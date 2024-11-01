Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of November. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.

Grammy award-winner Jamie xx returns to Tokyo for a special live set at Toyosu Pit, touring his new album, In Waves.

MUTEK.JP, an annual festival celebrating digital creativity and electronic music, returns with cutting-edge performances by leading artists.

Sheena Ringo is set to host her first arena tour in six years, covering ground from Fukuoka to Aomori, with four dates in Kanto.

Japanese band Mono No Aware will play a double gig on the island of Hachiojima, with one event in the afternoon and another in the evening.

One of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, Dua Lipa, will touch down in Japan for two nights in November on her Radical Optimism tour. The seven-time Grammy award winner is touring her latest album, Radical Optimism.

Tokyo-based experimental & ambient producer yolabmi hosts the second edition of his genre expansive party Madpia.

Shibuya’s Halloween moves to the metaverse with “Virtual Halloween”, offering digital experiences with events, games and avatar interactions.

Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests.

Head to Roppongi this November to witness a miraculous magic performance by renowned Japanese magician Issei Maya.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact. Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance) Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period. Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday Price ¥1800 for general tickets Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Info Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount More Details

Hugo Yoshikawa's 'Country' This November, explore the latest works by artist Hugo Yoshikawa at the newly reopened UltraSuperNew Gallery, Kura. Date & Time Nov 01-16・11:00-19:00・Gallery closed on Mondays and Sundays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Gallery More Details

Muuuse: Music Museum MUUUSE: MUSIC MUSEUM is a new type of music experience museum where you can immerse yourself in music, ft Yaoasobi, TM Network and more. Date & Time Nov 01-Dec 27・10:00-18:00・Last entry 19:30 Price ¥2,500 Location Tokyo Node More Details

Benten 2024 Art Night Kabukicho An art festival inside Shinjuku's bustling neon lights aims to re-center the area away from its shady past and into the culture realm. Date & Time Nov 02-04・15:00-05:00・Closes at 24:00 on final day Price ¥3,000 Location Various venues around Kabukicho More Details

Yusuke Kuriki's "Masked Emotions" “Masked Emotions” explores the intricate layers of human identity and the mask we wear to navigate through this complex world. This exhibition delves into the dualities of desire, self-perception, and the tension between what we reveal and what we conceal. Through the fusion of historical and contemporary influences, it questions the fragility of identity and the role we play, inviting viewers to reflect on the boundaries between authenticity and superficiality. Date & Time Nov 08-10・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Gallery More Details

Flatline City Interdisciplinary Arts Festival A three-day interdisciplinary art festival at Ohjo Building, a cavernous castle-like structure in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district. Date & Time Nov 08-10・14:00-23:00・Opens 18:00 on Nov 8 Price ¥3,500 Location Ohjo Building More Details

Special Experience in “The Heart” of Tokyo Visit Chiyoda is offering the rare opportunity to experience Japanese hospitality culture first-hand at the Imperial Palace Outer Gardens. Date & Time Nov 20-21・09:30-19:00 Price ¥100,000 for full package, ¥20,000 for light package Location Kitanomaru Garden, Imperial Palace Outer Gardens & Former Imperial Guard Division Headquarters Building More Info Plans available on a reservation basis More Details

Tokyo Art Book Fair 2024 Held at the Museum of Contemporary Art, this event is a do-not-miss, if you like books with pictures and/or books with words. Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 01・11:00-18:00・Entry stops 30 mins before closing | Nov 28: 12:00-19:00 Price ¥1,165 ADV inc. fees Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Info Limited amount of same-day tickets for ¥1,200 | Online sales start Nov 14 More Details

Haniwa: Tomb Sculptures of Japan "Haniwa" clay figures have been gathered from all over Japan on an unprecedented scale to be put on display at the Tokyo National Museum. Date & Time Oct 16-Dec 08・09:30-17:00 Price ¥1,000 Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Yosigo Photography Exhibition: 'Holiday Memories' Yosigo, a world-renowned Spanish photographer, is coming to Tokyo for a special exbition at the Tokyu Plaza Shibuya. Date & Time Oct 01-Dec 26・11:00-20:00 Price ¥2,000 | ADV ¥1,800 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice. Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing Price ¥2,000 More Details

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses. Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00) Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2 More Details