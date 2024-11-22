There’s always a sense of hope and magic in the air this time of year, as we prepare for the holidays and the culmination of the solar year. We’ll feel propelled along by the adventurous energy of Sagittarius season, as well as a new moon in the archer’s sign on December 1. We can’t step on the gas all the way just yet, though — Mercury is retrograde from December 25, and with Mars starting its own backspin on the 6th, mishaps in communication and struggles with self-assertion might surface. It isn’t all bad news, though; the first half of the month is a great time to slow down, breathe and learn the final lessons 2024 has to offer.

Venus enters Aquarius on December 7, prompting us to be more spontaneous and creative with how we express our love. On December 15, we have a full moon in Gemini coinciding with Mercury going direct — just in time for jolly festivities and glad tidings to make their merry ways into our lives.

The sun enters thoughtful Capricorn on December 21, the winter solstice. Cap season brings a bout of ambition and career-related inspiration, but during the holidays, remember to make time for family and loved ones.

We round out the month with wounded healer Chiron going direct on December 29 and a second new moon, this one in Capricorn, on December 30. This will make for a dramatic reset just before the new year. Embrace the healing, closure and rejuvenation this period will bring.

This holiday season, allow yourself to live, learn and let go — so you can rinse and repeat in 2025.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Sagittarius December Horoscope

Happy birthday, Sag! With the warmth of your solar return and with a new moon in your home sign, this month is all about you. Under the spotlight, you’ll naturally be spending a lot of time reflecting on your identity and what you want to project out into the world. Don’t overthink it, though — as the philosopher of the zodiac, you can get stuck in thought cycles, but some things are meant to be felt intuitively. Trust the cosmic knowledge that already exists inside of you, and celebrate the holidays with people who see you as the star that you are.

Capricorn December Horoscope

This month is a lesson in slowing down for you, Cap. The new moon in Sagittarius on December 1 highlights your 12th house of the subconscious and solitude. Between this and Mercury and Mars going retrograde, you might be spending a lot of time introspecting in the first half of the month. You’ll feel a bout of energy in the latter half, though, as you welcome your solar return. The new moon in your home sign on the 30th will also give you a satisfying reset just before the new year. We all know how ambitious you are, but make sure to enjoy the holidays; time spent with loved ones is much-needed and just as “productive” as when you’re locking in.

Aquarius December Horoscope

It’s looking like a social, creative — and dare I say flirty — month for you, Aqua. The new moon in Sagittarius lights up your 11th house of friends and social awareness at the beginning of the month. Paired with Venus entering your home sign on December 7, this will leave you feeling that confidence and romance come to you naturally. Take this time when you’re feeling extra radiant to tackle creative projects or go on an exciting date.

Pisces December Horoscope

Take time to rejuvenate and center yourself this month, Pisces. The new moon in Sagittarius highlights your 10th house of career, and during this busy time of year, hyperfocusing on long-term goals might prove to be a little stressful. Thankfully, love planet Venus is moving through your 12th house of the subconscious starting on December 7 – you might experience some extra pep in your step or bursts of creativity that feel random. Consider keeping a dream journal to tune into what your brain is ruminating on when you’re not paying attention to it.

Aries December Horoscope

You’re in the mood for some major jet-setting this month, Aries. We’re in the swing of fellow fire sign Sagittarius season, and the new moon on December 1 highlights your 9th house of travel. You might be feeling restless, eager to explore foreign territory or tackle a creative or intellectual challenge. With your ruling planet Mars going retrograde, though, you might feel some frustration from being unable to act immediately. Take deep breaths, and remember that the holidays are just around the corner — as is your next adventure.

Taurus December Horoscope

The excitement of Sagittarius season can feel a little overwhelming for you, Taurus, especially paired with the new moon zoning in on your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources on December 1. You might feel a little vulnerable or annoyed by the proximity of your family, partner or housemate. It’s important to set boundaries and honor your personal space, but consider reflecting on the root of your discomfort. All this self-reflection will be worth it by the latter half of the month, as we enter fellow earth sign Capricorn season. You’ll be feeling more grounded and clear-headed, and the holidays will be all the more enjoyable once you feel enthusiastic about spending time with loved ones.

Gemini December Horoscope

Embrace your naturally friendly and flirtatious nature this month, Gemini. The energy of Sagittarius season is already a lot of fun for you, and with the new moon highlighting your 7th house of relationships on December 1, you might experience a deepening of your romantic connections, be they newly budding or long-cherished. Take advantage of the earlier sunsets and enjoy a long night out with your special person. The full moon in your home sign on the 15th encourages you to focus on yourself, allowing you to reflect on all the growth you’ve done and how you want to round out the year.

Cancer December Horoscope

There’s a Japanese saying that goes “a disordered room is a disordered mind.” When you feel overwhelmed, sometimes the best thing to do is get organized. Mars going retrograde this month might put some pressure on your finances, but decluttering and resetting how you think of your day-to-day habits can go a long way. Thankfully, you have plenty of people to lean on if you do feel a little overloaded. Take advantage of Venus’ nudge as the love planet graces through your 8th house of intimacy, and don’t be afraid to share your energy with loved ones, romantic or platonic.

Leo December Horoscope

You’re feeling romantic this month, Leo. Just remember that love can be channeled to yourself as well. With the energy of fellow fire sign Sagittarius season, as well as the new moon on December 1 highlighting your 5th house of love and play, December brings a lot of creative and flirty energy your way. Later this month, as we enter the more grounded Capricorn season, your attention will shift to your habits and how you take care of yourself. Show yourself some love — revamp your winter skincare routine and celebrate the holidays with people who energize you.

Virgo December Horoscope

You’ll gain clarity on what truly brings you contentment this month, Virgo. The new moon on December 1 highlights your 4th house of roots and emotional foundations, bringing to the surface a newfound appreciation for your chosen family. Later this month, as we enter fellow earth sign Capricorn season, you’ll feel more grounded and creative. Enjoy the holidays with loved ones and celebrate the simple joy of spending time together. Take some time to enjoy the fall leaves around the city.

Libra December Horoscope

It’s a social month for you, Libra, which will be mostly fun, but with some learning moments. The new moon on December 1 highlights your 3rd house of communication, encouraging you to open up and have free-flowing conversations. With the ongoing Mercury retrograde, though, there’s a chance that your fun and well-intentioned words might be perceived differently than you intended — which could lead to frustrations. Thankfully, your ruling planet Venus has your back this month, drawing forth your natural charm. Enjoy the holidays with your favorite people and let your innate sociability and love flow out of you.

Scorpio December Horoscope

You’re spending the last few weeks of 2024 locking in, Scorpio. The new moon brings focus to your 2nd house of finances, and Mars retrograde forces you to reflect on your career. Channeling this bout of productive energy into your goals will be well worth it, as later this month your focus will shift to your home life. Spending the holidays with your family will be all the more meaningful when you feel satisfied with all the work you’ve put into your career this year.

