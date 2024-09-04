The Japan Meteorological Agency announced its annual forecast for autumn leaves yesterday. Due to the hotter than average temperatures that we’re seeing around Japan, many of the dates are later than usual.

Japan’s Most Reliable Autumn Leaves Forecast

Along with the cherry blossom forecast, the autumn leaves forecast is much anticipated. Considered the most reliable forecast in Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s forecast provides information for those looking to travel, so they can catch the autumn leaves at their most fiery.

Predictions are made by looking at the climate conditions, and by checking sample trees.

Each year, the forecast sees several revisions, usually once per month. This edition is the first for 2024. Note that dates may be subject to change.

Red Maple Leaves Forecast 2024

This year, due to the ongoing effects of climate change, some of the dates are up to one week later than normally expected. In Sapporo, for instance, the maple leaves are usually in full red blaze by the end of October, but according to the first release of the forecast, the redness is expected to hit its peak on November 8.

Kyoto, which normally sees fiery maple colors by December 5, is also a full week late, with the redness peaking around December 12.

Tokyo is only three days later than usual, though. Its Japanese maple colors are expected to be in full blaze by December 1.

Yellow Ginkgo Leaves Forecast 2024

For anyone who fancies their leaves a little yellow, the dates are slightly earlier than the maple leaves, albeit later than usual.

According to the current forecast, Sapporo will see its ginkgo leaves change to yellow on November 6, in contrast to a yearly average of November 4. Kyoto will welcome its leaves on November 28, and Tokyo’s ginkgo leaves will change to yellow on November 26.

