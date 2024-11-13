It’s that time of year again when the word illumination becomes a regular part of the Japanese vocabulary, reminding us just how quickly time has flown by. December offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy Tokyo’s stunning light displays and bustling Christmas markets. They’ll make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a charming Christmas scene straight out of a Hallmark movie. Here’s our list of the must-visit Christmas market events in Tokyo, plus one from Yokohama.

Azabudai Hills Christmas Market

November 23, 2024 – December 25, 2024

If you haven’t yet experienced the newly built Azabudai Hills, it’s well worth visiting on your next trip to Tokyo. With the upcoming Christmas market, you have the perfect excuse to drop by. Located in the expansive Central Plaza, the market will be running daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seventeen stores will be featured, including five retail shops and 12 food and beverage stores. Prepare to indulge in festive treats like artisanal chocolate and donuts, while also browsing Christmas-themed shops, such as the German specialty decoration store, Käthe Wohlfahrt.

For those less interested in shopping and more focused on soaking up the holiday spirit, a giant Christmas tree delivered from the village of Tsumagoi in Gunma Prefecture will be on display, adorned with exclusive ornaments and five types of lighting. There might even be an opportunity to bump into Santa Claus himself. He will be making appearances on select days. Be sure to check the Azabudai Hills event page for details before you go.

Date & Time Nov 23-Dec 25・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Azabudai Hills More Details

Yebisu Garden Place Illumination & Christmas Marche

November 9, 2024 – January 13, 2025

Held in Ebisu, Yebisu Garden Place Illumination & Christmas Marche is perfect for those looking for a more intimate and relaxed Christmas market experience with slightly less of a crowd. Free to enter, the site is dotted with little food trucks and stores selling winter and Christmas-themed goods.

This winter’s 30th anniversary theme, “The Gift of Light,” features the world’s largest Baccarat Chandelier, made by French crystal manufacturer Baccarat. With 250 light bulbs and 8,500 crystal pieces, this chandelier is a jaw-dropping sight.

In addition to the chandelier, a 10-meter Christmas tree adorned with over 300 ornaments stands tall among the food trucks and market stalls. The Christmas Market also offers limited-edition holiday gifts, including festive decorations, clothing and accessories to get you into the holiday spirit.

Marunouchi Street Park 2024 Winter

November 14, 2024 – December 25, 2024

This year is the 23rd anniversary of the Marunouchi illuminations, while the Marunouchi Street Park celebrates its sixth year. Marunouchi Naka-dori will be adorned with approximately 820,000 sparkling champagne gold LED bulbs. As well as being environmentally friendly, the lights create a magical atmosphere along the 1.2-kilometer stretch.

Get ready to indulge at the charming Christmas market, where food trucks offer limited-edition menus featuring farm-to-table soup, gourmet hot chocolate and delightful treats such as authentic Apfelkuchen (German apple cake). While the exact offerings are still under wraps, past markets have showcased collaborations with local businesses and hotels, featuring a variety of souvenirs, antique trinkets and festive decorations.

For families and couples seeking a bit of winter fun, an ice-skating rink will be set up in front of Tokyo Station from November 28, 2024, to December 25, 2024.

Tokyo Solamachi Christmas Market

November 7, 2024 – December 25, 2024

You won’t want to miss Tokyo Skytree Town this winter as it’s decorated with approximately 500,000 sparkling illuminations. It also features an 8-meter Christmas tree, graphic lighting staircases, twinkling statues, giant stollens, gingerbread houses, Pegasus carriages and more.

Admission is free and a Christmas market is open on the fourth floor of Skytree. A traditional German “hütte” (wooden hut), adorned with Santa and reindeer decor, has been imported from Germany to give visitors an authentic European Christmas experience.

During wintertime, Tokyo Solamachi is holding two free Christmas music live performances, “Christmas Violin Live 2024” and “Christmas Jazz Live 2024.” The former is being held on multiple days through November. Two violinist sisters, Duo de Fleur, are serenading visitors with popular tracks, including classic renditions of traditional Christmas songs. The latter will be held through December, during which, the Mash String Orchestra, a four-member jazz band composed of stringed instruments, will play a wide range of melodies not only in standard jazz, but also Ghibli-inspired music.

Date & Time Nov 07-Dec 25・11:00-22:00・Last Orders 21:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Solamachi More Details

Tokyo Christmas Market 2024 in Meiji Jingu Gaien

November 19, 2024 – December 25, 2024

Tokyo Christmas Market, located in Meiji Jingu Gaien (a 10-minute walk from Gaienmae Station) is one of the most popular and liveliest markets in Japan. For the past nine years, its iconic centerpiece has been the ‘Christmas Pyramid’ — a 14-meter, six-tier structure crafted in Seiffen, Germany, a town celebrated for its traditional Christmas ornaments and Nutcracker dolls. This year, the Christmas Pyramid is getting a makeover with the special theme of Grimms’ Fairy Tales.

Visitors can enjoy classic German cuisine, sweet treats and beer while listening to live performances from various artists, including gospel choirs. Wander through stalls filled with authentic wooden toys and beautiful holiday decorations, all capturing the warmth and charm of a traditional German Christmas market.

Standard tickets are available at the door, priced at ¥1,000 on weekdays and ¥1,500 on weekends and holidays, with a reduced rate of ¥500 for elementary school students.

Date & Time Nov 19-25・11:00-21:30・Last admission is 20:30. Hours are 16:00-21:30 on the first day. Price ¥1,000 on weekdays/ ¥1,500 on weekends and holidays/ ¥500 for elementary school students Location Meiji Jingu Gaien More Info Standard tickets are available on the door More Details

Christmas Market in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

November 22, 2024 – December 25, 2024

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the annual Christmas Market in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse will be held from November 22. Get into the jolly holiday mood with 58 stores selling a variety of Christmas-themed dishes, drinks and trinkets. Similar to Solamachi’s market, a traditional German hütte has been imported from Germany to cultivate an authentic holiday atmosphere. Prepare to stand awe-struck in front of the 10-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with over 20,000 LED lights. Enjoy a stroll through the free-to-enter Illumination Garden, which houses various sculptures and magical lights.

While admission to the illumination garden is free, standard tickets to the market are ¥500 per person. Entry for elementary school students and younger— when accompanied by a guardian— is free. High school students are also offered free admission until December 6. Two other types of limited admission tickets will be available that come with a limited-edition mug. This white porcelain cup is in collaboration with tableware brand Noritake and depicts a one-of-a-kind design of the Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse.

You can purchase your ticket in advance at the ticket office or at the venue on the day. Priority entrance tickets are only available for presale at ticket agencies.

Date & Time Nov 22-Dec 25・11:00-21:00・From December 7th to 25th the event ends at 22:00. Price Regular admission ticket ¥500 available on the door Location Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Event Square More Info Tickets with a limited-edition mug also available for presale More Details

