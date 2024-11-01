Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of November. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour

In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.

Date & Time Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store
Price Free
Location Mitsukoshi Ginza

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events

Madpia#2 Music Event ft. OL, Flaty

Tokyo-based experimental & ambient producer yolabmi hosts the second edition of his genre expansive party Madpia.

Date & Time Nov 14, 2024・19:00~
Price ¥2,000 ADV
Location Spread

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour

One of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, Dua Lipa, will touch down in Japan for two nights in November on her Radical Optimism tour. The seven-time Grammy award winner is touring her latest album, Radical Optimism.

Date & Time Nov 16-17・18:00~・Doors open 16:30 | Nov 17 Start time 17:00 / Doors open 15:30
Price ¥9,800
Location Saitama Super Arena

Mono No Aware Live in Hachijojima

Japanese band Mono No Aware will play a double gig on the island of Hachiojima, with one event in the afternoon and another in the evening.

Date & Time Nov 16, 2024・14:30~・Second performance 18:30 | Doors open 30 minutes before
Price ¥4,800
Location Hajiojima Pot Hall

Sheena Ringo Arena Tour 2024

Sheena Ringo is set to host her first arena tour in six years, covering ground from Fukuoka to Aomori, with four dates in Kanto.

Date & Time Nov 21-24・18:00~・Doors open 17:00
Price ¥13,200
Location Saitama Super Arena

MUTEK.JP 2024

MUTEK.JP, an annual festival celebrating digital creativity and electronic music, returns with cutting-edge performances by leading artists.

Date & Time Nov 22-24・18:00~・Times vary, see website for details
Price from ¥3000
Location Spotify O-East
More Info ¥20,000 for a full pass

Jamie xx Live in Tokyo

Grammy award-winner Jamie xx returns to Tokyo for a special live set at Toyosu Pit, touring his new album, In Waves.

Date & Time Nov 27, 2024・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price ¥9,500
Location Toyosu Pit

Tokyo Community and Performative Events

tokyo magic night

Issei Maya 'Tokyo Magic Night: A Magical Experience'

Head to Roppongi this November to witness a miraculous magic performance by renowned Japanese magician Issei Maya.

Date & Time Nov 15, 2024・17:00~・1st STAGE: Doors Open 16:30; 2nd STAGE: Doors Open 19:30
Price ¥7,500 for Floor Table Seating / ¥8,000 for VIP Counter Seating / ¥12,500 for Front Row Seating
Location GT LIVE TOKYO
More Info There is a ¥700 drink charge; Entry is not permitted for children under 6

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary National Tour

Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests.

Date & Time Oct 05-Nov 30・・Please check the event website for each location's event time
Price Free

Virtual Halloween in Autumn Fes 2024

Shibuya’s Halloween moves to the metaverse with “Virtual Halloween”, offering digital experiences with events, games and avatar interactions.

Date & Time Oct 24-Nov 30・
Price Free

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
Location Tokyo National Museum

Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition

Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
Price ¥1800 for general tickets
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery
More Info Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount

Hugo Yoshikawa's 'Country'

This November, explore the latest works by artist Hugo Yoshikawa at the newly reopened UltraSuperNew Gallery, Kura.

Date & Time Nov 01-16・11:00-19:00・Gallery closed on Mondays and Sundays
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Gallery

Muuuse: Music Museum

MUUUSE: MUSIC MUSEUM is a new type of music experience museum where you can immerse yourself in music, ft Yaoasobi, TM Network and more.

Date & Time Nov 01-Dec 27・10:00-18:00・Last entry 19:30
Price ¥2,500
Location Tokyo Node

Performers Violent Magic Orchestra will appear

Benten 2024 Art Night Kabukicho

An art festival inside Shinjuku's bustling neon lights aims to re-center the area away from its shady past and into the culture realm.

Date & Time Nov 02-04・15:00-05:00・Closes at 24:00 on final day
Price ¥3,000
Location Various venues around Kabukicho

Yusuke Kuriki's "Masked Emotions"

“Masked Emotions” explores the intricate layers of human identity and the mask we wear to navigate through this complex world. This exhibition delves into the dualities of desire, self-perception, and the tension between what we reveal and what we conceal. Through the fusion of historical and contemporary influences, it questions the fragility of identity and the role we play, inviting viewers to reflect on the boundaries between authenticity and superficiality.

