November Horoscope

You’re feeling confident and creative this month, Leo. Mercury entering fellow fire sign Sagittarius highlights your 5th house of romance and childlike spirit, allowing you to embrace every day with rose-colored glasses. Mars in your home sign is a boost in confidence and ambition, right in time for adventurous Sagittarius season to keep the curious and active spirits high. Explore the best of what Japan has to offer this month to take advantage of this high-energy period.

Virgo November Horoscope

This month brings reflection and productive conversation for you, Virgo. The new moon makes you think about how you engage with your communities, and Mercury encourages you to open up dialogue with your family. Being honest and leading with love will make sure the conversations you have will be healing and fruitful. Later this month, as Venus enters Capricorn and the full moon waxes in Taurus, the forces of your fellow Earth signs will allow you to reflect on your romantic and personal goals. Smell the roses — literally — and take a journal with you to write down your philosophical musings this month.

Libra November Horoscope

You’ll find yourself reflecting on your self-worth, personal resources and how you share them this month, Libra. The new moon in Scorpio brings up the topic of material possessions, culminating in the full moon in Taurus illuminating your 8th house of shared resources. Money certainly isn’t the only currency. It’s always important to think fairly but realistically about what you and your partner (romantic or otherwise) bring to the table. Don’t hesitate to go to a quiet place to escape the noise and organize your thoughts.

