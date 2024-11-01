Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of November. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour
In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.
|Date & Time
|Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mitsukoshi Ginza
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events
Madpia#2 Music Event ft. OL, Flaty
Tokyo-based experimental & ambient producer yolabmi hosts the second edition of his genre expansive party Madpia.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14, 2024・19:00~
|Price
|¥2,000 ADV
|Location
|Spread
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour
One of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, Dua Lipa, will touch down in Japan for two nights in November on her Radical Optimism tour. The seven-time Grammy award winner is touring her latest album, Radical Optimism.
|Date & Time
|Nov 16-17・18:00~・Doors open 16:30 | Nov 17 Start time 17:00 / Doors open 15:30
|Price
|¥9,800
|Location
|Saitama Super Arena
Mono No Aware Live in Hachijojima
Japanese band Mono No Aware will play a double gig on the island of Hachiojima, with one event in the afternoon and another in the evening.
|Date & Time
|Nov 16, 2024・14:30~・Second performance 18:30 | Doors open 30 minutes before
|Price
|¥4,800
|Location
|Hajiojima Pot Hall
Sheena Ringo Arena Tour 2024
Sheena Ringo is set to host her first arena tour in six years, covering ground from Fukuoka to Aomori, with four dates in Kanto.
|Date & Time
|Nov 21-24・18:00~・Doors open 17:00
|Price
|¥13,200
|Location
|Saitama Super Arena
MUTEK.JP 2024
MUTEK.JP, an annual festival celebrating digital creativity and electronic music, returns with cutting-edge performances by leading artists.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22-24・18:00~・Times vary, see website for details
|Price
|from ¥3000
|Location
|Spotify O-East
|More Info
|¥20,000 for a full pass
Jamie xx Live in Tokyo
Grammy award-winner Jamie xx returns to Tokyo for a special live set at Toyosu Pit, touring his new album, In Waves.
|Date & Time
|Nov 27, 2024・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥9,500
|Location
|Toyosu Pit
Tokyo Community and Performative Events
Issei Maya 'Tokyo Magic Night: A Magical Experience'
Head to Roppongi this November to witness a miraculous magic performance by renowned Japanese magician Issei Maya.
|Date & Time
|Nov 15, 2024・17:00~・1st STAGE: Doors Open 16:30; 2nd STAGE: Doors Open 19:30
|Price
|¥7,500 for Floor Table Seating / ¥8,000 for VIP Counter Seating / ¥12,500 for Front Row Seating
|Location
|GT LIVE TOKYO
|More Info
|There is a ¥700 drink charge; Entry is not permitted for children under 6
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary National Tour
Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests.
|Date & Time
|Oct 05-Nov 30・・Please check the event website for each location's event time
|Price
|Free
Virtual Halloween in Autumn Fes 2024
Shibuya’s Halloween moves to the metaverse with “Virtual Halloween”, offering digital experiences with events, games and avatar interactions.
|Date & Time
|Oct 24-Nov 30・
|Price
|Free
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum
Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition
Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
|Price
|¥1800 for general tickets
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
|More Info
|Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount
Hugo Yoshikawa's 'Country'
This November, explore the latest works by artist Hugo Yoshikawa at the newly reopened UltraSuperNew Gallery, Kura.
|Date & Time
|Nov 01-16・11:00-19:00・Gallery closed on Mondays and Sundays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Gallery
Muuuse: Music Museum
MUUUSE: MUSIC MUSEUM is a new type of music experience museum where you can immerse yourself in music, ft Yaoasobi, TM Network and more.
|Date & Time
|Nov 01-Dec 27・10:00-18:00・Last entry 19:30
|Price
|¥2,500
|Location
|Tokyo Node
Benten 2024 Art Night Kabukicho
An art festival inside Shinjuku's bustling neon lights aims to re-center the area away from its shady past and into the culture realm.
|Date & Time
|Nov 02-04・15:00-05:00・Closes at 24:00 on final day
|Price
|¥3,000
|Location
|Various venues around Kabukicho
Yusuke Kuriki's "Masked Emotions"
“Masked Emotions” explores the intricate layers of human identity and the mask we wear to navigate through this complex world. This exhibition delves into the dualities of desire, self-perception, and the tension between what we reveal and what we conceal. Through the fusion of historical and contemporary influences, it questions the fragility of identity and the role we play, inviting viewers to reflect on the boundaries between authenticity and superficiality.