Date & Time Nov 08-10・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Gallery

Flatline City Interdisciplinary Arts Festival

A three-day interdisciplinary art festival at Ohjo Building, a cavernous castle-like structure in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district.

Date & Time Nov 08-10・14:00-23:00・Opens 18:00 on Nov 8
Price ¥3,500
Location Ohjo Building

Special Experience in “The Heart” of Tokyo

Visit Chiyoda is offering the rare opportunity to experience Japanese hospitality culture first-hand at the Imperial Palace Outer Gardens.

Date & Time Nov 20-21・09:30-19:00
Price ¥100,000 for full package, ¥20,000 for light package
Location Kitanomaru Garden, Imperial Palace Outer Gardens & Former Imperial Guard Division Headquarters Building
More Info Plans available on a reservation basis

Tokyo Art Book Fair 2024

Held at the Museum of Contemporary Art, this event is a do-not-miss, if you like books with pictures and/or books with words.

Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 01・11:00-18:00・Entry stops 30 mins before closing | Nov 28: 12:00-19:00
Price ¥1,165 ADV inc. fees
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
More Info Limited amount of same-day tickets for ¥1,200 | Online sales start Nov 14

Haniwa: Tomb Sculptures of Japan

"Haniwa" clay figures have been gathered from all over Japan on an unprecedented scale to be put on display at the Tokyo National Museum.

Date & Time Oct 16-Dec 08・09:30-17:00
Price ¥1,000
Location Tokyo National Museum

Yosigo Photography Exhibition: 'Holiday Memories'

Yosigo, a world-renowned Spanish photographer, is coming to Tokyo for a special exbition at the Tokyu Plaza Shibuya.

Date & Time Oct 01-Dec 26・11:00-20:00
Price ¥2,000 | ADV ¥1,800
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition

The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.

Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
Price ¥2,000

Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art" by Akihito Okunaka

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2

T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
Price ¥1,500
Location What Museum

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events

The Apothecary Diaries x Kanda Myojin Shrine Exhibition

This special event will feature original illustrations by the artist behind all of the cover illustrations of The Apothecary Diaries. To fit the vibe of the shrine, there will also be ukiyo-e prints and artwork made to resemble historical materials. As a special gift for visiting the museum, the exhibit will give away goods featuring original illustrations while stocks last.

Date & Time Nov 02-24・09:00-16:00
Price From ¥300
Location Kanda Shrine Museum 1F
More Info Junior high school aged students and younger can receive free admission

International Manga and Anime Festival Reiwa Toshima (IMART)

A borderless manga and anime conference is coming to Tokyo! More than 20 talk sessions will be held, including streaming and pre-recorded footage that showcases the knowledge and expertise of innovators and practitioners within the industry.

Date & Time Nov 12-15・15:00-21:00
Price ¥5,000
Location Animate Ikebukuro

Spy x Family Exhibition

Expect exclusive illustrations of iconic scenes from the Spy x Family anime, 3D sculptures, video footage and more!

Date & Time Nov 13-Dec 02・10:00-18:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
Price ¥1,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
Location Yokohama Landmark Hall

Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe

Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts.

Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tower Records Café Shibuya
More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately

tokyo ghoul exhibition

Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition

The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition.

Date & Time Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30
Price From ¥3,300
Location Terada Warehouse G1 Building

Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit

Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.

Date & Time Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
Price From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
Location Tokyo Skytree

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Tokyo Food and Drink Events

The Tavern - Grill & Lounge Chestnut Afternoon Tea

At The Tavern - Grill & Lounge, guests have the opportunity to indulge in a limited-time Afternoon Tea set themed around chestnuts.

Date & Time Nov 01-30・
Price ¥7,020
Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge

Chestnut Afternoon Tea by Tokyo Node Dining

The colorful tones of Tokyo Node Dining's afternoon tea set evoke the feeling of late autumn. It features four sweet and four savory dishes.

Date & Time Oct 22-Dec 11・13:00-16:30
Price ¥6,800 (tax included)
Location Tokyo Node Dining

Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu

Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.

Date & Time Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
Price ¥7,000
Location Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel

juan bowl and tea

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30. 

Date & Time Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
Price ¥2,880-¥3,880
Location Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo

Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel

The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Date & Time Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
Price From ¥2,700
Location Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel

Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth

Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."

Date & Time Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
Price From ¥7,000
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000

Photo by Petrina Tinslay

Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu

Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.

Date & Time Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
Price Prices vary
Location Bills Omotesando

