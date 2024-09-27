Every autumn, the northern shore of Lake Kawaguchi provides foliage enthusiasts with something exciting to look forward to: a stunning display of seasonal color, which is celebrated at the Fujikawaguchiko Autumn Leaves Festival. The scenery is truly a visual masterpiece, and spending time surrounded by fall’s brilliant colors is a humbling experience; to be among the turning leaves as they put on one final, magnificent display is an experience you won’t soon forget. In fact, before visiting Kawaguchiko for the first time in 2019, I’d never experienced such beauty in the form of leaves. Not surprisingly, visitors from across the world venture to the shores of Lake Kawaguchi to admire the approximately 400 to 500 autumn trees that put on a show. This year’s festival — the 26th iteration — runs from October 26 to November 20, and admission is free.

Scenic Spots for Leaf-Peeping

The festival is more than just fall leaves; it also boasts a craft market, food stalls and trucks, and, on Saturdays and Sundays, stages with traditional drumming among other performances. Most sightseers will browse the market stalls briefly but will spend most of their time admiring the leaves and taking photos among the vibrant red momiji (maple) and yellow icho (ginkgo) leaves.

On clear, crisp days, Mount Fuji gazes down upon Lake Kawaguchi like a castle in the sky. But though the view is mesmerizing, you’d be wise to keep exploring, whether freely or with help from the festival’s pamphlet, which features a map with the area’s photo-worthy spots. Places you won’t want to miss include Momiji Kairo (Maple Corridor) and Momiji Kaido (Maple Road) in the main festival area and, a slight distance away, Momiji Tunnel (Maple Tunnel). You likely already have an idea of what you’ll find at Momiji Tunnel — images of the scenic viewpoint’s red autumn leaves framing Mount Fuji grace many a travel brochure and Instagram post. This collaboration between vibrant fall leaves and Japan’s tallest mountain draws artists, too, and you’ll often see them with sketch pads or easels, wielding a vibrant array of acrylics, capturing the beauty of this view.

If, after roaming the various venues, you’re not quite sure you’ve found the ultimate view, just follow the people carrying large, telescope-sized camera lenses. And remember: From late afternoon until late evening, several of the festival’s venues are illuminated, providing another way to marvel at nature’s beauty.

Creativity and Culinary Delights at the Craft Market and Food Stalls

Some of my all-time favorite market stalls can be found at the bustling Fujikawaguchiko Autumn Leaves Festival market. At this predominantly craft and handmade artisanal market, you’ll find a wide variety of lovingly crafted items, including local pottery, wooden instruments, glass kaleidoscopes, jewelry, sculptures and hand-crafted hats and clothes.

Food lovers won’t be disappointed, as the festival draws a variety of food vendors. In the area around the market, you’ll find food stalls serving fresh lemonade, yakiimo (roasted sweet potatoes), roasted chestnuts, pickled vegetables, pizza and more. Along the Lake Kawaguchi shoreline — across the road from the market — are a variety of cafés selling delectable sweet treats and lunch meals.

My favorite artisan is an older gentleman who creates uniquely shaped, one-of-a-kind mugs. The lightweight drinkware is specially crafted to make your morning cup of tea or coffee a grounding experience. In addition to the mugs, you’ll find the most beautiful hand-painted plates shaped like unfurled paper scrolls. These works of art, which come in various sizes, are embellished with vibrant depictions of abstract birds, cats and other animals. My personal favorite is the smaller jewelry dish — I find myself smiling at the end of each day as I take off my earrings and see the colorful lovebird winking back at me.

This artisan attends the Fujikawaguchiko Autumn Leaves Festival market as well as spring’s Fujikawaguchiko Sakura Festival market every year, but you’ll find him elusive throughout the rest of the year: He doesn’t own a permanent shop and opts to work out of his shed studio.

Fujikawaguchiko Souvenirs

Aside from the usual keychains and fridge magnets, there are myriad Mount Fuji-inspired items for sale at the many souvenir shops around Lake Kawaguchi. Among these intriguing products is Mt. Fuji Blue Curry, a blue-hued curry that, when drizzled in just the right way, gives a mound of white rice the appearance of Mount Fuji. This blue curry contains peach puree from Yamanashi Prefecture’s “peach city,” Fuefuki city. The puree is carefully simmered with chicken and coconut milk for over three hours to create depth and umami.

Alongside the Mt. Fuji Blue Curry packages, you’ll find a variety of Mount Fuji-shaped cookies, senbei, chocolates and biscuits, any of which would make a perfect souvenir to take home to friends and family.

How To Get to the Fujikawaguchiko Autumn Leaves Festival

Taking a bus from the Shinjuku Station-adjacent Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal will deliver you to Kawaguchiko Station in just one hour and 45 minutes (¥2,200 one way). Alternatively, taking the limited express JR Fuji Excursion train from Shinjuku Station will have you at Kawaguchiko Station in just under two hours (¥4,130 one way). The bus, slightly faster than the train and close to half the cost, may be the preferred option.

For those who are driving, there is both free and paid parking available near the market area, but the spots fill up pretty quickly, so make sure to get there early.

The local buses that depart from Kawaguchiko Station can be a bit tricky to navigate, especially during peak hours. They also fill up with fellow travelers carrying suitcases, so aim to arrive before mid-morning to avoid the worst of the crowds. To reach Momiji Kairo and, from there, the other main venues, board the Red Line bus, and after 20 or so minutes, disembark at the Kubota Itchiku Bijutsukan (Ichika Kubota Art Museum) bus stop.

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during the festival, a free shuttle bus operates between Oike Park and a parking lot near the market from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The shuttle departs Oike Park every hour on the hour and the market parking lot every hour on the half-hour.

