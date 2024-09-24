Japan in October: Travel Overview

October welcomes fantastically mild weather, making it a great time to visit and travel around Japan.

Even though the effects of climate change mean that October didn’t see as many autumn leaf colors last year, you may be able to catch some fiery foliage in cooler places, like Hokkaido. Or wait until the end of the month for more options.

We recommend checking out the Takayama Autumn Festival in Gifu Prefecture.

Hakone and Kyoto will be very popular, so remember to book early.

October is one of the most popular times of the year to visit Japan. As fall begins to rear its head, mosquitoes disappear and the air turns crisp, leaving behind the humid clutches of summer. The country’s landscapes slowly begin to transform into vibrant displays of red, orange and yellow. While the best month for a spot of koyo — autumn leaf viewing — is usually in November, October can be colorful as well, and the cool temperatures mean it’s a great time to go hiking.

The Best Things to Do in Japan in October

Check Out a Ghost Tour or Haunted House

October in Japan is a time for spookiness. Even though summer is traditionally the time for scary stories and supernatural happenings, Halloween is getting bigger with each passing year. Ghost tours and obakeyashiki (haunted houses) are popular activities, particularly leading up to Halloween.

Ghost Tours

For a chilling night out, try the Kyoto Haunted and Scary Places Tour. This tour takes visitors to eerie locations around Kyoto that are associated with Japan’s rich folklore and ghostly legends. In Tokyo, the Tokyo Ghost Tour explores the city’s paranormal hot spots, weaving history and supernatural lore together. If you are looking to investigate a few haunted spots yourself, check out our guide to the most haunted spots in Tokyo.

Practical Tips for Ghost Tours

Wear comfortable shoes, as tours often involve a lot of walking.

Book your tour in advance, especially in October.

If you’re planning on visiting a haunted house, expect long lines. Arriving early is recommended.

Haunted Houses

For a more theatrical fright, visit Obaken, a haunted house experience in Tokyo that uses cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling.

Explore the Outdoors or Go Hiking

A quintessential activity in Japan during October is hiking and exploring outdoors. Some of the best places to enjoy the temperate climate include:

Kawaguchi Lake

If you’re looking for a truly immersive experience, why not hike and camp near Mount Fuji? Spots like Kawaguchi Lake offer excellent opportunities for camping amid fall’s splendor.

Hakone

Take in views of the autumn colors from the Hakone Ropeway, or enjoy the scenery from the comfort of a traditional Japanese onsen (hot spring). Stay in one of Hakone’s ryokan (Japanese inns) and soak up the fresh air while relaxing in your outdoor bath.

Kurobe Dam

Located along the Tateyama Alpine Route in Toyama Prefecture, the area around Kurobe Dam is set to turn orange from the start of October, so no matter the timing of your visit, you’ll be able to experience the flaming trees.

Practical Tips for Hiking and Leaf Viewing

Plan your trip around mid to late October, as this is when the leaves usually start to change color.

Wear comfortable hiking shoes or sneakers for walks through parks and the countryside.

Book accommodation early, especially in popular regions like Hakone and Kyoto.

Check the weather before you go. October is beautiful, with historically little rain, but you might be caught out as the effects of climate change have made the weather less consistent.

Visit a Temple

Visiting temples in Japan during October allows you to wander around at leisure, unperturbed by the dastardly heat, humidity and insects. Whether it’s a Buddhist temple or Shinto shrine, holy sites seem even more sacred when peppered with fiery autumnal colors.

Kifune Shrine, Kyoto

Famous for its torii path and being the temple of water, Kifune is also associated with the Ushi no toki mairi, the ritual of wearing candles on one’s head and laying a curse at a shrine during the “hour of the Ox.”

Myomanji, Kyoto

Located a little north from Kyoto, Myomanji is known for its striking fall colors and peaceful atmosphere.

Toshogu Shrine, Nikko

Nestled among ancient cedar trees, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is magical in autumn.

Key Practices to Observe When Visiting Temples

Handwashing: Before entering, cleanse your hands at a water basin near the temple entrance to purify yourself.

Praying: At a temple, bow and offer a donation in a denomination of five (a ¥5 coin will do). Sometimes people light incense. At a shrine, bow twice, clap twice, bow once, and then make a wish.

Top Destinations To Visit in October

Nikko

Due to how close it is to Tokyo, Nikko is one of Japan’s premier destinations for hiking. One of the region’s most famous tourist sights, Toshogu Shrine, also hosts an annual Autumn Grand Festival on October 16 and 17. It features horseback archery and a parade of around 800 people dressed as samurai.

Other popular spots include Setoaikyo Canyon, Kegon Falls and the Irohazaka Winding Road. For those with a taste for adventure, Nikko is home to several haikyo (abandoned buildings), such as the Western Village amusement park.

Local Cuisine

Try yuba (tofu skin) dishes, a specialty in the region, and warm up with a bowl of Nikko’s renowned soba.

Tips for Visiting Nikko

Take the Tobu Railway from Asakusa in Tokyo for a scenic journey into Nikko.

Prepare for cooler temperatures, especially in the evening.

Kyoto Countryside

Away from the temples and tourist-heavy areas of Kyoto city, the surrounding countryside offers a tranquil escape. Areas like Kurama and Kibune are renowned for their autumn beauty and hot spring baths. Hike up Mount Kurama, passing through ancient temples and cedar forests.

Local Cuisine

Kyoto’s countryside is known for its kaiseki cuisine (a traditional multi-course meal) that uses seasonal ingredients.

Tips for Visiting Kyoto’s Countryside

Take the Eizan Railway from Kyoto to Kurama to enjoy the scenic train journey.

Try staying at a ryokan for an authentic hospitality experience.

Jigokudani (Hell Valley), Nagano

Jigokudani, located in Nagano Prefecture, is famous for the snow monkeys that bathe in the hot springs. While it’s more popular in winter, October offers a quieter experience, giving you more time to chill out and warm up, though there is a chance you may not be able to see the monkeys (the best time to see them bathing is between December and March). The surrounding forests also come alive with autumn colors, so you can enjoy the autumn foliage from your bath.

Local Cuisine

Nagano is famous for its shinshu soba and oyaki (stuffed dumplings).

Tips for Visiting Jigokudani

Prepare for colder temperatures as the region starts to cool significantly in October.

Wear sturdy shoes as the trails can be uneven.

Stay at the nearby ryokan, Jigokudani Onsen Korakukan, for easy access.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Transportation

For local travel, buses and regional trains are efficient and well-connected. If you can, ride on a scenic train.

Accommodation

Book early for popular destinations. Consider staying in a ryokan to support locals.

Packing Tips

October weather can range from warm to cool, so pack layers. Bring a light jacket for daytime excursions and a warmer one for the evenings.

Autumn Leaves

The best region for koyo viewing in October is Hokkaido, particularly areas such as Shikotsu Lake and the hot spring town of Noboribetsu.

Related Posts