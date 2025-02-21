March is always an uplifting month that marks the start of spring. This year, though, the cosmos has some pretty dramatic plans for us. Not only do we have a Venus and Mercury retrograde, we also have both a lunar and solar eclipse this month. Lunar and solar eclipses are like supercharged full moons and new moons respectively, so you can expect heightened emotions and extra-powerful resets on and around March 14 and March 29, when they occur.

As I mentioned earlier, all of these dramatic cosmic events will be happening with the backdrop of retrograde season: Venus goes retrograde on the 1st, followed by Mercury on the 15th. As Venus and Mercury commence their backward spins, you might feel creeping doubts surrounding your self-image and how you relate with the world. This month, it’s important to keep your insecurities in check and acknowledge any anxious thoughts with kindness before letting them go.

In the meantime, we’ll swim through the remainder of Pisces season, and the sun enters Aries on March 20 to mark the start of the astrological year. You can expect a boost of energy once we enter fiery Aries season; we very well may need the audacious drive of our beloved rams to get us through the emotionally taxing retrograde and eclipse season. This month, it’s key to trust our core identity, let our bodies recall what we already know and navigate the world without overthinking.

It’s going to be a busy month, but don’t fear; March 2025 will be a valuable time for learning and resetting — just in time for springtime and the astrological new year.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Pisces March Horoscope

Happy birthday, Pisces! After an energizing February, March will be the time to test the sense of confidence and cool-headedness you’ve nurtured. Venus and Mercury will both be retrograde in your 2nd house of work and material possessions, prompting you to reassess your spending habits. When sorting through your finances this month, make sure you double-check your transactions and don’t rush to make any big monetary commitments. At the end of the month, Venus and Mercury enter your home sign, shifting your focus from your financial life to your self-identity. Make some time to reflect, and honor yourself by journaling and taking yourself out on dates.

Aries March Horoscope

Major transition and excitement await you this month, Aries, but March will also test your patience. With Venus and Mercury retrograde and the solar eclipse in your home sign — not to mention the sun and Neptune both entering your sign later this month — your sense of identity will come to the forefront of your thoughts. Clever Mercury enters your 1st house on March 3 but doesn’t go retrograde until the 15th; use this time to clarify your thoughts and communicate proactively with the people around you. Though retrograde season may feel stifling at times, you’ll feel a surge of energy as you welcome your solar return on March 20. Use this month to strike the perfect balance between taking action and observing. There’s something to be learned in both methods.

Taurus March Horoscope

This month is all about spirituality and healing for you, Taurus. If you’ve been having anything weighing on you recently, March might be the month for you to finally let it go and find some closure. Venus and Mercury will be retrograde in your 12th house of endings and spirituality, so you might be extra sensitive to dreams and your inner monologue. Keep your mind sorted by journaling, especially leading up to the solar eclipse on March 29, when spiritual revelations may occur. Trust your intuition and allow yourself to go where the cosmic wind takes you.

Gemini March Horoscope

You’re always a social butterfly, Gemini, but this month brings a lot of introspection about your friendships. Mercury and Venus retrograde will highlight your 11th house of friends and social awareness, prompting you to reevaluate your social network. Mercury’s backward spin may cause miscommunication to arise between your friends, and this may be a good time to figure out which people truly make an effort to understand you. The solar eclipse at the end of the month will increase your desire to establish strong connections and prompt you to get creative about how you connect with people.

Cancer March Horoscope

This month brings a lot of reflection about your long-term goals and career. For the first half of the month, Venus and Mercury will light up your 10th house of career and public image, and you might feel shifts in how you want to be perceived. Later, as Venus and Mercury enter fellow water sign Pisces, lighting up your 9th house of travel and philosophy, you might find yourself wanting to physically change your location. Though it might possibly feel overwhelming, you could gain clarity on your career trajectory this month; take a breather by going on a quick day trip over the weekend.

Leo March Horoscope

Allow your mind to expand this month, Leo. The planets are highlighting your 9th house of higher education and philosophy this retrograde season, prompting you to delve deep into how you approach life and learning. Your mind’s desire to expand might manifest itself physically, and you might find yourself itching to travel. If you do decide to take some time off to explore, do so on March 29, during the solar eclipse, when your 9th house is wholly activated; go on an outdoor adventure, and see what parts of yourself you discover in nature.

Virgo March Horoscope

This month is all about reflecting on what you want to share with the world, Virgo, as the planets hone in on the more intimate parts of your life. With Venus and Mercury retrograde in your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources, you might find yourself confronting big questions about how much of yourself and your energy you give to the people you’re closest to. Mid-month, you’ll feel a big shift in your self-identity as the lunar eclipse illuminates your 1st house. With a renewed sense of self, reflect on what you want to project to the world. Remember, the energy you put out there is what you’ll attract.

Libra March Horoscope

You’re feeling love in the air this month, Libra — but let it be the slow-burn kind. With love planet Venus and communication planet Mercury in your 7th house of relationships, you’ll feel extra intrigued by connections. However, we’ll be in retrograde season, so let this month be a time to reflect on the balance of energy you spend on yourself as compared to the energy you spend on the people around you. Both the solar eclipse on the 29th and Neptune entering Aries on the 30th will bring a lot of attention to your relationships, and the end of the month could be the beginning of a major relationship cycle. Go steady, but be steadfast in your commitments.

Scorpio March Horoscope

If you’ve been feeling a little disorganized lately, March brings some fresh insight into how you approach your daily habits and organization style. With Venus and Mercury spinning through your 6th house of health and habits, take the time to re-learn what your body needs to operate at its full potential. Whether it’s decluttering your home or trying a new workout, take advantage of this time to get refreshed on how you approach your daily routines.

Sagittarius March Horoscope

March will be the month when you feel your creative spark return to you, Sag. The planets will dance around your 5th house of romance and creativity, allowing you to embrace your childlike curiosity and naturally flirty charms. However, we’re still in the middle of retrograde season; spend the month reflecting on what energizes you creatively, and invest in it. Take yourself on fun outings to nurture your zest for life, and allow your sense of passion to permeate everything you do.

Capricorn March Horoscope

It’s time to go back to your roots, Cap. Venus and Mercury will retrograde through your 4th house of home and emotional foundations, prompting you to check the stability of your emotional pillars. Spend some time reflecting on who you can truly show your vulnerable self to; be grateful for the people who give you the support you need, and consider distancing yourself from people who make your world feel more chaotic. Continue to invest in yourself and your home, in the broadest sense of the word.

Aquarius March Horoscope

You’re a bit quirky to begin with, but you might find it harder to be understood than usual this month, Aqua. With Venus and Mercury doing their backward dance in your 3rd house of communication and thinking, you’ll find yourself spending a lot of time inside your mind, and your thoughts might not materialize effectively into spoken words. Be patient with yourself and the people around you, at least until the solar eclipse on March 30, when you’ll feel a surge of confidence to share your ruminations.

