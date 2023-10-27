Welcome to the first edition of En Route, a magazine celebrating the wonder of train travel. Not only is it more environmentally friendly than flying, studies have shown travel on the tracks can be less stressful and more fulfilling. It doesn’t hurt that Japan’s rail network is often touted as one of the world’s best, impressing passengers from around the world with its punctuality, speed and efficiency. This national lifeline not only connects remote regions to bustling metropolises, it connects people, too. Train stations are easy-to-find landmarks, making them vital meeting points for new and old acquaintances alike. Meanwhile, raised rail tracks house stretches of entertainment hubs, with bars, restaurants — even live venues — beneath the thundering trains. Join us as we explore the many ways to enjoy this magical form of transport beyond your daily commute.

We’ve also dedicated a section to the Hokuriku region, which will be even easier to get to and around from March next year, thanks to the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line. Visitors will be able to zip all the way to Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture with this new addition. We hope our selection of highlighted destinations inspires you to take advantage of this new route when it opens.

