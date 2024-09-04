November Travel Overview

November is peak sweater weather in much of Japan — the weather gets chilly, and you’ll want to make sure you have a warm jacket when heading out.

Koyo , Japan’s beautiful foliage, is a must-see in November. See our autumn leaves forecast guide for the best times to catch the leaves.

You can also catch early illuminations, autumn festivals or a sumo tournament.

Many gardens, temples and shrines attract large crowds in November, when the fall foliage is at its peak. Kyoto also garners even more visitors than usual during this time of year.

Japan prides itself on its four seasons, and one of the most vibrant months of the year is November, when many of Japan’s trees turn a rich crimson. The climate in November is pleasant, as long as you don’t mind a little chill, especially towards the end of the month; November in Japan sees crisp, bright blue skies, enhancing the joys of biting into a roasted sweet potato or sipping a hot cup of green tea.

Because the autumn leaves are so stunning, chronicled in historical poems to modern pop songs, fall does attract a lot of visitors to Japan, especially in already popular areas like Kyoto. Though not as busy as Japan’s sakura season, make sure to plan in advance, and consider visiting smaller parks and temples if you want to see more leaves than people.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in November

View Japan’s Autumn Leaves

The bright red and yellow autumnal trees are the absolute scene-stealer for activities in Japan during the fall. Momijigari, or maple leaves hunting, is one of the main reasons visitors come to Japan in November, and should definitely be taken advantage of, even if it’s just a stroll through your nearest park.

The dates for peak foliage vary depending on the weather and the region. In Hokkaido, red leaves are often visible from as early as late October, whereas southern areas like Fukuoka or Kagoshima don’t usually see red leaves until the middle of December. In Tokyo and Kyoto, koyo season is often late November or early December.

There are plenty of spots to enjoy the autumn leaves in Tokyo, from your local park to famous gardens like Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. Consult our full guide for enjoying the fall foliage in and near Tokyo. We also have the best hikes across Japan for viewing koyo.

Attend Autumn Festivals

Autumnal festivals happen across Japan throughout November, celebrating and praying for a good harvest, a safe winter and good fortune for children. Many of these festivals take place at shrines, as well as natural landmarks. There are plenty of festivals to choose from, but major events include the following:

Fushimi Inari Shrine Ōhitaki Fire Festival

Fushimi Inari Taisha is the most famous shrine honoring Fushimi Inari, the god of rice and prosperity. It’s also host to one of the most awe-inspiring fire festivals in Japan, which takes place annually on November 8. Highlights of the festival include priestesses performing the kagura dance and a bonfire in the main courtyard of the shrine.

Tori-no-Ichi

This is a festival held over several days in November on days designated on the lunar calendar as days of the rooster. To pray for good business and fortune, kumade charms can be bought at a tori-no-ichi festival. The most famous of these festivals is held in Asakusa’s Otori Shrine, but it is celebrated in many shrines and temples throughout the country.

Shichigosan

Across the nation, families celebrate shichigosan, a rite of passage tradition for 3, 5 and 7-year-olds. In November, you are likely to spot adorable children in elaborate kimono at shrines to celebrate another safe year of growth.

Visit a Sumo Tournament

If going to watch sumo is on your Japan itinerary, you can take a trip to Fukuoka to catch the November Grand Tournament. Taking place from the second to the fourth Sunday of the month, the tickets go on sale about two months in advance.

The November Grand Sumo Tournament is held in Fukuoka Kokusai Center, which is accessible from Fukuoka Airport by subway or bus. There are also buses available from Tenjin and Hakata. If you come from Tokyo, you’ll have to fly to Fukuoka. Consider exploring the area and the larger Kyushu region during your stay.

Check Out Winter Illuminations

Although November may not feel like winter, let alone Christmas, Japan hops on the winter illuminations very early each year. It often feels like they wait until the clock strikes midnight on November 1 to take down the Halloween decorations to put up the Christmas lights. Whether you think it’s too early or not, Japan’s winter illuminations are very pretty.

From the Christmas tree at Ebisu Garden Place to the Tokyo Midtown illuminations, there are plenty of iconic glimmering lights to stroll along in November.

Top Destinations To Visit in November

Lake Kawaguchi

With a stunning view of Mount Fuji reflected in the lake, Lake Kawaguchi is a popular destination year-round, but is particularly alluring when surrounded by crimson leaves in November.

Not to miss is the Fuji Kawaguchiko Autumn Leaves Festival, which takes place throughout much of the month. To accompany the spectacular view, there are food stalls, performances and lights.

Also popular is the famous Momiji Tunnel, just 3 kilometers away from the lake. It turns a bright red, which glows under the lights from sundown until 10p.m.

Lake Kawaguchi is about two hours away from central Tokyo, and is accessible by train or highway bus. The weather near the lake is cooler than in Tokyo. Make sure to pack warm sweaters and jackets, especially if you plan to stick around the festival at nighttime.

Meiji Jingu Shrine

Meiji Jingu Shrine in Harajuku is particularly lively in early November, when the Meiji Shrine Autumn Grand Festival takes place. The week-long festivities include traditional performing arts on the central stage in front of the main shrine. One of the highlights is the yabusame (Japanese horseback archery) performance that takes place on November 3.

Meiji Jingu Gaien is also famous for its Icho Namiki (Ginkgo) Avenue in the fall, when the street becomes a cloud and carpet of yellow leaves.

Meiji Jingu is easily accessible from JR’s Harajuku Station or Tokyo Metro’s Meiji-jingumae Station.

Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Kyoto

November is arguably one of the best times to visit Kyoto due to the pleasant weather and bright red and yellow leaves. One of the most famous spots in Kyoto for viewing the autumn foliage is at Kiyomizu-dera Temple. The reds and oranges of the leaves look even more vibrant next to the temple’s iconic three-story pagoda, and there is even a special light-up event in the latter half of November, during which the leaves glow. The ticket for entry is ¥400.

While visiting Kiyomizu-dera Temple, it is also worth doing some shopping in Higashiyama. Be aware, however, that it will be very crowded. This temple is always very popular, but even more so during the koyo season, and especially around sunset when the illumination begins. If you’re not a fan of large crowds, there are plenty of other temples in Kyoto to visit that won’t be so packed.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Packing Tips

Overall, November is a gorgeous time to visit Japan. The weather isn’t too cold yet, and the drop in humidity brings bright blue skies and a crisp climate. However, that isn’t to say you won’t need warm clothes. You may need to pack sweaters, jackets and gloves, especially if you plan to visit northern Japan.

Transportation

Public transportation runs as usual in November. Just after typhoon season and before the snow, trains and buses are quite reliable, but make sure to check for any irregular weather if you have any long trips.

Accommodation Recommendations

There are plenty of accommodation options in Japan in November, though as it is a popular time of year to visit, make sure to reserve early. A traditional ryokan is always a great choice if you want an authentic hospitality experience. Consider staying in an onsen town as well, to warm up after a long day of exploring in the chilly outdoors.

Related Posts