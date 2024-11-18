From bustling cities draped in twinkling lights to peaceful hot springs blanketed in snow, Japan in December is a charming wonderland where tradition meets seasonal festivity. It’s a time when vibrant festivals, cozy onsen and unique holiday traditions take center stage. Whether you are looking to immerse yourself in nature, taste seasonal specialties, or revel in the buzz of the holiday season, December is a great month to visit.

December in Japan Travel Overview

December is often cool and crisp, with temperatures ranging from 2 to 15 degrees Celsius, depending on the region. Snow starts to cover the mountainous areas, and major cities like Tokyo and Kyoto experience chilly weather.

Events and Festivals: There’s an undeniable air of excitement as Christmas illuminations sparkle in shopping districts and temples gear up for New Year festivities. Designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Saitama’s Chichibu Night Festival dazzles with fireworks and kabuki performances on elaborate parade floats. If you’re looking for illumination displays besides classic spots such as Tokyo Midtown or Roppongi Hills, don’t miss the Miyagase Christmas held near Miyagase Lakeside Park in Kanagawa Prefecture, featuring a 30-meter tall fir tree lit up alongside 10,000 sparkling lights.

A great way to warm up in the cold is to take a dip in an onsen. Stroll through the cobblestone streets of Yamagata Prefecture’s Ginzan Onsen , suffused by the glow of retro gas lamps, or try some onsen manju (steamed buns) in Kusatsu. If you’re still indecisive, check out our guide to Japan’s best onsen towns.

December is relatively quiet in terms of tourism until you get closer to Christmas and the New Year holiday, so mid-month travel can mean fewer crowds.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in December

Marvel at Christmas Illuminations

Japan goes all-out when it comes to Christmas illuminations, and the light displays are simply breathtaking. Tokyo alone has several locations worth visiting, from the chic Marunouchi district’s illuminations to Roppongi Hills and Shibuya’s Blue Cave, which lights up a mesmerizing, neon-blue forest. Osaka’s Hikari-Renaissance, with installations that span from the Osaka City Hall to the nearby streets along the waterfront, is another must-see.

Hit the Slopes

Japan boasts some of the world’s finest powder snow, particularly on the northern island of Hokkaido. Skiers and snowboarders flock to spots such as Niseko, Furano and Hakuba. For those looking for smaller, quieter resorts, places like Shiga Kogen or Nozawa Onsen offer incredible slopes with slightly fewer tourists. These areas not only offer a variety of runs but also boast some amazing onsen baths to soak in after a day of carving through fresh snow. Consult our list for the best ski resorts in Japan.

Tips & Recommendations

If you’re very particular about your equipment or are planning a long stay, you might want to bring your own. Reserving rentals in advance, especially during peak season, can save you time and guarantee availability.

For ski enthusiasts looking to explore multiple resorts, consider investing in multi-resort passes such as the Hakuba Valley Day Pass or the Niseko United All Mountain Pass , both of which grant access to various resorts within these regions.

Dress in moisture-wicking layers, and prioritize a waterproof, windproof jacket. Insulated gloves, a good base layer and quality socks will keep you comfortable and warm on the slopes.

Japan’s powder snow is famous, but it can come with risks, especially off-piste. Make sure to check local avalanche reports, avoid restricted areas and consider hiring a guide if you’re new to Japan’s terrain. Many resorts have avalanche-control systems in place, but it’s still crucial to follow all posted warnings.

Unwind in a Hot Spring Bath

Nothing beats a hot spring bath when it’s chilly outside, and Japan is teeming with onsen destinations that range from luxury resorts to more rustic, nature-immersed pools. Places like Kusatsu Onsen in Gunma or Ginzan Onsen in Yamagata are particularly picturesque in winter, with snow-covered streets and a cozy village ambiance that feels straight out of a fairy-tale. You’ll not only get some relaxation but also experience a unique Japanese tradition that dates back centuries.