|Date & Time
|Nov 08-10・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Gallery
Flatline City Interdisciplinary Arts Festival
A three-day interdisciplinary art festival at Ohjo Building, a cavernous castle-like structure in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district.
|Date & Time
|Nov 08-10・14:00-23:00・Opens 18:00 on Nov 8
|Price
|¥3,500
|Location
|Ohjo Building
Special Experience in “The Heart” of Tokyo
Visit Chiyoda is offering the rare opportunity to experience Japanese hospitality culture first-hand at the Imperial Palace Outer Gardens.
|Date & Time
|Nov 20-21・09:30-19:00
|Price
|¥100,000 for full package, ¥20,000 for light package
|Location
|Kitanomaru Garden, Imperial Palace Outer Gardens & Former Imperial Guard Division Headquarters Building
|More Info
|Plans available on a reservation basis
Tokyo Art Book Fair 2024
Held at the Museum of Contemporary Art, this event is a do-not-miss, if you like books with pictures and/or books with words.
|Date & Time
|Nov 28-Dec 01・11:00-18:00・Entry stops 30 mins before closing | Nov 28: 12:00-19:00
|Price
|¥1,165 ADV inc. fees
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Limited amount of same-day tickets for ¥1,200 | Online sales start Nov 14
Haniwa: Tomb Sculptures of Japan
"Haniwa" clay figures have been gathered from all over Japan on an unprecedented scale to be put on display at the Tokyo National Museum.
|Date & Time
|Oct 16-Dec 08・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Yosigo Photography Exhibition: 'Holiday Memories'
Yosigo, a world-renowned Spanish photographer, is coming to Tokyo for a special exbition at the Tokyu Plaza Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 01-Dec 26・11:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2,000 | ADV ¥1,800
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition
The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka
The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
|Price
|¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
|Location
|WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2
T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition
The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|What Museum
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events
The Apothecary Diaries x Kanda Myojin Shrine Exhibition
This special event will feature original illustrations by the artist behind all of the cover illustrations of The Apothecary Diaries. To fit the vibe of the shrine, there will also be ukiyo-e prints and artwork made to resemble historical materials. As a special gift for visiting the museum, the exhibit will give away goods featuring original illustrations while stocks last.
|Date & Time
|Nov 02-24・09:00-16:00
|Price
|From ¥300
|Location
|Kanda Shrine Museum 1F
|More Info
|Junior high school aged students and younger can receive free admission
International Manga and Anime Festival Reiwa Toshima (IMART)
A borderless manga and anime conference is coming to Tokyo! More than 20 talk sessions will be held, including streaming and pre-recorded footage that showcases the knowledge and expertise of innovators and practitioners within the industry.
|Date & Time
|Nov 12-15・15:00-21:00
|Price
|¥5,000
|Location
|Animate Ikebukuro
Spy x Family Exhibition
Expect exclusive illustrations of iconic scenes from the Spy x Family anime, 3D sculptures, video footage and more!
|Date & Time
|Nov 13-Dec 02・10:00-18:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
|Price
|¥1,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
|Location
|Yokohama Landmark Hall
Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe
Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts.
|Date & Time
|Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tower Records Café Shibuya
|More Info
|Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately
Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition
The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30
|Price
|From ¥3,300
|Location
|Terada Warehouse G1 Building
Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit
Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
|Price
|From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events
The Tavern - Grill & Lounge Chestnut Afternoon Tea
At The Tavern - Grill & Lounge, guests have the opportunity to indulge in a limited-time Afternoon Tea set themed around chestnuts.
|Date & Time
|Nov 01-30・
|Price
|¥7,020
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
Chestnut Afternoon Tea by Tokyo Node Dining
The colorful tones of Tokyo Node Dining's afternoon tea set evoke the feeling of late autumn. It features four sweet and four savory dishes.
|Date & Time
|Oct 22-Dec 11・13:00-16:30
|Price
|¥6,800 (tax included)
|Location
|Tokyo Node Dining
Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu
Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.
|Date & Time
|Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
|Price
|¥7,000
|Location
|Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30.
|Date & Time
|Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
|Price
|¥2,880-¥3,880
|Location
|Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo
Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel
The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.
|Date & Time
|Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
|Price
|From ¥2,700
|Location
|Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel
Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth
Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."
|Date & Time
|Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
|Price
|From ¥7,000
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000
Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu
Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.
|Date & Time
|Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Bills Omotesando