Soak in the Atmosphere of a Christmas Market

Soaking up the holiday cheer at one of Japan’s Christmas markets is like stepping into a festive wonderland. Tokyo leads the way with the Azabudai Hills Christmas Market, where you can sip mulled wine and snack on bratwurst without leaving Japan. Just a quick hop away, Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse Market combines holiday lights, cozy food stalls and snowdome workshops, making it a festive must-see. Sapporo’s German Christmas Market in Odori Park takes the holiday spirit to the next level with its snowy charm, perfect for sipping hot cocoa while browsing for unique handmade gifts.

End the Year at a Joya no Kane Ceremony

The Joya no Kane (ringing of the New Year’s Eve bell) ceremony happens on New Year’s Eve at Buddhist temples. Bells are rung 108 times to symbolize the purification of worldly desires, clearing the way for a fresh start in the New Year. Kyoto’s Chionin Temple and Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple are popular spots to observe this, though nearly every temple in Japan holds its own ceremony, offering a chance to immerse yourself in a peaceful yet powerful tradition.

Top Destinations To Visit in December

Shirogane Blue Pond, Hokkaido

Shirogane Blue Pond is a surreal, azure-colored lake surrounded by delicate birch trees, reflected against Hokkaido’s rugged mountains. The pond’s vibrant blue hue results from natural minerals in the water, creating an almost otherworldly sight that changes in tone depending on the season and time of day. In winter, the pond freezes over, but has an enchanting look that is illuminated in soft colors during the light-up event.

Sapporo, Hokkaido

Sapporo is the place to go for full-on winter vibes. With its dazzling illuminations in Odori Park and picturesque snowy streets, Hokkaido’s capital feels like a winter wonderland. While visiting Odori Park, don’t miss the Sapporo German Christmas Market, featuring plenty of charming stalls selling hot snacks and mulled wine. Skiers and snowboarders can head off to the nearby resorts, while those who prefer to stay in town can enjoy warm bowls of miso ramen, visit the Sapporo Beer Museum, or marvel at the local crafts in the Sapporo Factory shopping and entertainment complex.

Zao Snow Monsters, Yamagata

The Zao Snow Monsters, or juhyo, are found atop the slopes of Zao Onsen in Yamagata Prefecture. The natural sculptures are created when icy winds from Siberia coat the high-altitude trees with thick layers of snow and frost, transforming them into ghostly, otherworldly figures. During the day, these “monsters” stand as towering white formations against a snowy backdrop, while during the Zao Juhyo Festival, from December until February, they are illuminated in colorful lights, creating an eerie yet mesmerizing sight. Ski among them or take a snowcat tour for an up-close view.

Jigokudani Yaen-Koen, Nagano

At Jigokudani Yaen-Koen, you’ll be treated to the surreal and endearing sight of wild Japanese macaques, or “snow monkeys,” soaking in natural hot springs like seasoned spa-goers. These red-faced monkeys take to the steamy baths, especially in winter, creating a scene that feels straight out of a postcard. Expect playful splashes, adorable grooming sessions and an up-close look at their fascinating social behaviors as they relax in the warm waters. However, remember to keep a safe distance, avoid feeding the monkeys and be mindful of the park’s rules to ensure a respectful and safe visit.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Pack Wisely

Japan in December can be quite cold, especially if you’re visiting mountainous or northern areas. Layer up and bring a pair of gloves, as well as a waterproof jacket. If you plan to visit some hot springs, consider a smaller bag for easy access to towels and essentials when onsen-hopping.

Book Early for New Year Holiday Events

December is generally calm, but towards the end of the year, locals travel to see family, and hotels book up fast. Aim to secure your reservations in advance if you’re planning to stay over during this period.

Cash is Still King

While card payments are more accepted in big cities, smaller towns and rural areas still operate mostly on cash. Stock up before heading out to remote places like Shirakawago or Iya Valley.

Savor Seasonal Dishes

December in Japan offers unique flavors, from all sorts of nabe (hot pots) to yuzu (citrus-flavored) dishes. Check out local markets and restaurants, and don’t miss the winter-specific delicacies such as a steaming bowl of oden or snow crab in Hokkaido.

Consider a Japan Rail Pass

December is a fantastic time to explore Japan widely, from ski resorts to southern islands. If you plan to travel around the country, a JR Pass can save you time and money on transportation.

